Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How I went from working on creating digital distraction to launching my own digital wellness company

This is the story of how a successful digital marketer dropped his career to start his own business in the opposite direction.

By

I know It feels contradictory, but being on one side or the other of the digital distraction equation is often a very narrow line.

The decision to take a leap often comes from a eureka moment whether is from a positive or a negative experience. There must be some kind of pressure or need to sparkle the magic.

My background is actually in digital and social media marketing. I hold two master’s degrees in digital marketing and I spent about 12 years both as a freelancer and in the agency world working for international brands around the planet (Spain, France, Luxembourg, Singapore and Southeast Asia, Los Angeles). One day like any other day, I had a wakeup call and I felt that I needed a change; I felt that I wanted to do something more purposeful that can help people. I wasn’t enjoying my job and as I did previously so my attention of levels and focus were at its lowest. I couldn’t really concentrate and that impacted negatively my performance and client relationships.

We can say I went from being part of the problem (people creating digital distraction) to focusing on reducing it. I’m not going to lie, somehow, I felt guilty and I wanted to do something to reverse the situation. It’s better late than never.

The interesting thing is that many people I’ve connected within this new space of digital wellness / wellbeing have gone through a similar process.

I do, however, think things are never black or white. For example, now I’m leveraging all that digital marketing expertise and knowledge to raise awareness for the digital wellness cause and the dangers of addictive technology. I don’t think I would have ever been able to launch and develop Bagby without my previous digital marketing consultant life.

I know It seems paradoxical, but I feel like I’m now in the same stage with digital wellness that I was with digital marketing (Viral and Buzz marketing) when I started back in 2006. And that’s very exciting!

This was a big change for me and above all, for my wife. We moved from expat lifestyle Singapore to Los Angeles. However, prior to that, I decided to take some extra time to go back to Spain, spend quality time with my lifetime friends, my family, etc. One thing that changed it all was to do “El Camino De Santiago” with my twin brother. The Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) is a large network of ancient pilgrim routes stretching across Europe and coming together at the tomb of St. James (Santiago in Spanish) in Santiago de Compostela in north-west Spain.

I walked about 500 miles in 30 days so I had time to think about the future, a new direction, my priorities, etc. It’s magical when suddenly you have so much time to think and walking becomes part of your lifestyle.

After finishing The Camino, I was ready to back to reality so I moved to LA. After spending few months planning and researching, I launched my first Kickstarter Campaign and created Bagby, the world’s first sleeping bag for your smartphone.

This was back in July 2017. Today, the company has grown amazingly and we went from focusing on primary couples (“Reconnect with your Partner”), to helping parents, schools and businesses, too. This is the reason why, we took all the feedback, updated our branding and widened the Bagby universe (“Digital Wellness With a Human Soul”).

To sum up, I would say that if you are looking for a leap in your career or life, go for it. This is an act of courage!

Some tips or recommendations would be:

– Don’t stress, take your time. This is a long term move.
– Find a challenge to accomplish. For me, it was “El Camino”.
– Find a way to have enough resources to survive for at least 6 months (savings, free-lancing, family support, etc.)
– Spend quality time with your loved ones.
– Think about how you could make a real impact in the world. Remove the income generation outside the equation.
– Go for it!

Juan Sanchez, Digital Wellness & Marketing Consultant

Mediterranean dreamer embracing #Minimalism In LA. Previous life Digital, viral marketing and Social media manager/lead. Now Founder of @bagbybrand
In a very near future, we will be counting phones off our phones as were counting calories.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Technology and Humanity//

Digital Distraction and Rest

by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Community//

“Stay Humble” The 5 Lessons I Learned Being a 20-Something Founder

by Jean Ginzburg
Community//

“In cities we are inundated with technology from all angles, Escape the cognitive burden of city life” With Jon Staff, the Founder of Getaway House

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.