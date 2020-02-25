How Daily Routines Stress Destroying Mental Health Of Children

In older children , the pressures can come from a number of sources: the child himself and the parents, teachers, peers and the wider society in which the child lives. Pressure can take many forms that are challenging for children and to which they must respond or, often, adapt. These are events with lasting consequences, such as the divorce of their parents, or simply a complication, such as losing their homework , these demands or stressors are part of the daily existence of children.

Children rejoice with certain events can adapt to them with relative ease. But, they perceive other events as threats to their own or family daily routines, or to their welfare state. These stressors are more problematic. Most of the stress children face is in the middle of two extremes. It is not welcome but it is not harmful, but it is part of learning the lessons of childhood and learning about themselves.

It is also possible that having friends, succeeding in school, fighting peer pressure or overcoming a physical impairment are concerns for young people. Whatever its form, if the stress is too intense or lasting, it can sometimes have repercussions on children. Concentrations of stressful events seem to predispose children to get sick. Daily stress factors of little importance can also have consequences. They can contribute to lack of sleep or appetite. Children may get angry or become irritable, or their grades at school may be affected. Your behavior and your desire to cooperate may change.

How different children cope with stress

The temperament of children varies and, therefore, these are quite different in their ability to cope with stress and daily problems. Some children are easily treated by nature and easily adapt to events and new situations. To others, changes in their lives destabilize them. All children improve their ability to manage stress if they have succeeded in handling challenges before and if they feel they have the emotional capacity and support of family and friends. Children who have a clear sense of their personal capacity feel loved and supported generally do well and this phenomenon can help with depression

Surely, the age and development of a child will help determine how stressful a given situation can be. Changing teachers in the middle of the year can be an important event for a child in first grade, and hardly a nuisance for a child in sixth grade. Being short can be a minor problem for a child of 5 or 6 years, but a source of daily shame for a teenager. How a child perceives stress and responds to it will depend, in part, on the development, in part, on the experience and, in part, on the individual temperament of a child.

Ironically, many parents believe that their school-age children do not realize the stressors that surround them and that, in some way, they are immune to them. After all, their children not only have all their basic needs covered, but, perhaps, they also have a room full of toys, friends with whom to share them, plenty of time to play and a schedule full of extracurricular activities. help kids in depression.

However, children are very sensitive to the changes around them. In particular, they are sensitive to their parents’ feelings and reactions, even if those feelings do not communicate directly with words. If one of the parents loses their job, the children will have to adjust to their family’s economic crisis. They must not only deal with the obvious changes in the family budget, but also with the changes in their parents’ emotional states. Children may have to face an abuse or seek lawsuits in the playground or playground, a move to a new neighborhood, a serious illness of a parent or disappointment that causes poor sports performance. They could feel an annoying and constant pressure to dress in the “right” way or achieve high grades that can put them on the fast track to the “right” university.