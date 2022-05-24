How Dawn Bell Restored Her Mental Health During COVID

My story begins at the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. I had just separated from my husband, and my son and I moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island where he would begin college in the fall. I was first furloughed from my job, then terminated as COVID really took hold and my office showed no eventual timeline for reopening. Fortunately, I was hired a few months later by CVS, just after I had closed on our new house — talk about cutting it close!

I suddenly found myself a newly single mom in a new job, not just in a new city, but a new state, and my son was heading off to his first year of college (after the disappointment of no prom or commencement ceremony). Work went almost instantly remote, so I barely had any time to make connections with my new co-workers. My neighborhood turned out to be almost entirely Hispanic, so I wasn’t able to connect with my neighbors as much as I would have liked due to the language barrier. My son’s entire curriculum ended up remote as well, so even he felt completely cut off and disconnected from his new teachers and classmates, and all his high school friends were now over an hour away back in Massachusetts. Isolation sent both of our stress levels soaring with depression and anxiety deepening.

To make things even more difficult, finding myself now supporting my son and myself on one income, and having to pay for our health insurance on my own, I could barely afford the lowest premium, which is a full deductible plan, meaning I couldn’t afford to pay for any actual medical care as it would all come straight out of my pocket until the $5000 deductible was met. There was simply no way I could pay for medical help, therapy or otherwise, to see me through — I had to find a path to better mental health on my own.

I began running 15 years ago after losing my father to lung cancer. I had put on an extra 50 pounds from stress-eating while he was sick, my only coping mechanism at the time. Running not only helped me shed the excess weight, but I also found that it was a great help for relieving stress. It’s now my go-to as daily “therapy.” I also started a meditation practice with a local group in Massachusetts a few years before my separation, and these two elements became the building blocks I needed to heal and find my way back to a happier, healthier life again.

I’m now a part of the Well-Being Champions team and just started Mindfulness Advocacy training. I look forward to sharing with colleagues, friends, and family these keys of stress management that have been all the difference for myself through a very dark chapter the past two years.