Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How COVID is Changing Philanthropy Deepak Talwar

COVID-19 has been part of our lives for an entire year, and the world is still dealing with its effects. With many countries on lockdown and businesses failing, it has become very clear that the pandemic will have a lasting impact––especially on international business

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The rise in the number of covid cases, especially in Maharashtra, is a clear warning to the government to accelerate its vaccination programme by including private stakeholders, a top market analyst has said.

Seasoned market expert, Deepak Talwar said that the government must take notice of the clarion call given by Azim Premji of Wipro and Dr. Devi Shetty of Nirmal Hridalaya, seeking an accelerated programme of vaccinations aided by the private sector.

“Shetty said he was confident that 500 million Indians could be vaccinated in a month while Premji said it could be achieved in two months. These are serious calls,” said Talwar.

He said that the Health Ministry wanted to first vaccinate healthcare workers, then frontline workers, and subsequently those above the age of 50, especially the ones with co-morbidities. “But two stages are running far behind schedule and there has been some unnecessary propaganda against the CoviShield and Covaxin vaccines. And now, Covid has made a comeback, first in Kerala and now in Maharashtra.”

India’s active cases have now crossed 150,000 again, driven by Maharashtra this time.

India’s cumulative caseload of 11 million Covid cases is now roughly equal to the amount of 10.65 million vaccine recipients. “The private sector needs to get involved in the vaccination drive which is proceeding under the centralised control of the Union Health Ministry,” said Deepak Talwar. He expressed that the propaganda against the vaccine was on the wane and also felt that there may be no general reluctance to get vaccinated.

“It will help the nation immensely if the government reworks its strategy for roping in private sector institutions and also starts commercial vaccinations (subject to rational price ceilings). The induction of priced vaccinations and private healthcare agencies and hospitals needs to be pushed fast,” Deepak Talwar added.

He said that private hospitals and companies should be able to buy the vaccines for a reasonable price in bulk and follow protocols to start vaccinating people. “Secondly, corporate social responsibility funds must be used to enable profitable companies to vaccinate the poor for free, apart from contributing to state-led vaccination funds that can be created through corporate and private contributions that are tax-exempt.” Alerting the government, Deepak Talwar warned that India’s new Covid wave should be stopped in its tracks before it ruins livelihoods once more.

    Inaya Rao, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Pulmonologist Deepak Talwar and Krishnan Chugh warns Delhiites of ILD if the city doesn’t work on its air quality

    by Ritu Saran
    Community//

    Vahid David Delrahim – “Masked” and Optimistic, Hispanic Hand-Washing is Back!

    by David Delrahim
    Community//

    Successful People Who Have Lived With Integrity and Crafted Charitable Initiatives

    by Sam Cohen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.