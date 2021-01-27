How Did I Manage to Stay Positive in 2020?

It is no secret to anyone how the year 2020 has not been as kind enough as we had expected at the beginning of the year. The full-fledged pandemic affecting millions all over the world uprooted most of our lives. My situation was no different as a woman in my 30s. Life seemed good until I had to lock myself inside my home for months to be safe from the COVID-19 infection. All transportation was restricted, and families could not reach each other during such a crisis. The roads were empty, and we had to live with basic supplies as the abundance of things we were so used to was not available.

Still, with so much uncertainty around, I had a decent year by following the below affirmations.

1. Limiting Intake of News:

I saw my father constantly listening to the news, which only generated fear in his mind. I made it a point to not listen to the news the entire day, but just the highlights once in a day. This helped me keep the pandemic out of my mind most of the day.

2. Focusing on What I Have:

Yes, the pandemic drastically altered our lives, but then focusing on what we lost will not make things better. I used to be thankful every day for the time I get to spend with my family. Pre-pandemic, all of us used to stay outside most of the day for work and hardly get time to spend with each other, but the pandemic helped us spend some quality time together.

3. Listening to Positive Affirmations:

When your mind strays from a positive path, listen to positive affirmations to get it back on track. I used to always download a few motivating YouTube videos, convert them into mp3 using a YouTube converter, and listen to them every day. This gave me the strength to remain positive always.

4. Staying Connected:

As traveling is risky right now, you may not be near your family, which increases anxiety. Video calling with my entire family regularly helped me stay in touch with all of them, and as I saw them in good health, it helped me get through the tough times as well.

5. Not Losing Hope:

Not looking ahead in life is a hazardous thing to do, as it will push you into depression slowly. The pandemic has forced many people to lose hope, but I always managed to believe in scientists and medical staff’s capabilities to come up with a vaccine soon, which is starting to happen. This helped me not really worry about the future much.

In Conclusion:

With the arrival of this new year, 2021, things have definitely improved as we have better medical treatments for the infection, and people have become more cautious about the entire situation. Also, the vaccination process has already started in many countries, which means the infection spread rate will decrease; hence the pandemic will be eliminated sooner. Till things normalize, I am still going to follow the above mantras and stay as positive about life as always.