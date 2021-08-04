How Companies Identify Talent with Sile Walsh of ELIS Advantage LTD & Kage Spatz

It’s about working with the reality of the situation rather than the ideals or shoulds.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sile Walsh.

Sile Walsh specializes in strategic leadership and organizational development at ELIS Advantage LTD. She is also a PhD researcher focusing on the role of coaching psychology in inclusive leadership within private organizations. Sile guest lectured with University College Cork on both the masters in Organisational Psychology and Personal and Management Coaching.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I specialize in leadership development and coaching psychology and have a background in organizational development. These three things allow me to take a very broad and holistic viewpoint of people and performance.

It was never an intentional goal. I started working with people in different ways and as I started to do that I started to become more and more effective with supporting not just individual goals but also the goals of systems or organizations.

I have been working with leaders, teams, and organizations for 10 years now.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

I have to say that one of the most interesting things that happened to me my career started before this actual career. I worked for a CEO who had a genuine investment and value in people and having worked with many different founders and business owners I have never seen this level of skill to support people without neglecting the organization’s needs.

It was a turning point in my career where I realized that not all businesses or organizations have to be running in a way that was harmful to its employees.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

One — so reverse-engineering starts with what great looks like. Don’t just think about the competencies or the deliverables that are required for the role but look for the type of person who could deliver it. Look for a person who can do it with the most ease and create the most harmony, connection, and inclusion across the organization. So you start with great as the goal.

Two — consider what are the additional attitude that would contribute to that great outcome but isn’t already built into your hiring process.

Three — consider how you can measure this within the interview in a way but doesn’t allow the interviewee to guess what you’re measuring and therefore image manage what you see.

Four — offer the challenges of the role upfront in the interview process. Often when recruiting the focus is on what they can do for you and how great the organization is, neglecting the point of pressure. When we neglect the point of pressure in the original conversation, then we haven’t actually prepared the person to be part of the role or assess if they’re really available for those types of challenges.

Fifth — ask for examples of when similar pressures were experienced and how they handled the pressure. Unlike checking for competencies, what you’re doing here is trying to get insight into what the interviewee thinks is an appropriate answer to your question. Obviously they’re answering this question when they’re not under pressure so it’s easier to say the right thing rather than the real thing.

However, because we know that people perform differently under pressure than when they aren’t, you can follow it up with a question about what you do with that pressure afterwards how they unwind, debrief or manage it. If they are unable to reflect on themselves in the situation then that tells you that they’ve given you an image-managed answer. Whereas if they are able to reflect and talk about the impact of that pressure on them they likely shared a genuine experience.

So overall I think you begin by reverse engineering what great looks like, considering the additional aspects of what is required for that great outcome to occur and consider how to measure it so that you can have a conversation that the person doesn’t necessarily know what you’re measuring.

Be upfront about the challenges and engage in active reflection during the interview process especially with previous examples of when they were under that pressure and how they managed it.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

I work with multiple organizations around doing this but there are some very simple ways that I find work for everyone in each type of business.

Start with the purpose of the organization. If the purpose is to produce more money then you need to link that to the quality of the experience of employees.

If you have a more social justice or morally based purpose then lead with that, we now know that people are now seeking organizations and roles with more purpose.

Build a reputation by treating your employees well so that they are your natural recruiters. They want their friends, family, and professional peer group to work for you because it feels good to work for you.

Ensure that it is obvious from the outset that there are development opportunities within the organization. You can do this by creating publicity about internal promotions or by showcasing some of the internal committees and projects that occur.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be an automatic requirement for inclusive practices to be a competency within every organization and required for every performance review and promotion opportunity. If we place value on inclusion then we set up whole organizations to reduce the issues that they have and increase performance and innovation which has a direct impact on the bottom line.

It is not only good for the organization to have people working together in a more collective and insightful way but it is also good for the organization to have a better return on investment creating further security for the employees, more opportunities for growth within a psychologically safe working environment.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Claude Silver — Chief heart officer for Gary Vee / Vanger Media her use of psychology and people first approaches in her work for the V team speaks volumes about what good HR looks like.

Great choice. Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

Attract more talent (and customers): “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”