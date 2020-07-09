How COVID-19 is Changing Workplace Perspectives for Gen-Z

It’s 2020, and the eldest cohort of the Gen-Zers is graduating. It is estimated that they will comprise 20% of the workforce by the end of the year. But preparing for their job hunt, ain’t going to be easy this time. COVID 19 has disrupted the businesses and affected hiring processes globally. There will be various challenges faced by both the companies and the job applicants as a massive shift occurs from response to the recovery phase. The workplace will see a new vibe of expectations from Gen-Zers and managers must prepare their organization line with changed perspectives.

Impact of Covid-19 on Gen-Z and Companies

Gen-Zers are young enthusiasts who were born from 1995 to 2012. They were exposed to technology right from childhood, which makes them digital natives. It is believed they put great emphasis on wellness in daily life and are practical about their interests and goals. Gen-Zers will be making the largest consumer group for many countries like the US and India. Their taste and personality directly depend on the changing dynamics of societal issues, markets, and workplaces.

The onset of COVID 19 shook the reality of every country, business, and individuals with the most significant recession and the alarming health issues. Gen-Zers will be the firsthand witness facing a direct impact as the economy has come to a standstill. They are expected to be pragmatic and proactive for the challenges considering the elevated unemployment.

Here are a few of the perspectives that could be expected from the Gen-Zers as they set their foot towards a career during unprecedented times.

Emphasizes on workplace health and wellness

COVID 19 has changed Gen-Zer’s health and wellness perspectives. Gen-Zers are emphasizing on holistic wellness as a prime factor while applying for jobs. Statistics by Small Biz Trends pictures that 70% wanted health insurance during their first job itself. The digital natives like to be updated with the latest technologies; many companies are renewing their health insurance policies and redesigning their corporate wellness programs to retain the young workforce.

The desire for the meaningful workplace

Gen-Zers are certainly aware of the employees’ work burnouts during COVID 19 situation. Also, the rise in workloads led to job dissatisfaction and turnovers over the past years. A briefing by HRDive cites that 65% of Gen-zers consider the job their major part of identity. They desire a meaningful workplace to defer the tag of job hoppers. Around 61% reported that they were pragmatic about the managers they will be reporting. It is clear that they will value purposeful jobs post-COVID that aligns with their niche.

Consider growth and learning aspects

These digital natives have a curiosity about learning and developing. During COVID situation Gen-Zers are upskilling themselves for jobs with various virtual internships and certification courses. They are active and have high desires to excel in their job. They are responsible and independent while doing the tasks and yearn for instant gratification if they succeed in completing their assignment. Gen-Zers are attracted to perks that provide them learning aspects that can add value to their growth and development. Some organizations like EY are already letting their employees do online MBA courses for free.

Prefers flexibility

Most of the hiring of Gen-Zers is going to be virtual, and they have to work from home until the situation stables. Gen-Z being digitally active will find the work more convenient than the usual 9-6 hour job. Here they get the flexibility of work at the comfort of their home and family. There was already a hype over digital nomads, co-working spaces, and remote working. But it is expected that changing workplace dynamics due to COVID 19 will continue to encourage remote working systems for them in the future.

Prioritize salary

A detailed study by The Workforce Institute Kronos suggests that Gen-Zers want stability and salary expectation from their new job. Around 63% emphasized on getting high salaries compared to office perks. Zoomers focusses more on getting the return of investments for the job they promised to serve. They expect their employers to be detail-oriented and precise about the role and salary of posts while hiring.

Generation-Z and Future of Work Post-COVID 19

As we sail through these uncertain times, reorienting and adapting, with the new normal has become the topmost priorities. Companies are focussing on remote working, virtual hiring, employee well-being, and adopting the latest wellness trends and strategies. Post-COVID era would be a whole new dimension for the workplace globally. Along with their latest batch of Gen-Z employees, companies can devise excellent plans for better work culture. Quality work over quantity would be the differentiating factor for Gen-Zers to stand out from their senior generations.

Originally published on Business 2 Community.