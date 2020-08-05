How Daniel Aghachi Followed His Aspirations in Becoming an Entrepreneur

After his internship with SocialHouse in 2017, Daniel Aghachi decided to follow his aspirations and join the startup world to eventually, one day, create his own business. During his first year as a transfer student at USC, Aghachi joined Sigma Eta Pi—an entrepreneurship fraternity and the TAMID Group. This opportunity opened Aghachi’s eyes to the blockchain space, then the Trojan Blockchain Society was born.

After this, Aghachi joined dandylive.com, a live speed dating game, as a consultant where he advised and implemented growth marketing strategies on college campuses nationwide. Aghachi then began working closely with founder and CEO of Marble Tech, Matthew DiMarcantonio, in selling his self-order kiosks to restaurants. After attending the YC S19 Demo Day, Aghachi gained more knowledge about the entrepreneurship world and was an experience that he will never take for granted.

Aghachi took it upon himself to take what he has learned and step foot into the TikTok world, educating his followers about the cons of the current educational system and its flaws. He found there was a lack of educational content on the worldwide platform, which gave him the idea of tailoring his educational content to the younger audience. Through his videos, Aghachi was able to reach the upcoming young generation about creative ways to make money. Soon enough, within a month of posting, Aghachi received 25,000+ followers on TikTok.

Through his experience on TikTok, this inspired Aghachi to write a book about what helped him find success on the platform. Aghachi found himself networking with other TikTok creators in the educational niche that fast forward 7 months later—he has connected with many founders, entrepreneurs, and businesses that helped him expand his network further.

To all aspiring entrepreneurs like Aghachi, he advises that this is the year in which anything is possible if you set your mind to it. Take it upon yourself to engage with the vast amount of resources available that is one search away on Google. Free online classes, YouTube, TikTok, blogs, and so much more could only be the beginning for those reaching their goal in becoming an entrepreneur.

Aghachi is not stopping anytime soon and is currently working on new projects to further advance his role in the wide entrepreneurship world.

“When you find interest or success on something you begin working on, first ask yourself if you are enjoying the process and results,” Aghachi states. “If the answer is yes, then double down your time and efforts on it.”