How Companies Identify Talent with Robin Stenzel of Outmatch & Kage Spatz

Robin Stenzel is the Chief People Officer at Outmatch. In her role, she is focused on building a high-performance culture that drives strong business performance while creating an environment where employees bring their whole self to work every day.

Thank you for doing this! What brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, my favorite movie was Miracle on 34th Street. I watched it every year and my dream job was to work at Macy’s. Soon enough, I was working at Macy’s and eventually did make my way to Macy’s HR. But before I came to Macy’s, I was working for a smaller retailer who used lots of data to coach and train their employees.

When I came to Macy’s, we had tons of data, but the issue was that it was getting to us too late to take action. I began seeing lots of opportunities to use that data and adjust these practices, so I was always volunteering for projects and asking for HR initiatives until one day they offered me a job on their internal HR team.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

There are enough stories to fill about a book! I think as far as lessons learned, I had one of my biggest “Aha!” moment during my first corporate acquisition that took place just outside of London. I remember coming in, breaking down the structures of our organizations, and letting the organization we had acquired know that we’d be moving their team into our team structure.

In the UK, the title personal assistant is very different from the way we think of the title in the US. A personal assistant is very similar to what we would call an executive assistant. Well, we didn’t have that title, and we decided we would call everyone operations specialists. It was going to be this great, dynamic new title and we were so excited to share it with the managers. We got approval from leaders but not much feedback initially.

However, once we started sharing the news of title changes to the employees, the feedback was much harsher — from “Why are you doing this?” to “I’ve built a career with this title, now I’m starting from scratch?” All of a sudden, the same managers who approved the change were asking us why we would do this. I felt like I was on Candid Camera!

All we were trying to do was map the existing positions and match them to our internal org charts. What I didn’t realize was how important these titles were in the existing workplace culture.

I learned two valuable lessons — the first is that cultural norms differ from country to country, and truly global organizations need to focus on maintaining and respecting those cultural values while they expand and grow.

The second lesson was the importance of asking the existing management team what their concerns about certain solutions may be so we can be prepared ahead of time to address issues as they come up.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

When you reach out to potential candidates, you need to demonstrate why you chose to reach out to them. Being able to clearly articulate what attracted you to their profile shows that you’re taking a thoughtful approach to bring talent into your organization. Just saying “You have an interesting profile,” is not enough — what about it is interesting? Then, you need to say “Here is why I think my organization or my opportunity might be interesting to you.” The interaction needs to be quid pro quo. Think about it like a dating profile, if someone reached out to you and said “Here is why I am great!” and showed no interest in you, you most likely wouldn’t be that interested. Engaging candidates is similar. You want to demonstrate how you can provide opportunities that will help them grow. Lastly, you want to make sure your words and actions match. If you reach out to someone who hasn’t heard of your organization and say we are an awesome place to work, they are going to check and see if others agree. They will do this by looking at sites like Glassdoor and forms of social media to see what others have said about you and to see how you have responded.

Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 3 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

One resource is certainly your employees — great people tend to hang out with other great people. We are always looking to tap into our employees’ networks — keeping your team informed of open roles, incentivizing them to reach out to their networks, and continuously keeping growth plans top of mind for your team will help you do just that. Certainly, LinkedIn and other social media tools are great and can help you quickly identify those who have successfully worked in similar roles to the ones you are looking to fill. However, it’s important to focus not just on the skills themselves, but on how potential employees can leverage those skills into new or adjacent roles. An example might be problem-solving. If someone is a good problem-solver, can they move into a different role and use that skill? Assessments can be a good way to see how someone might fit into a new opportunity. Another great way to find talent is through professional networking groups. It’s a great way to expand past the direct personal network to find individuals with similar skills but perhaps a different way of thinking — this can also help increase your diversity.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to create a movement towards assuming good intent. This is a mantra that anyone who knows me has heard a million times. Many of us are still working remotely and may never go back to an office, so we may be missing some of those drop by conversations and connections. Instead, we are forming relationships through chat, video conference, and email. While great tools, they lack body language and true connectivity.

So, when things get tough or we are having a bad day we might read more into a chat, text, email or even a quick video call. Imagine the conflicts we would avoid and the productivity we could increase if we just assumed that brief chat with no hello or emoji or that quick call where someone didn’t turn on their camera still had good intent.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

As someone who calls Atlanta home, I would love to have lunch with Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx and one of the minority owners of the Atlanta Hawks. Her messages of perseverance and dedication inspire me every day. I think that she is exemplary of how you push forward in uncomfortable situations. She’s been told no over 100 times, but still she drives ahead.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

