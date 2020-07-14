Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Coronavirus is Affecting Lives?

We no one would imagine that after decades of living a normal life. in just a few weeks the corona virus appeared and spread throughout the world, forcing people to stay indoors. Coronavirus or COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan, China last year and due to lack of action by the authorities, those affected began to spread it. While the symptoms are similar to weather changes such as coughing, throat heat, and high body temperature, this was misunderstood at first which caused delays in action by many countries such as Italy, France, Spain and the US.

By

At present, the number of cases around the world is increasing exponentially and authorities are in a state of despair about how to handle it, given the fact that currently there has not been found a vaccine that can ward off the corona virus, many scientists around the world are proactively continuing to look for this corona virus vaccine antidote. and we hope they will succeed in their efforts sooner than later. Because of this, one of the main reasons why numbers come off the chart is because people don’t show any serious symptoms and delay to lock. During this period the person who is the carrier will influence many people and experts judge that the affected person can spread it to 2.5 people. even more for children and parents, everyone is advised to stay indoors with minimal contact and wash hands for 20 seconds to eradicate bacteria.

here I will discuss the good and bad sides caused by the corona virus pandemic.

Disrupting the economy of business and transportation throughout the world.

Coronavirus has disrupted the travel and tourism industry, e-commerce platforms, manufacturing industries, airlines and many other sectors which were hit hard. Millions of people lost their jobs and others just hung a rope. Those who are not fired work with a salary discount of 50-60%. Thousands of people were stranded alone in various cities who wanted to go home. The government takes full responsibility and helps people. The whole world is inspired by the fast actions taken by governments by locking up. while in the medical field, doctors and nurses risk their lives and provide assistance to affected people. This important time is also a test to see how ready these countries are if something like this happens. Is there wisdom in all this?

Tough and clean for the environment.

on the one hand humans live at home and on the other hand healing. Air pollution has reduced significantly, the ozone layer has begun to recover and the rivers are clean. Ironically, millions of dollars are spent handling it and all it takes is forcing humans to stay at home.

As mentioned above, many people lose their jobs, but on the other hand many also work from home, even now I am very bored too long staying at home because during normal situations I regularly watch some opera performances or live music Boston Singer which always a favorite on the holiday agenda, but on the other hand now I can have more time to gather with family at home.

Conclusion

we must take lessons from the good side of the corona virus pandemic, and hope that the corona virus pandemic will end soon and experts will soon get a corona virus antidote vaccine as soon as possible.

Brett Nicholas

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Heart from a book page against a beautiful sunset.
Community//

Loving In the Time Of Corona!

by Lauren K. Clark
Community//

Corona Virus – This, Too, Shall Pass

by Jo Scheidt
Community//

How CORONA VIRUS has Affected the World Health and Wellness and Ways of Resolving It

by Kimsea Brooks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.