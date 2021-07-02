How Connection can Heal Women

𝘐 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵, 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘺 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘵, she told me.

And I could totally relate. 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 and the end of a chapter of your life.

And you might feel life has turned her back on you once, so it’s hard to trust that everything is going to be ok in the future. Disaster is right there around the corner, waiting to creep in.

That feeling of high alert we need to maintain is also known as 𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲.

Anxiety manifests in excessive worrying, agitation, restlessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, tense muscles and trouble sleeping.

When I heard it would be almost impossible for me to conceive naturally, I felt lost too. My idea of a picture perfect future had suddenly crumbled. And my body responded to it: my legs got shaky, my arms got weak and my heart sank down to my stomach.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭.

Emotions are created by the body. Nurturing the body and connecting within can create positive emotions!

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞. Find a comfortable seated position, sit bones on the ground or a pillow, bring one hand to the heart and one to the ground and breath long slow smooth breaths. In for 4, out for 4

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 a glass of water or 𝐞𝐚𝐭 something nutritious.

Maintain a 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 (ideally going to bed no later than 22.30)

Ground yourself in simple daily 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬. For example, Abyhanga, ayurvedic oil massage, can be a beautiful way of caring for your body and letting go of stress.

And most of all 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 with other women in similar situations, lean into vulnerability and share your story.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭

As women, in some cultures more than others, we have been conditioned to “𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘷𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦” (aka “𝘴𝘩𝘶𝘵 𝘶𝘱”) for centuries. A good girl does not scream, a good girl doesn’t laugh out loud, a good girl doesn’t talk about her bodily needs.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐨 by many. So when we go through these experiences we tend to keep it to ourselves.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 “𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦?” …while actually there are a lot of “them” who are like “me”.

But we might never find out, because of the shame in opening up.

𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐮𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬.

When I got my POI (premature ovarian insufficiency) diagnosis, aka premature menopause, I told people. I told them about my body, my feelings, my sadness. I stripped the layers and exposed my self. Vulnerable. What happened then? They did the same back. They stripped their layers and shared their own stories. 𝗪𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝.

Connection was pure therapy.

If you would like to share your story with me and find a supportive community of women, 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 @veronicasantini_yoga