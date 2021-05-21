How Country Singer-songwriter Robert Jude Romero Is Lifting Essential Front-Line Workers’ Spirits During The Pandemic

It has been over a year now since COVID-19 and its repercussions changed our lives. With most countries not appropriately prepared to deal with a global pandemic, they have nonetheless adapted as best as possible. Essential front-line workers such as those who work in the medical field continue to be flooded everyday with new patients. Because no one saw this coming, many hospitals across the country did not have adequate timing to make the necessary accommodations to deal with an influx of patients.

Everyday, medical professionals put their lives at risk and deal with the tragic situations brought on by the virus. The pandemic has been a reminder to the general public of how easy it is to take these frontline workers for granted. During this time Robert realized how crucial of a role they play in today’s society and the gratitude he has for them. People give out their thanks to the medical staff in many ways, such as banging pots and pans, donating meals, and more, but Robert opted to create something that people often find constant comfort in – music.

Inspired by his daughter and son-in-law, who both work as nurses in San Antonio, Texas, Robert Jude Romero got to witness how taxing it can be to treat an incredibly large number of Covid-19 patients. From Albuquerque, New Mexico, he is an inspiring traditional Country music singer and songwriter. As a hospital employee himself, he is a dedicated advocate for the frontline workers who work tirelessly and selflessly to save lives. A part of the music industry for years, he uses his extensive knowledge and experience to create original music with a purpose. Inspired by the lives of those around him, he hopes to motivate and cheer those who listen to his tunes.

His empathizing nature and relationship with his daughter helps him relate to the struggles of nurses and doctors and the high stress environment that they are in.

In a show of support, he dedicated his new song “Earthbound Angels” to all the medical staff out there. They have sacrificed so much and have been pillars of society through these trying times that gifting them with this song came naturally to Robert. In this short but sweet melody, he acknowledges their hard labor for the communities they live in. He wants to acknowledge their hardships and thank them for holding on, staying strong, and helping so many.

Robert echoes this sentiment through his lyrics as he sings, “we might not see halos but we all know a place where earthbound angels flock in every day”.

Not stopping there, Robert partnered with the nonprofit organization, Heal As One. They are dedicated to help fight the coronavirus in underserved communities. They want to build awareness and help spread the necessary measures in order to slow down the rate of infection. Educate, prevent and destigmatize is what they are about. This aligns perfectly with his goal to raise awareness during these trying times.

With a love for humanity and music, Robert combines the two to build his advocacy for modern day heroes. With his lyrics, he hopes to touch the hearts of his audience. With his sound, he wishes to soothe the pain away. Giving back to his community at every opportunity, he wants to leave a positive impact and lift spirits up at any opportunity.