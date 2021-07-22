How Companies Identify Talent with Tania Fiero of Innovative Employee Solutions & Kage Spatz

As employers, we need to be gracious to our employees because they’ve invited us into their homes. I grimace when I hear about organizations that discipline employees whose children or dogs appear on screen or are disruptive during meetings.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Tania Fiero.

Tania Fiero is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Innovative Employee Solutions (IES), a leading global employer of record in more than 150 countries that specializes in payrolling and contractor management services for today’s contingent workforce.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my HR career in a sales position for a staffing firm. I learned that sales is tough, and I gained the utmost respect for those who are good at it. Although I hated that job, I loved what was happening inside the office. Recruiters were busy interviewing candidates and talking to clients about job openings. That’s what excited me: helping people with their career journey. HR drew me in because I was able to help people grow in their careers.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

This is very applicable to our times today as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic and the new challenges we face working from home. I was deposed recently for a lawsuit regarding a workplace injury. Being deposed can be very stressful, not because we had anything to hide or did anything wrong, but because of the rules of engagement. I was sitting in my family room, and I was so nervous that I was physically shaking. How crazy is it that work could bring this level of stress into my home? My lesson was timely.

We have team members who have difficult conversations with clients, vendors, and employees all day long. And because of remote work, they’re doing this in their home. As employers, we need to be gracious to our employees because they’ve invited us into their homes. I grimace when I hear about organizations that discipline employees whose children or dogs appear on screen or are disruptive during meetings.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share five techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

First, have a clear understanding of the role. Our HR team discusses the role with the manager and other stakeholders to gain clarity.

Second, have a sense of urgency. We send candidates a Calendly link to save time rather than going back and forth on scheduling.

Third, make the candidate comfortable during the interview. I’ve always believed if the candidate is comfortable with the interviewer, they will divulge the real answers (the good and the bad).

Fourth, ask behavior-based questions and present the candidate with real examples or issues they might address if hired.

And fifth, conduct a team meeting with the purpose of sharing what it’s like to work on the team and to answer the candidate’s questions about the job. After all, if it’s not a match for the candidate, it’s not going to work out.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top three ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when those people haven’t already reached out to you?

Organizations must have a good reputation and employment brand. Start by asking your current employees what makes your company a great place to work for. With that information, create an employee value proposition that shares those reasons with the community. Make sure employees understand that value proposition so they can share it with their friends, clients, and vendors.

Be known as that company that people want to work for regardless of what your company does. When a new job opening surfaces, ask employees, clients, and your network for referrals.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement that gets people sharing and talking to understand other perspectives. Too often, I see misunderstandings and misperceptions. I believe most people are good, want to do good for others and at work, and want to be a good employee. We all have the tools to understand each other, but we need to have a reason to do so.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there any person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Josh Bersin. His research assembles collections of global HR practices and trends, categorizes them into digestible definitions and explanations, and then provides context surrounding where these trends might be headed in the future.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

