How did my mum help me see my ambition to thrive when it mattered most?

“Make sure you’ve got a career you can go back to”

That was what my mum told me. I didn’t understand what to do with that at the time. But I knew it mattered and treated her work wisdom like my high-value inheritance.



You see my mum died of cancer when I was 14.



For 20 years I thought my mum had explained, ‘career defines you’. I pelted my way to the board of global PR firms – never satisfied with titles, salary or status. Because there is always more if you have unquenchable ambition and feel like your life depends on it.



My husband had to remind me to have the children we wanted!



And that intersection of career and motherhood was when my mum’s death shaped a choice at a career crossroads I hadn’t even seen coming. For the first time, I wasn’t scared of living without career success, but felt a new and undeniable pull to my mothering.



So I aborted my career mission – with lots of feelings and no particular plan.



My mum had suggested that life works in chapters: career, motherhood and back again. I worked very hard at believing her! I loved motherhood but also felt stuck in a cycle of trying to solve my career problem on my own. For years.



‘Going back to’ … a career in PR wasn’t good advice after all. It was like wearing shoes that no longer fit – uncomfortable, unwise and painful if you keep doing it!



So I started a cycle of trying lots of potential ‘routes’, in a very scattergun way – for years. Finally, one enormous problem (no career ever again) loomed larger than anything else. I gave myself permission to stop speeding into solutions that were based on what I had already done.



I dug deeper, and took a far more considered approach. Eventually, a 2nd degree in psychology became my pathway to career redesign (as a very mature, mature student!). I felt my way forward while my hopes for a different future were still very vague. And it worked better than a decade of diving into solutions based on strengths I already had.

Today, I help people who feel stuck at their own version of a career crossroads. They have a growing feeling they need to redesign their career, but feel blocked from taking action. And worried about that.

Our careers won’t be what they could be unless we have absolute clarity about what matters most. And act according to that insight at every choice-point we face. Helping people realign work they love with what matters most feels more like a calling than a career now.

And this work I love is how I heard something new from my mums’ old advice when I had a horrible health hiccup of my own. For me, the alive-and-aligned feeling of my work felt like oxygen and stood out in such contrast at a difficult time. Noticing what mattered about that, I decided to edit my inheritance, and today I tell my own children: “have ambitions to thrive – and never stop acting on them”.



We all deserve work that feels mission-driven. And that’s the only ‘should’ worth catering for in career redesign. Life is too short to give up on career-life synergy.



As I write, I recognise the thought of death can be difficult – especially this year. But death is a powerful agent of authenticity when used well. The mere thought of death has a habit of highlighting our obligations to ourselves. It explains why thinking about how you want to be remembered is an important step towards making choices that add meaning to what you do. If we use death as a perspective to tackle career-life redesign, it can liberate us from those outside expectations that hold us stuck as we choose to conform instead of transform.

Thinking about death guarantees a heightened strength of purpose every time I use it with clients who are finding it hard to grasp ‘out of reach’ thoughts about how to be purpose-driven.

If you’re serious about your ambitions to thrive, try this and in 3 steps, you’ll see for yourself:



1) If you live your life with purpose, how will you be remembered? Write your own legacy (a heartfelt statement as if written by an important other) spelling out how you want to be remembered.



2) Listen to your legacy. Then consider how to get there. Record your legacy statement on your phone and listen back after a few days – with your eyes shut, imagining who is in the room after you’ve gone. As you ‘eavesdrop’, imagine hearing others giving value to these most important things about you. And know they’re pointing out your purpose.



3) Imagine time is running out to make transformation happen. Reverse-engineer the appreciation that resonated from your legacy into an organising pathway. Letting your legacy spark specific steps you can take today is how you know the concrete steps you plan are purposeful – even when you don’t know what the vision is.



How will you use your legacy to follow your future?