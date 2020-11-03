How COVID-19 Will Change the Future of Business

With the coronavirus cases rapidly increasing across the country, many companies are struggling to adapt to change. Leaders are facing management crises and economic collapse as there is no real plan to stabilize their operations, communicate with customers, and cater their workforces’ health and fitness. In short, everything is falling upside down.

Presently, around 62% of America’s population is currently working from home while the other 38% is still coming to the workplace. Besides this, many companies have furloughed or laid off their employees to fight against economic contraction.

Disturbingly, what used to be a simple and basic business plan is now burdened with numerous speculations, assumptions, and exceptions. Each industry is devastated and experiencing a drop in sales and profitability when compared with the statistics of the previous years. Plus, there is one question hanging in the air: what will be the future of work?

Considering the last few months, almost all of the professionals were working from home, attending meetings on Zoom calls, striving to maintain a work-life balance, and preparing for the uncertainties that are yet to come. But as the lockdown restrictions are slowly lifting, will the new working practices going to substitute the old ones? Let’s have a look.

The New Working Space

Several Americans who experienced working from home are going to vote in favor of the continuation of the new working module. Therefore, there is a greater possibility that even after the lockdown, businesses are going to stick with the virtual office environment.

The connection between the teams will be built via the online video conferencing tools and special procedures will be followed to encourage socializing and to strengthen internal communication. However, this remote working strategy will only apply to those whose working modalities match the work-from-home criteria.

More Trust-Based Environment

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, no leader was comfortable with the virtual transition and everybody had this question in mind: will they be able to survive? Now, if we see, the COVID-19 crisis allowed the businessmen to let their staff take the driving seat and show their true potential. Even though it was a risky step but it was the most appropriate response to the challenge.

Ultimately, not only the team members worked up to the expectations but also took responsibility to give their best. This created a trust-based culture within the workspace and cleared the barriers that they were facing during the execution process. Therefore, it is anticipated that if the companies follow the same approach in the post-coronavirus era, they’ll certainly reach higher levels of success.

Improved Workplace Culture

After the coronavirus pandemic, companies will start thinking outside the box. As the current situations have taught them that sometimes it’s better to plan for all the possibilities/uncertainties and not just the usual ones.

Organizations with a strong relationship with stakeholders and investors will work on their traditional structures and learn from each other. They will contribute more to problem-solving schemes than problem identification. However, there will be a few new trends in the working environment in the upcoming years: cross-training of departments, empowerment of employees, stronger communication channels, and clarity of goals. This will help people in working together and boosting the company’s performance in the future.

Increased Focus on Integration of Technological Tools

All companies will understand the importance of technology and how much it can be beneficial for an organization’s growth. Because without the availability of relevant tools and applications during the lockdown, it was impossible to run the business.

Therefore, there will be no pressure of attending in-person meetings after the pandemic ends and online video conferencing and meetings will be given more value. Companies might also avoid business travelings since everything is possible if you have a device with a good internet connection. Moreover, leaders will focus more on the productivity of an employee than their presence.

Newly Defined Work Priorities

Every day working procedure will evolve due to the non-presence of most of the team members on board. And as employees begin working from home, they will have to set their priorities each day to give their best in both the professional and personal life. However, this can only be possible when each employee knows about work ethics, responsibilities, and commitments.

Here, companies can train their staff to manage time and improve their efficiencies by providing them with suitable collaboration tools. They can also conduct collaborative activities and clarify the company’s goal to all. This way, it will be easier for the employees to redefine the work priorities and design a new schedule to make the most out of this period.

Revised Supply Chain Strategies

Since China was the main supplier of almost all kinds of products, many businesses faced huge losses when the country was under lockdown. This left the businessmen from around the world in utter shock and forced them to find new alternatives to keep their businesses running.

Although relying on alternatives diversifies the risk, but currently, companies have no other option but to do so. Especially the airline, travel, and tourism industry which is under debts that could be difficult to overcome in the next few years. However, revising the supply chain strategies could be a long shot but it might help them get stable in due time.

Elevation of the Standard Working Practices

Things that were once regarded as normal will be cut out of the picture. For instance, in-person meetings will be replaced by online video meetings, working in-house will be replaced by working from home, and there will be improved hygiene practices within the workplace.

Things that were once regarded as normal will be cut out of the picture. For instance, in-person meetings will be replaced by online video meetings, working in-house will be replaced by working from home, and there will be improved hygiene practices within the workplace.

All these changes will be made in response to limit the transmission of coronavirus disease and to keep every employee safe and to ensure maximum productivity. And as far as going back to the pre-COVID life is concerned, this will be the new direction in operations in the business world. Therefore, every organization should start preparing for these changes and adapt them to continue thriving.