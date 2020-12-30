Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How COVID-19 Stole my Career then Set Me on a Path to Owning a Publishing Company

How following the quiet nudges of my soul led me to a whole new career path.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
photo credit: istockphoto gustavofrazao
photo credit: istockphoto gustavofrazao

How COVID-19 Stole my Career then Set Me on a Path to Owning a Publishing Company

17th March 2020 is etched in my mind forever. It was the worst day of my working life. Due to Covid-19 I’d lost 96% of my clients in a business that I’d been building with my husband for twenty-five years. We were too close to retirement to start again, and too far away to claim our pensions. We were lost at sea with enough money in the bank to stay afloat for a few months if we were careful. 

By August 2020 I’d written and published a book and was running online programmes with students around the world and, the surprise of all surprises, I’d started a publishing company. Even now I have to pinch myself. Here’s how it happened…

2020 was the silver anniversary year of our business and our advance orders were the highest they had ever been. In January we’d said; This is already set to be our best year ever. Our income looked like a cast iron guarantee, but by March it had fallen through the floor like a lead balloon. 

We were holding on with our biggest client, and then six days before the official lock down, that client too cancelled the rest of the year’s work. “I’m sorry to do this.” The HR Director said. I stared at the cold coffee in the mug on the table. The air was heavy and empty. My gold fountain pen lay inert by the laptop. The screen was blank. The diary, that two days ago was full and vibrant was now a barren expanse of wasteland. My stomach was a stirred pot of rotten mulch. My heart, a ton weight in my chest. The clock ticked on the mantelpiece. “I understand.” I said. 

What could I do? This was a situation I’d never been in before and my mind could not compute how to get out of it. 

So what did I do? 

I did the one thing my beleaguered mind thought was the stupidest waste of time, yet my heart and soul urged me on to do. I wrote. 

I wrote every day. Without fail, without question, without paying attention to the voices in my head that screamed at me to market my business, contact my old customers and do everything possible to resurrect the 96%. I wrote without any idea of who or what I was writing for, I just wrote. 

I wrote. 

I edited. 

And each day I posted what I’d written on social media. 

The days passed by. The weeks turned into a month. The writing turned into a daily yarn. Then one day I realised that the Daily Yarns had turned into a book. 

I was 48 days in. I didn’t know if I was half-way there or whether I’d written the whole enchilada. All I knew was that I would know when I knew. So I kept on writing. 

As May turned into June, it started to look like the lockdown was done. And so was the book. I put my pen to bed and signed off on the Daily Yarns. 

Before I knew it, a new book had come into existence

I didn’t know what I was going to do next. Find a publisher? Surely not self-publish? That would be a hiding to nothing wouldn’t it? I decided to at least investigate the possibility and on 23rd July, my book, Daily Yarns, Riding the Lockdown Roller Coaster of Emotions, turned into a bestselling book on the Amazon bookshelf. 

If I’d have realised what a rocky road it would be, I’d never have set foot on the path, but my heart and soul knew better. After trial, error and tribulations, too many expletives and restarts, researching what to do next after I’d already tried and failed, as is my wont, my second book published came into existence. 

I, who thought I was in control of my own destiny, learned a major life lesson. The intelligence behind life has its foot on the pedal, and the brake. That my inner wisdom is a far better guide than ever my ego is, when it thinks it’s in the driving seat. 

I’d put my writing out into the ether, and what came back was requests for help from others who wanted to write and publish books. I answered the cries for help. I paid attention to what life asked of me. I followed my heart and soul, and on 11th November 2020 I received confirmation that my publishing company IW Press Ltd was now a registered company. I have four clients waiting to publish their books and the first one will hit the shelves in early 2021. 

I still pinch myself each morning, and who knows what 2021 will bring? Not me, that’s for sure. What I do know is that I will keep following the nudges from my heart, ignore the noise of fear in my head, and I’ll show up for where life wants to take me. 

    Maria Iliffe-Wood, Coach and Founder of IW Press Ltd at IW Press Ltd

    Maria Iliffe-Wood has been a coach for over thirty years. When COVID-19 decimated her business, she changed paths and now helps people to write, edit and publish their books. Her first book called Coaching Presence, Building Consciousness and Awareness into Coaching Interventions was published in 2014 and her second book, written and self-published during COVID-19, is called Daily Yarns, Riding the Lockdown Roller Coaster of Emotions. She has a third book written which she will publish under her new company IW Press Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Passion for creating!” With Charlie Katz & Katie Hunt

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    Romana King: “Personal responsibility”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Alex Willen: “Responsibility for your choices”

    by Karina Michel Feld

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.