How covid impact and marginalizes the poor more?

Through greater rates of unemployment and underemployment

We must create more job creators in our communities. J. D. Rolle

The US Congressional Research Service published a report on January 12, 2021 citation is in slideshow below.

The findings confirmed that in the US, minorities, women, and youth were impacted more.

In addition, those in service industries, part-time workers, and those without college degrees were also severly impacted.

These findings confirm data that the wealth gap continues to grow and widen post-covid.

We continue to contribute to the body of work that inspires and motivates entrepreneurship leveraged by technology for a more diverse pool of intellectual capital.

How do we make this recovery equitable?

In the video link hear Dr. Frida Polloi. Frida is an award-winning Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist turned startup founder. Frida sought to apply neuroscience and data science to real-world problems. She is now CEO and co-founder of pymetrics, a startup that uses advances in cognitive neuroscience to create analytics-informed decision-making and performance-enhancement software for the human capital field.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

