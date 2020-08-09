How Daily Unplugging From the Digital World Helps me Stay Grounded & Successful

In this blog, Courtney shares how she learned how to unplug and take a break from the digital world.

My name is Courtney Tarrant, I live on a big ranch in Texas where things are super slow and really chill.

I own a Facebook and Instagram ads agency and we are working hard to change the narrative around what Facebook ads are. I started working inside Facebook ads ten years ago and it was a new fad, sexy and fun and everybody wanted to do it so that’s how I got pulled into it with another agency and realized very quickly that it was sort of a rinse and repeat kind of methodology and the whole narrative around it was like create this agency and get super rich and live your dream life. A lot of people focuses on making money for themselves instead of really focusing on their clients which I think ultimately breeds wealth for you also which is great. We’re all in business to make money but I just felt that there weren’t many people out there who were really focusing on client success and helping their client in a real way. They’re like we will do this one ad and if you want another one, they nickel and dime you and they exist in a vacuum. They’re like well we got people to your site and so it’s not our fault it doesn’t convert and I just think that that’s so silly so the way we designed our team is to be really focus on results, whatever that means. If that means bringing in a conversion optimization specialist, we do that. We look at your email flows, we look at your entire funnel and the health of it as a whole and really make that give you or generate for you really great results. One of my clients were coming in on nine months when we started and she was only doing wholesaling in like $10k a month in her online store and in those nine months, we’ve made over $330k for her now. So it went from a small six figure store to a half a million dollars this year.

It is so important to have a balance between the online world and your home life. It allows me to bring a more nurturing approach towards our clients compared to when I am the hustle and bustle. Even amidst the craziness. Like with covid, we have been so insulated and so sheltered from that and a lot of times I am talking to my clients and they are so stressed and so worried about everything that’s happening and I’ve had this huge blessing of just being in the middle of nowhere so I’m not experiencing that same thing so I’m able to take a minute and take a breath. I live two hours almost outside of Dallas in East Texas and life here is just super slow. And it took me a long time to slow down and appreciate that because I used to live in cities. Before I moved here, I was actually living in Madrid in Spain so I was very hustle and bustle. It was an adjustment, but now I’ve come to just love and appreciate the slowness of that life and like taking walks with my dogs and going for hikes and just appreciate the outdoors more and unplugging from the digital world. The digital world I think can also become so drowning, you can become so much all the time that should just unplug and take a break. I have three dogs and I also foster, it’s so great because at around five o’çlock, they start swarming my office like they are telling me that they are ready for a walk. They unplug me and then I put on my shoes and we go for a walk. I don’t know if I could survive honestly doing it in a city. And the thing is I think people look at this situation with pity, they’re like oh it’s so hard to run a business form a farm and I’m like listen, I have a donkey that comes up every day for carrots on my lunch break. There are no cars, there’s none of that and it’s so amazing and it’s so beautiful. That attitude of like if you are digital and you are online, in order to be a cutting edge, you have to live in this big city and have the big city life. I’ve tried that and it’s just not for me. If I don’t make an effort, I can go actual weeks without seeing another person especially because I live in the middle of nowhere. I still have Instacart, waiters, and all these food delivery apps, I don’t even go grocery shopping, I just get it all delivered to my house, it’s crazy but I love it.

I believe that you should do things that resonate with you in your business. If it feels like you just need to take a nap, then go take a nap, go take some time and rest. If it feels like you just cannot create content today, then don’t. A piece of that is if we notice these patterns coming up in our life and we notice like okay I don’t really want to do this, like I don’t really want to post on Facebook and I don’t really want to go over here and try to drum up clients and I really just want to unplug and like have clients come to me, how spacious do you want your business to be and how spacious does it have the potential of being. The reason why we have our ads agency is to create spaciousness for business owners. You should not have to at 3AM or midnight to respond to a direct message about getting on a call with you and your business. Let’s just automate that process and send out some ads and just let the people come to you and let your business grow without your foot on the gas pedal all of the time. Take a vacation, take some time and get to a point where you can recognize what it is that you need for yourself and you have the support to make that possible, to make that happen. If you notice that posting on stories makes you want to vomit, hire somebody to post on your stories. If you notice that sending invoices or taking about money with your clients literally like breaks you out into a nervous sweat, then hire a VA to that your you. It’s okay to create spaciousness for yourself and your business. I think an environment of hustle and bustle and we’ve got to kill ourselves and work every weekend to be successful is not true. We don’t have to do that, we can create a beautiful life for ourselves and that was our intention when we started this whole business. We didn’t start it with the idea of wanting to be a slave to the job that I created for myself. We created it with a deep intention and close attention to what it is that really lights you up and gives you joy.

You can unplug even amidst the chaos and the busyness by knowing what feels good to you. If it feels good to you to sit in a café, go in the café just enjoying but not with your laptop because that doesn’t count. You can watch people and pretend like were in the 90s and we don’t have our cellphones connected to our hands 24/7. You have to be intentional about unplugging. Social media is made to be addictive, the receptors in our brain love the concept of getting a like and there are all these colors and you can consume information so quickly. It is supposed to be enjoyable and so it’s okay that when you get on it, you get in, you enjoy it. But it is also important to unplug from that and really connect with what is the purpose behind what you’re building and what do you want to create then make that happen for yourself even if you’re not making a million dollars, you can still build in these really sweet moments that could be grocery shopping at 11AM on a Tuesday. If that’s what like building your life intentionally means for you then make that happen. It doesn’t have to be like hiring a giant team, it can just be taking a minute to do what feels right for you in that moment. This season is so unique, maybe sitting in a café is not an option for you, if that’s the case, it is still your decision and your ability to say okay I can’t go sit in a café but I could go over to my sister in law’s house and maybe just get a change of scenery and sit by her pool. Figure out what those things are, even if it means writing out everything that you hate, you will eventually run out of things to hate and then you will be left with the things that you love. Figure out what those things are that really are going to light you up because if you go into your business every day with this energy of like I have to do this again, do I really have to, that is what is going to be mirrored back to you. You need to come into your business with a sense of play and a sense of excitement and then that is what the world will bring to you.

Thank you so much for having me and you can find me at Ads With Courtney and my website at courtneytarrant.com.