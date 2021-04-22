Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Covid-19 has Affected Immigrants

The Pandemic of Covid19 was disruptive for every person around the world. The virus took a toll on various industries and individuals. However, one of the groups who did not receive much attention for the effects they’ve experienced due to the virus is immigrants. For those who were born outside of the United States, this […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Pandemic of Covid19 was disruptive for every person around the world. The virus took a toll on various industries and individuals. However, one of the groups who did not receive much attention for the effects they’ve experienced due to the virus is immigrants. For those who were born outside of the United States, this pandemic was especially scary and unsettling. There were and are still many things to worry about, as the virus can put their healthy lives and immigrant status in the United States at grave risk. Below we will discuss how immigrants are being affected by this pandemic, as featured in an article on American Immigration Council.

Due to the rapid spread of the virus, many borders worldwide began to shut down, including the United States. By the start of February 2020, the US Government put in place five different travel restrictions on those who had been present in specific countries where the Covid-19 virus was occurring. As the virus became more widespread, the Department of State suspended routine visa services in entirety at all consulates and embassies worldwide. This canceled all services such as applications for family-based immigrant visas and nonimmigrant visas for skilled workers, students, and visitors. 

The hardships do not stop there for immigrants. For those who are residing in the United States without status, the fear of the virus becomes intensified. If an undocumented immigrant becomes sick, the last thing they want to do is have to go to the hospital, as they do not want their identity to be discovered, and they also do not have health insurance in the country. The job market crashing was also a hard hit for immigrants, especially as they made up a large amount of the Covid-related unemployment rate. 

In addition, for those who are currently being held in a United States Immigration Detention Center, the risk of being exposed to and being infected with Covid increases astronomically. The reason for this is because people living in detention centers cannot properly socially distance. They also have limited access to soap and must pay for hand sanitizer if they want to use it. Face masks have proven to be hardly distributed in these centers, if at all. There have been at least 6,000 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in these ICE Detention Centers and at least eight deaths.

    Anslem Oshionebo, CEO and President at Ping Express

    Anslem Oshionebo has a desire to help others improve their lives. Throughout his life, he has seen how people with a good educational foundation can thrive, no matter their circumstances. This is why he created the Anslem Esi Foundation, a nonprofit that helps students in Nigeria receive school supplies that are essential for their education. Anslem wants to provide the same access to education for all students. He also teaches students at his local church and coaches soccer in his community. Anslem wants to continue to donate to people in need through the Anslem Esi Foundation and other great organizations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    covid 19 immigrants
    Community//

    Immigrants Are in Tough Situation During Covid-19

    by Bhawna Goyal
    Community//

    Tech Entrepreneurs’ Impacts on COVID-19

    by Sahr Ngegba
    Coronavirus
    Community//

    How to keep yourself safe during COVID -19 Pandemic

    by Arlene Gibson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.