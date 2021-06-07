How Corporate Burnout Helped Me Find My Passion as an Entrepreneur

Ex-CEO creates new skincare empire after surviving redundancy and burnout

Former Telecommunications CEO Carole Staeck was battling migraines, extreme fatigue and exhaustion before she turned her attention to her new passion: Skincare. Carole and her husband, Aaron, launched natural, vegan and cruelty-free Samson & Charlie Botanical Apothecary in October 2018, and in just six months they quietly launched their first skincare collection of 10 products. When their first product, The Gift Balancing Oil, sold out in February, they knew they had struck a chord.

Now, with over 20k Instagram followers since the brand’s launch, Samson & Charlie has a growing following of Aussies demanding effective skincare in modern, luxe packaging. In lockdown, the brand truly exploded as more Aussies turned to online shopping.

Despite her success, crossing the bridge between the corporate world, and the skincare realm nearly claimed Staeck’s life.

“In the span of seven years I survived thyroid cancer, auto–immune stress-related illness and a migraine stroke that left me temporarily paralyzed,” said Carole. “I weighed just 49 kg a few years ago, it wasn’t good.”

Staeck began formulating cosmetics as a hobby in 2012, and she found great joy and relaxation in researching and learning something completely different from her day job. However, this interest had to be put aside in favour of a demanding career.

“Work really took its toll on me. I thrived on stress, little sleep and was fuelled by coffee, adrenalin and cortisol. I would perform well at work, but would get home and collapse in a heap,” Carole said. “If it weren’t for my husband, I wouldn’t have made it through.”

After resigning from two executive positions in two years, Carole started questioning if her constant striving in the corporate world, despite declining health, was worth it.

“I knew my body wasn’t coping with 18-hour days, but I loved challenging environments involving fixing structure and process to make things work. So I took a less demanding role as a Deployment Manager for the nbn FTTC rollout.”

Carole’s position as Deployment Manager within nbn wasn’t without challenges as her role involved recovering the project with a variety of constraints. In an effort to manage the increasing level of stress, she started creating again: Candles, soap and scrubs: This was the beginning of Samson & Charlie (named after Carole and Aaron’s fur babies)

Nurturing and supporting her team at nbn, who became more like friends than colleagues, she started sharing her creations. A famous quote that has always rung true to her are the words of Saul Bass: “I just want to make beautiful things, even if nobody cares.”

“My team really loved what I made, and encouraged me to pursue Samson & Charlie full time. I had never seriously considered leaving the corporate world entirely until then. Making the products has always just been an escape for me.”

After 12 months the nbn project was successfully recovered and achieving targets however, the company soon restructured and Carole was made redundant, along with 12 other Senior Managers.

“I had an opportunity to pursue another role within nbn but realised I just didn’t want that. My body needed a rest. The redundancy was the push I needed to pursue Samson & Charlie full time,” said Carole.

Like most entrepreneurs though, the first couple of months were surprisingly difficult. While her husband and former colleagues supported her decision, waking up and not going to work on Monday left her in tears.

“It knocked the wind out of me. I began questioning everything and wondering what I could I have done differently and whether I could have changed the outcome,” said Carole.

“I was a victim of someone else’s decision making which was hard; I was accustomed to making the decisions. It hurt. I was grieving and going through all the stages of grief. But it was the best thing that could of happen to me.”

After two months of grieving her old corporate life, Carole came to the realisation that redundancy wasn’t about her as an individual: It was a corporate decision on organisation structure and the position was made redundant, not her. With that insight, Carole grabbed Samson & Charlie with both hands and hasn’t looked back.

This move helped Carole discover her newest rewarding and fulfilling calling: Creating products for busy women. She’s lived the busy, corporate life, and knows the importance of making time for yourself even if it’s just five minutes. Carole wants you to get as much as possible out of your skincare routine, without spending too much time on it.

“When we started creating new recipes, I knew our skincare had to be comprised of authentic, natural and effective products that are easy to use for a wide variety of skin types and conditions. But I didn’t want them to mean women had to commit to lengthy skincare routines,” said Carole.

“The products had to look stunning, smell amazing and make you feel like you’ve just been for a luxe facial, even though in reality, you’ve been rushing,” said Carole.

Repeat customers are the biggest affirmation the brand is hitting the mark, and the brand has an exceptionally loyal customer base now.

“Was sceptical at first as I have tried so many products on my dry skin, but I am delighted…not only do they smell incredible but my skin has stayed hydrated all day. My makeup stays on and looks fresh. People are commenting on my skin which also makes you feel good on the inside,” posted a customer on brand’s review page.

From the newly release Ageless Eye Serum to the iridescent Blue Tansy acne-fighting The Gift Balancing Facial Oil to the Ultimate Anti-Ageing Skincare System; Samson & Charlie’s breathtakingly beautiful products are growing in popularity thanks to Carole’s dedication to perfection, quality and tireless work ethic.

“My health and focus have never been better, plus I get to work with my best friend (my hubby), it doesn’t get much better than this!” said Carole. “Samson & Charlie is an incredible adventure and we cannot wait to see where it will take us, next.”

