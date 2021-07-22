How Companies Identify Talent with Tracy Gorfinkle of Hospital IQ & Kage Spatz

Imagine a world where we all act out of kindness, honor viewpoints different than our own, stay above the fray and practice compassion for, and forgiveness of, ourselves and others.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Tracy Gorfinkle.

Tracy Gorfinkle is the Director of HR & Operations at Hospital IQ. With a hand in scaling the rapidly growing company, Tracy helps build and support Hospital IQ’s passionate, agile team of accomplished professionals who share a common mission of improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare for everyone.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

The natural progression of a growing company combined with my passion for people is how I became the Director of HR & Operations for Hospital IQ. When I first joined, I was in an administrative role supporting our CEO; in the earliest days, we all wore as many hats as needed. I was returning to full-time work after years of being both a part-time professional across multiple industries and a full-time mom. The team was quite small at the time, which presented an opportunity for me to be fluid in the company and figure out where I could lend the most value.

As the company continued to grow, I expanded my work across multiple areas — administrative, financial, and human resources. Eventually, with such rapid growth, it became clear that what the company needed most at that time was a formalized human resources function that could support both our current staff as well as our hiring efforts.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

It’s funny how we end up where we are supposed to be in life. I never planned on embarking on a career in human resources. However, in hindsight, it may have been in the cards all along. In college I had a double major in economics and psychology, providing me with a human development background. However, it was the years of navigating the ins and outs of raising children that made it clear to me that human resources was an area where my professional and personal strengths and interests came together. And now, I can put my professional skill set to use in personal areas of my life as well- sharing my experience and background in HR to help guide my children as they embark on their early years in the workforce. I suppose the lesson there is, keep moving forward and exploring new opportunities and eventually you will realize you’ve gotten to the place that’s right for you.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Have your applicant resumes go through the hiring managers for consideration. When so many positions are highly technical and constantly evolving in nature, it is important for those who are experts on those roles, like our hiring managers, to be the ones to identify the most promising applicants. Weigh skill set and personality equally. Make sure applicants not only have the right skills and capabilities to do the job but the right personality for the role as well. We always want to set new hires up for success, which at Hospital IQ requires them to be fully dedicated to their own work as much as they are to teamwork and to our mission. Incorporate thoughtful, purpose-built tests, as appropriate. Our company has numerous types of roles which all perform different tasks. It is important to develop tests for each specific role. Embrace change and growth. As your company grows, the hiring process should grow alongside it. As Hospital IQ has grown so rapidly in recent years, we’ve restructured our hiring processes to best allow the company to scale. For example, as our volume of new hires has increased, we’ve rebuilt our onboarding process to be more formal and department-focused. Know your company. At Hospital IQ, we revolve around a high-performing, highly innovative culture with collaboration over a competition mindset. We know our identity as a company and we know our identity as a workforce, which makes it much easier to know who is right in the hiring process.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

When it comes to our more complex and specific positions, we often involve third-party recruiter partners. Because some of these job descriptions and requirements are quite precise and extensive, it helps to bring in extra support in searching for talent that meets those criteria on LinkedIn and other job boards. Leaning on external partners to support those more complex hiring efforts helps connect and engage us with the right talent. Fostering brand recognition with public relations and media presence. The more you are being talked about in the industry you work in and in the relevant media outlets, the better your brand recognition will be among prospective talent as well. We make sure to promote our company’s successes via press releases, submitting and winning industry awards, and pursuing opportunities to tell our stories, and our successes with our customers, in healthcare press on a regular basis. Go where your prospective employees are. We’ve been focusing on exploring and identifying new job boards and recruiting partners that help us get our open positions in front of a larger, broader more diverse pool of talent. Expanding your company’s presence on these platforms and amongst active recruiters enables you to source from a larger pool of prospects and gives you the opportunity to attract applicants.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would say, in all aspects of life, to always lead with positivity. Somewhere along the way, we’ve started to lose understanding, empathy, kindness, and respect for one another.

I love to imagine a world where we all act out of kindness, honor viewpoints different than our own, stay above the fray, and practice compassion for, and forgiveness of, ourselves and others.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Gloria Steinem spoke at my college graduation, and I will never forget how positive and deeply inspired that speech made me feel. It would be amazing to meet someone who lives such a purposeful and essential life. With her experiences, I can’t even begin to imagine the stories she would tell!

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

