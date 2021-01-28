How covid impact and marginalizes the poor more?

We must create more job creators in our communities. J. D. Rolle

The US Congressional Research Service published a report on January 12, 2021 citation is in slideshow below.

The findings confirmed that in the US, minorities, women, and youth were impacted more.

In addition, those in service industries, part-time workers, and those without college degrees were also severly impacted.

These findings confirm data that the wealth gap continues to grow and widen post-covid.

We continue to contribute to the body of work that inspires and motivates entrepreneurship leveraged by technology for a more diverse pool of intellectual capital.

How do we make this recovery equitable?

In the video link hear Dr. Frida Polloi. Frida is an award-winning Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist turned startup founder. Frida sought to apply neuroscience and data science to real-world problems. She is now CEO and co-founder of pymetrics, a startup that uses advances in cognitive neuroscience to create analytics-informed decision-making and performance-enhancement software for the human capital field.