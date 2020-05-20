HOW CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS REMAKING EDUCATION SYSTEM?

Thanks to Changbok Ko for sharing their work on Unsplash

This pandemic has hit the hearts of various countries adversely affecting businesses, services, and overall economies. We have seen businesses going down like crazy during these unprecedented times and certain services growing up like various e-commerce sites, essential services.



With a whopping 2,834,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases we must have realized in what kind of emergency we are currently facing. It is even predicted that US economies and Europeans could take the next three years to cover up their losses. In these settlements where do we see our education system heading into?



We will be seeing more of E-learning videos, various educational apps with remarkable feedbacks, also animation companies with services of various video styles in E-learning 2D Animation, Animated Storyboard, Storytelling Videos, Animated Training Videos, Instructional Videos. We will be seeing universities and schools moving to virtual classrooms for the first time to break the chain of virus spread and ensuring students academic is not wasted. There might not be more of E-learning classes online but we are for sure that we will be seeing more resources being available online during these times for sure.

This outbreak keeps on pushing teachers, institutions to test out all the possible mediums available for learning, teaching, and carrying out school admin duties.

A teacher named Shirley lee based in a Hongkong school shares her experience in her blog of how she has used tools to move to learn online and things she learned as a teacher in HongKong – online learning in Hongkong Amidst COVID-19.

The tools that enabled her in her research I will put it in a very simplified manner,



Learning and Teaching

Live lessons through the zoom app. Their school does 30mins zoom lessons on four main subjects every week. It might be challenging for teachers to learn about new apps, new ways to teach children’s but that’s wont be an issue anymore since there are plenty of tutorials regarding the app you are using or will be using.

Learning about the app and its features and at the same time teaching students to their regular timing, and finding ways to get used to with new techniques.

Self-learning videos/ flipped classroom

other than online classes, two 6minutes of videos are made every week for students. these are made either from Microsoft PowerPoint or through filming and narrating, like a whiteboard explainer video.



Online homework

they were given homework in the form of pdf, and when they lockdown kept on extending they had a need of checking student’s progress through feedback during online lessons. Some of the sites and software they been using were

a. google forms

b. go formative

c. more quizzes that have performance tools like kahoot!, quizizz and Nearpod.

d. vocabulary flash car and word pronunciations – Quizlet

e. google classroom for chatting with students

f. Dochub to scan Homework and mark students





planning and sharing teaching materials

The two most used applications for sharing and stuff were zoom and Whatsapp. Google Drive and Microsoft One Drive.



Management and Organization

major changes teachers were experiencing are works shaved in sheets, google docs. Teachers have to take notes on whether students are attending and to follow up on those who aren’t attending.



pitfalls of the new system



Students not doing their homework

Students not attending classes

Technical or financial problems like the affordability of system or internet

Common tech problems like mixing up accounts of various online services, individual websites where Homeworks have been sent will take lots of time to open.

online video websites will be hard to access with low-quality connection



keeping in mind of Shirley lee of her views and the way it’s working out in Hong Kong. Although it is too early to judge what the future stands in these pandemic times studies suggest that it could have a lasting impact on learning, digitization, and innovation. Below I have posted a few trends that might be a hint for a new future.



Classrooms going online

its something to think and learn about, of how a virus changed the entire course of traditionally going to a classroom and studying over there, Now everything’s gonna go online, timings can be the same as the school timings. Students and teachers will thus know the benefits of video in the educational field.



Students in Hongkong have already started to learn from home via apps like zoom and various other interactive apps. Over 120 million people in China have got access to learning material through live television broadcasts.



we will be seeing more of digitization in learning anywhere and everywhere through various interactive apps, institutions hiring various animation video production companies for videos like explainer video whiteboard, whiteboard animation video for easy learning, we will be seeing new ways of live broadcasting, to virtual reality experiences. This could be the new routine online classes, online interaction a new lifestyle.





Government coming up with private institutions could boost up things

The Ministry of Education in China has already assembled a group of elite units to provide an online platform, broadcasting platform, cloud-based platform thus upgrading the suite of education infrastructure led by the ministry of industry, information technology, and education ministry.

As the process of development is slow during this pandemic times, we will see more of public and private partnerships happening regarding the current scenario of educational institutions.



similarly, hong kong-based http://readtogether.hk/ forum, an association of publishers, media, educational organizers industry professionals are providing more than over 900 educational assets, including books, videos, counseling services for free, assessment tools. Association’s main aim is to maintaining and continuing the platform even after COVID-19.



through these examples, it is now clear that education innovation is still getting attention from the government and beyond the government.



The digital divide could widen

As schools and institutions are preparing to go online or are already teaching online many other countries or parts of countries won’t get the privileges, as to go and attend classes online for quality learning you need quality digital access. 60% of the world is online, so while 60% goes online what about the rest 40% the underprivileged ones? Most teacher students have to rely on assignments sent via e-mail or by Whatsapp.



this digital divide could be extreme if access costs and quality of access doesn’t increase. This will make matters worse. The less technology affluent family will be left behind. These children will lose out a lot because of no digital services or bad quality of digital services.



Finally

we will be seeing various types of video and benefits of animation in the education industry as we go more ahead hence more animation business. This pandemic is pushing us to the limits of testing all the possibilities and constraints of the educational system when it goes online. It would be great to see the concept of every student getting a tailor-made education. Let’s see what the future holds.

.



Source – https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03/3-ways-coronavirus-is-reshaping-education-and-what-changes-might-be-here-to-stay/