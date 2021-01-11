How Decluttering the Space Around Us Can Boost Our Well-being

One of the best ways “to open” on the physical plane is to declutter and cleanse your physical environment. On top of your workaholic pace, disorganized and cluttered living spaces make your life even more chaotic and stressful. Clutter is a roadblock to finding thing you need. It cuts into valuable time and adds another level of frustration when you’re already in a hurry. As clutter piles up, your stress level can go sky-high. You might find your productivity wanes, too, as you bounce from one task to another, paralyzed by where to begin.

After a long day, the last thing you want is a stressful visual reminder of what needs doing staring you in the face. You can create visual rest by decluttering — deciding what you need and what you don’t. Then organize the keepers and toss, recycle, or donate anything you haven’t used in more than a year. You might also consider digitizing paperwork to declutter your paper trail. Signing up for online billing and payments eliminates excess mail, checks, and paper clutter.

Sometimes when you hang on to junk on the physical plane, you harbor something inside that clogs your productivity or blocks creative flow. Once you declutter and organize your physical environment, you often notice a parallel process on the psychological level. You start to notice an unclogging of old ideas, toxic relationships, and bad habits, along with more room for inspiration, clarity, and creativity.

Excerpt from #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life with permission from the author and publisher.

