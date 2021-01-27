How David Fichman Overcomes Obstacles & Stays Motivated

David Fichman was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1998. He had a relatively normal upbringing and was fortunate to attend one of the top schools in his State. However, as he went through the schooling years, David was always somewhat disconnected with the structure of the system and never quite felt as though his calling in life was to pursue the traditional avenues of success.

What obstacles did you face to get to where you are now?

I have always felt somewhat alone in my journey to success. This has materialized in many ways. I have lost people who worked with me, never attained much support for my endeavors, and constantly felt as though I have had to prove myself against all the naysayers and doubtful people around me. I have also had criticism of moving too fast in my career and needing to slow down to avoid overreaching.

How did you overcome these obstacles?

I would always focus my attention on success. Particularly the success of those individuals who had walked the same path that I am on and came out victorious on the other side. The knowledge that what I am doing is possible brings me comfort.

How will you continue to grow and succeed?

I am incredibly committed to the cause of helping those around me. So long as I stay focused, I have full confidence that the passion I bring to my industry will guarantee my success. I will also continue to reflect on my journey and recognize and react to the mistakes I have made along the way.

What keeps you motivated?

The idea that there are others in the world who feel alone and without support motivates me to continue to grow this business. It borders on addiction to hear the words “you have changed my life,” and this irreplaceable feeling of knowing that I have actually helped even a single person is what drives me to help as many others as I can.