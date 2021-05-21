Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Country Singer-songwriter Robert Jude Romero Is Lifting Essential Front-Line Workers’ Spirits During The Pandemic

It has been over a year now since COVID-19 and its repercussions changed our lives. With most countries not appropriately prepared to deal with a global pandemic, they have nonetheless adapted as best as possible. Essential front-line workers such as those who work in the medical field continue to be flooded everyday with new patients. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It has been over a year now since COVID-19 and its repercussions changed our lives. With most countries not appropriately prepared to deal with a global pandemic, they have nonetheless adapted as best as possible. Essential front-line workers such as those who work in the medical field continue to be flooded everyday with new patients. Because no one saw this coming, many hospitals across the country did not have adequate timing to make the necessary accommodations to deal with an influx of patients.

Everyday, medical professionals put their lives at risk and deal with the tragic situations brought on by the virus. The pandemic has been a reminder to the general public of how easy it is to take these frontline workers for granted. During this time Robert realized how crucial of a role they play in today’s society and the gratitude he has for them. People give out their thanks to the medical staff in many ways, such as banging pots and pans, donating meals, and more, but Robert opted to create something that people often find constant comfort in – music. 

Inspired by his daughter and son-in-law, who both work as nurses in San Antonio, Texas, Robert Jude Romero got to witness how taxing it can be to treat an incredibly large number of Covid-19 patients. From Albuquerque, New Mexico, he is an inspiring traditional Country music singer and songwriter. As a hospital employee himself, he is a dedicated advocate for the frontline workers who work tirelessly and selflessly to save lives. A part of the music industry for years, he uses his extensive knowledge and experience to create original music with a purpose. Inspired by the lives of those around him, he hopes to motivate and cheer those who listen to his tunes. 

His empathizing nature and relationship with his daughter helps him relate to the struggles of nurses and doctors and the high stress environment that they are in. 

In a show of support, he dedicated his new song “Earthbound Angels” to all the medical staff out there. They have sacrificed so much and have been pillars of society through these trying times that gifting them with this song came naturally to Robert. In this short but sweet melody, he acknowledges their hard labor for the communities they live in. He wants to acknowledge their hardships and thank them for holding on, staying strong, and helping so many. 

Robert echoes this sentiment through his lyrics as he sings, “we might not see halos but we all know a place where earthbound angels flock in every day”. 

Not stopping there, Robert partnered with the nonprofit organization, Heal As One. They are dedicated to help fight the coronavirus in underserved communities. They want to build awareness and help spread the necessary measures in order to slow down the rate of infection. Educate, prevent and destigmatize is what they are about. This aligns perfectly with his goal to raise awareness during these trying times. 

With a love for humanity and music, Robert combines the two to build his advocacy for modern day heroes. With his lyrics, he hopes to touch the hearts of his audience. With his sound, he wishes to soothe the pain away. Giving back to his community at every opportunity, he wants to leave a positive impact and lift spirits up at any opportunity. 

    Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

    A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

    To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

    Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

    Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

    Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

    For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Kfir Gavrieli: “You don’t have to wait to do it”

    by Phil La Duke
    Operation Smile speech therapist Alejandra Valdivieso provides a consultation for Erica, a patient of Operation Smile’s care center in Bogotá, Colombia. Though in-person consultations such as this have resumed on a limited basis in Latin America, most of Operation Smile’s speech therapy sessions are now conducted virtually. Photo by Rohanna Mertens for Operation Smile.
    Community//

    A Smile Amidst COVID-19 Adversity In Emerging Markets

    by Marc Serber
    Tuan Tran // Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    5 Ways to Make Sure the Post-Pandemic Recovery Focuses on Women

    by Arianna Huffington, Michelle A. Williams
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.