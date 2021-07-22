How Companies Identify Talent with Tim Mousseau & Kage Spatz

Creating trust and bringing transparency into our talent identification practices is the first step to building organizational environments where people want to belong.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Tim Mousseau.

Tim Mousseau is a professional speaker and human resources consultant who studies how organizations can build safer cultures free of harm. As a survivor of sexual violence and corresponding workplace harassment, Tim transformed his HR background in talent development to focus on these critical topics.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

From the first time I attended a leadership development program as a college student, I fell in love with the concept of designing curricula. I was fortunate to find mentors who pointed me in the direction of talent development. Unfortunately, my first full-time job went in a different direction than I imagined. Where the role was a fit, the culture was toxic. I left my job after less than two years due to pervasive harassment that culminated in sexual harassment.

Walking away from what I thought was my dream job, my desire to talk about management training or soft skills waned. When faced with my experiences around workplace sexual harassment and past experiences as a survivor of sexual assault, I reconsidered the work I found meaningful. Since then, over the last eight years, I have worked primarily in violence prevention. My work involves conducting research and providing training around this critical topic. My research spans all forms of violence, and my clients range from government organizations to corporate entities to higher education.

Though I never thought I’d be working for myself and certainly never imagined my life’s work would center on sexual violence and harassment prevention, the work feels exceedingly rewarding. While a sad reality, my work fits with too many industries; violence and harassment continue to be overwhelming issues for far too many in their personal and professional lives. Combining research, talent development, and human resource consulting offers me the chance to ensure others do not have to undergo the same feelings of powerlessness or hurt.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

The first Fortune 1000 client that hired me was this massive agrochemical company whose offices span the globe. I felt fortunate though a bit flabbergasted when the company hired me to lead a global series of training sessions starting in their North America headquarters.

Leading up to the training, I spent the entire time feeling imposter syndrome. At my core, I knew I’d be okay; they hired me after all. The problem was when I started to navigate their website and review participant bios, and I felt vastly ill-equipped. My first cohort of attendees contained highly technical positions and several PhDs. What skills could I teach these managers that they didn’t know already?

Eventually, I convinced myself I needed to class myself up. On the first day of training, I showed up in a brand-new three-piece suit: vest, tie, tie clip, the whole nine yards. For some people, this is normal, but for me, this is far outside my typical attire. Even more so, the suit covered up one of my most defining aspects: head-to-hand-to-toe tattoos.

When I walked into the room, I could tell my company contact was taken aback. So was I. People in the room were at most in slacks, but many wore nice jeans. By the time the first session ended, my jacket had come off, my tie undone, and I rolled up my sleeves. My contact spent the rest of the time teasing me because, in her words, “Tim, one of the reasons we hired you is because your tattoos make us look cooler for our younger managers.”

For me, the experience was a reminder to be proud of my personality and expertise. It is easy to feel like an imposter, but my work is credible because of my experiences as a survivor, my original research, and my novel approach. People want to work with me because of who I am, not to fit a mold. This lesson also reminded me to constantly be mindful of those pieces of other’s identities that make them unique and how I can best respect and learn from these identities.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Applying a harm reduction and prevention framework to the concepts of identifying, recruiting, and retaining top talent all boils down to trust and transparency. When people feel adequately equipped to make decisions about joining our organization, we are more likely to attract the right and competitive talent.

When hiring practices create unnecessary ambiguity, these hinder hiring capabilities. Shifting mindsets towards provoking transparency and building immediate trust generates more engaged hiring decisions.

When identifying talent, my first recommendation involves ensuring that you are offering complete transparency about your hiring process, from job postings all the way to interview scheduling.

I once consulted with a tech company that struggled to lock in candidates after the final interview. When we reviewed their hiring process, I noticed a glaring flaw in their job postings. For many of their postings, they offered wide salary ranges such as 40,000 to 100,000, and they often listed the start date as immediately. In reality, they had a narrower salary in mind for each job. Their interview process could also take upwards of three to four weeks from the first round through the development test to the final offer. The results? People who applied would constantly hope for a higher salary offer and often find other jobs before the interview process concluded.

When it comes to identifying the right talent, one of the first steps is to remove ambiguity. Finding the right people shouldn’t be a power struggle. Being radically transparent from the beginning starts things off on a better foot with more innate trust. It also guarantees that if someone applies, they did so from genuine interest and are fully informed in their decision. Start by being extremely clear in your job postings. Share as much information as you have.

Considering the application process, I’ve loved challenging how we ask for references and what information we require from references.

The generic question of asking for two references seems a wasted opportunity to get to know candidates. Where some professionals do an excellent job in checking references, other times this step feels perfunctory. Instead, I recommend changing whom we ask applicants for as references. While I am interested in hearing from a current or past supervisor, I am also interested in learning what current or past team members think. One of my team members once asked if they could use me as a reference, and the company did call me. I found the process overwhelmingly insightful.

In further changing our approach, I recommend implementing a survey you can directly send to references that is easy to fill out. Spend a bit of energy codifying some of these questions. I find that surveys can be a good tool because people can complete them on their own time. Tweaking how you phrase the questions might generate better responses. Now, depending on the role being hired and level of reference, you absolutely can still call. When qualifying talent, consider asking for more references but making it easier for applicants to ask their contacts to participate. People may not pick up the phone for a random number, but it might be much easier to get three to five people to complete a brief, 10-minute survey.

Another tool I would recommend is incorporating full-team interviews and resume review, including more junior staff members on your team. Much of my startup work was in highly technical fields where I understood our product and knew the lingo but could be thrown off by the details. Our Directors were abundantly qualified to interview for technical positions, but the inherent nature of their role in interacting with certain hires changed how people interacted during the interviews. My favorite hiring process involved peer-to-peer interviews. When our company interviewed a junior developer, one of their specific interviews would be with other junior developers, their potential team members.

Equipping our newer staff members to interview prospective peers did take a bit of coaching, but it paid off. Their insights were invaluable. This step can be implemented during the interview process but also brought into resume reviewing. You’d be surprised what someone catches when they are not sticklers for a cover letter structure or when they don’t spend their entire career combing through resumes.

When interviewing, consider how you are asking potential talent about their boundaries. As a firm believer in using boundaries to build safer workplace relationships, teams, and cultures, I love asking about this topic in interviews. There are three questions that I recommend.

Start by asking an application about their personal safety boundaries. There is a chance some may be unfamiliar with this term, so an easy way to coach someone is to introduce ideas around how they prefer to communicate, give or receive feedback, or manage conflict. Most people are familiar with boundaries, even if they are not using this specific terminology.

Once you’ve introduced the idea, next focus on how they might react if someone violates one of their boundaries. Ask for a past example. This question does a great job of teasing out what someone needs from fellow peers and how they handle potential conflict.

Finally, ask them to share how they might handle situations where they violate someone else’s boundaries. How would they respond if they found out they harmed or aggravated a coworker? For me, this is the most telling question. You can learn a lot based on how someone reacts to the idea of violating another’s boundaries.

My last recommendation to identify top talent is simple. Keep people up to date on your process once they have applied.

How much you communicate with applicants should correlate to their stage in the process. If someone submits a resume, it is enough to let them know you’ve found a better fit. Once you have interviewed someone, though, if you are not moving forward, give them more targeted and personalized feedback.

Be truthful and transparent about your decisions. As hit on many times, the goal here is to create trust, which might seem odd if you reject someone. Our organizations are only as good as the stories people tell about us when we do not control the narrative. The relationships we maintain, even with the talent we reject, matter in the long term. Our industries are often smaller than we imagine, and where that rejection might be the last we hear from said individual, we may never know whom they tell about their experience. It matters how we respect people coming through our process. Even when someone might not be a good fit, we should still respect their dignity.

Creating trust and bringing transparency into our talent identification practices is the first step to building organizational environments where people want to belong.

Thank you for that! With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

For me, attracting top talent without actively recruiting comes down to the stories people tell about our organizations when we do not control the narrative. Social media profiles, job postings, and well-written marketing copy can help tell our story, but these are still a branded effort. People are likely to take this information with a degree of salt.

We cannot expect, nor should we desire, people to only judge our organizations based on our public-facing presence. Instead, I advocate reexamining how we are building long-term relationships with our current employees and outgoing staff and how we are sharing data to reflect the entire picture.

Better than trying to actively recruit or market our company is building a culture where others want to tell our story for us. Here are a few recommendations:

Help people transition away from your company. When I ran hiring for a web design firm, one of my favorite outreaches was from another organization’s Chief People Officer, who reached out to build a long-term relationship. The reason? Their organization had committed to their 120 plus employees that if either side deemed things weren’t working, the organization would leverage their connections to help employees find a new job and tweak resumes. Instead of being blindsided by turnover, they asked staff members to be open about difficulties or desires to transition out. Their Chief People Officer reached out to me to ask if we’d consider interviewing one of their senior team members who wanted to transition away.

I loved the approach, and here is why I frame this as a tool for attracting top talent. Every person I know who worked at that company and left did so with nothing but positive things to say about their past employer. Their praise occurred in private and on the company’s online profiles. Whether the management team’s help got them rehired or not, ex-employees felt supported when leaving. When I met their former staff members, they would have nothing but positive praise. It also made it easier for us to trust them as a partner.

Help your people transition out of their roles. People find out about prospective employers through countless sources, including past employees. Maintain long-term relationships with your past employees. If you help them, you never know when they might return the favor.

Next, reinvest in the development opportunities you are offering to your people. Countless times I hear of organizations where training budgets go underutilized because people are too busy or development isn’t a company priority. Empower your people to attend industry events by giving them time to invest in themselves. Also, broaden whom you are sending to business events and conferences from more than a sales or development lens.

When supporting one of my tech-based companies, they constantly fretted at the inability to break free from their stereotypical applicants. With a bit of research, it was easy to find countless networks and groups in their community focused on promoting diversity amidst talent pools. One of the more extensive networks in their city was for women in tech. Instead of only sending their business development team to sales events, they started supporting their female staff members by making time for participation in community groups whose missions were not networking but instead personal development. Suddenly, the company found their community was not as insular as before.

Last, codify what makes your organization notable. When I frequently run assessments for clients to learn about their cultural issues, the data that returns generally ends up representing a disconnect between what managers thought versus what employees experienced. This disconnect can ring true for our positive qualities along with our negatives.

Figure out why your top talent is staying. Instead of leaving this to guesswork, casual conversations, or assumption, research it. Once a year, launch a survey to determine why people love your organization, but also what you could be doing better.

Once you have this information in hand, use it. Make this data transparent on your website, highlighting why your people stick around. Better yet? Publish what you could be doing better and provide an action plan about how you plan to enact those changes. Cultivate trust through public transparency.

Sometimes leaders worry that if we admit to our failings, people will disengage. I find the opposite to be true. When we try to paint a too rosy picture, it can be disingenuous. Every organization has flaws. Showcasing that we are making an effort to learn about company issues and highlighting an improvement plan helps people connect to our organization’s human side.

Wonderful advice. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My life’s work has centered around bringing an end to sexual violence, abuse, and harassment in every form. Though a wealth of organizations, movements, and causes exist around this topic, I will continue working to inspire people towards this cause. As mentioned above, my current focus lies in changing the conversation around workplace sexual harassment.

Far too many people still experience some form of violence in their lifetime. As a survivor of sexual violence, I know how damaging it can be to undergo this trauma. Though I am proud of my work, I always wonder how life might have turned out if this hadn’t happened to me. Too many people likely have similar questions.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

