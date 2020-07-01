How Compassion for Yourself Can Enrich Your Life and the People Around You

Imagine a world that is more loving, more compassionate, and more forgiving. There is less racial injustice. Communities and people from different backgrounds embrace each other. Everybody is treated equally under the law and in reality.

It almost seems like a utopia too good to be true, right?

Yet, it’s a mission that is just and worth standing for. I believe compassion is the key to manifesting a world that is freer and more equitable. But before we can change society, we must start with ourselves. Enriching the lives of the people within your community begins with having compassion for yourself.

What Does It Mean To Have Compassion For Yourself?

The myths surrounding self-compassion are abundant:

It’s self-indulgent

It’s selfish

It’s for weak-willed people.

But here’s the truth. Compassion is necessary for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Compassion is what encourages you to care for your body and your mind.

Think about this.

If you own a pet, you care for them. You feed them high-quality pet food, bathe them, buy them toys. You love to spoil your non-human companion.

Yet so many women fail to direct this affection within.

When you neglect your well-being, you deny yourself the resources needed to live a beautiful and thriving life. Can you imagine a life where you’re:

Full of inspiration

Abundant with energy

Loved and fulfilled

Guided by meaning and purpose

This is the power of self-compassion. And when you build a well of love and compassion with yourself, you can then share it with others.

That is why I encourage you to prioritize enriching your life first and then expand your circle of influence to encompass the people within your community and country.

Why is Self-Compassion Important for Enriching Other People’s Lives?

Even if your own relationships are in order, you’re living in a bubble. The world outside your bubble needs your support too.

People are suffering. Botham Jean, Aura Rosser, Philando Castille, and more have died under a system of racism. We’re seeing more headlines of deaths and injustices every week.

And it’s within your power to extend your hand to help. It’s within your power to express compassion towards those who need it most.

However, you must first fill your own well. Practicing compassion towards others begins with practicing compassion toward yourself.

Here’s how you can do it.

3 Ways to Practice Self-Compassion to Enrich Your Life and the People Around You

#1 Advocate for Your Well-Being

When you hear about horrific murders, like what happened to Stephon Clark, you feel compelled to advocate for those who suffer from racial discrimination. This is an important mission and I encourage you to educate yourself with anti-racism resources and join causes that oppose racism and police brutality.

At the same time, I encourage you to advocate for yourself to become a better and healthier you. You may want to charge full-force ahead, but doing this will leave you feeling burned out and overwhelmed.

Remember to take care of yourself. If you’re feeling mentally strained, try going on a digital detox for a few days. Unplug from social media, turn off the television, and stop reading the headlines. During your detox, practice more self-care:

Read a favorite book

Go for a long walk outside

Light some candles and indulge in a warm bubble bath

Have a movie night with your family

Practice self-compassion by giving yourself permission to relax and pamper yourself when you’re feeling signs of burnout.

#2 Keep a Self-Compassion Journal

Dr. Kristin Neff says that journaling is one of the best ways to express your emotions and it’s often linked to mental and physical well-being. This is one reason why journaling is a part of my morning activity. Writing in my journal has become a spiritual practice that helps me be more present and mindful of how I’m feeling in the moment.

“As you write,” Dr. Neff says, “try to be accepting and non-judgmental of your experience, not belittling it or making it overly dramatic.”

The point of this exercise is to acknowledge the full-range of emotions you’re experiencing at this moment without judging yourself. Whether it’s anger, disappointment, sadness, or another emotion, acknowledge what you’re feeling as you write about it.

In your journaling practice, your body could be telling you things you didn’t recognize earlier. You might realize that you’re stressed and need to take a step away from work. Or you might have a stroke of inspiration and tap into your creative flow.

#3 Ask for Help When You Need It

Learning how to love yourself can be difficult when you’re already overwhelmed with life.

You have to work. Put food on the table. Care for the children. Run errands.

You’re so busy! How would you even find the time to practice mindful self-compassion?

When you’re feeling overworked and burned out, self-compassion can often look like enlisting others’ aid.

Practicing self-compassion can be one of the greatest challenges you encounter. It can be a struggle to accept and love yourself.

Yet it’s a worthwhile challenge. Because self-compassion is necessary for your personal growth and fulfillment of your potential. As a more compassionate woman, you have a greater capacity to enrich your family. And if you’re called to be an advocate, you can tap into your resources and help those who need it most.