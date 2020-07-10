How Companies Identify Talent with Rachel Cooke of Lead Above Noise & Kage Spatz

Time will pass whether you move or not. So get moving.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Rachel Cooke.

Rachel Cooke is the Founder of Lead Above Noise — a team, leadership, and organization development consultancy that unlocks business results by building thriving teams. She is also the host of Macmillan’s Quick and Dirty Tips Modern Mentor podcast — a weekly show designed to inform, equip, and empower listeners to define and create their own versions of professional success.

Named by Inc. Magazine as a Top 100 Leadership Speakers, Rachel speaks, consults, facilitates, educates, and writes on all things leadership, employee experience, transformational change, and workplace success. Her work has been featured in such publications as Inc. Magazine, Fast Company, Business Insider, HuffPo, and more. Rachel’s clients have included American Express, Altice USA, Audible, Scholastic Books, Wolters Kluwer, and many more. Rachel holds her Master’s Degree in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University and her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Development from Cornell University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

My career path — Organization Development with a focus on crafting workplace success — was inspired by a recognition that we spend a significant percentage of our lifetimes working, and the belief that we all deserve to connect, succeed and thrive on our own terms.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

A few months ago I was kicking off a leadership offsite with a CEO and his team. The group was very serious at the outset, but in order for us to achieve our objectives, I needed the group to loosen up, and be willing to engage and experiment.

So I kicked off the day with the marshmallow challenge. I broke the team into groups of 3, gave each group a pile of marshmallows, a roll of tape and a bunch of sticks — and challenged each group to build the tallest tower with only those materials. Within 15 minutes the CEO was jumping up and down on a table, the head of marketing yelling “we need more cowbell!” and the CHRO climbing atop the shoulders of the General Counsel. It was amazing and hilarious and here’s what I learned:

We never get too senior or important to have fun…and want to win!

Collaborative competition can offer a fast path to true collaborative problem solving

The winning group was the group that best harnessed the individual strengths of its members

Are you working on any exciting new projects at your company? How is this helping people?

At present, we’re in the midst of pandemic chaos. And whether or not companies were planning on rebooting the ways in which they work, that’s what every company must be thinking about right now. And that’s where my work is really exciting. I’m working with heads of talent and business to:

Codify what we’ve already learned to be true (i.e., virtual work IS possible)

Identify ways of working virtually so that we’re not just replicating the “old” ways on Zoom, but rather we’re redefining what the world of work looks like

Capitalize on the newly expanded talent marketplace — if we’re working virtually then the whole world becomes our local talent community

Celebrate wins as they are achieved

It’s helping people because talent is able to be successful and work on their own terms, companies are discovering new ways to achieve great results, and customers are reaping the benefits of all of the above.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Here are the five pointers I offer every client who asks!

Always be pipelining. When a critical new job opens, you don’t want to be starting your talent search from scratch. You want a pool of warm talent (i.e., talented people who already know, like, and trust you) from whom you might choose. So even in your busy seasons, make time to get to know people across your company and outside. Give informational interviews to talent who reaches out, be willing to speak at college recruiting or industry events. Maintain a network of talent so when the job opens you’re not racing to find a warm body to fill it; you actually have a bunch of leads at the ready. Be socially present. Cultivate a leadership brand for yourself on social media (I focus on Linked In). Share insights and points of view, comment on and share other people’s articles so the talent community at large can get to know you and what you stand for. Be thoughtful and provocative so you stand out. And likewise, follow a diverse body of people so you, in turn, can get to know them. Build a brand that will attract top talent to seek your leadership. Ruthlessly strip that job req down. Leaders want the best talent they can get in critical roles. Therefore, the tendency is to write a job description designed to attract someone who can do everything under the sun and do it well. I like to tell leaders that I love Broadway shows. I love the singers and I love dancers. What I don’t always love is the singing dancers (or dancing singers) because while they do both well, they likely aren’t the best at either. When you’re writing up a job, do you really need someone who can sing and dance? Or is this a dancing role at its core? The fewer the skills, capabilities, and requirements you list on a requisition, the broader the talent pool will be. Furthermore, the more detailed a requisition, the more likely you’ll be to see a greater percentage of white men in your application pool. Women and minorities generally need to feel they meet all or nearly all of the requirements before they apply. So, if you’ve listed 16 essential qualifications, really push yourself. How many are truly essential to success, and how many would be nice to have? Cut down the latter as much as possible. Reach out to unavailable talent. When you’ve opened up a head-of-marketing job, one of your best resources is heads of marketing at other (ideally non-competing) companies. The recommendation isn’t to poach talent, but rather to tap them for ideas. Heads of marketing often network with other heads of marketing. They may have someone(s) perfect in their network that they are happy to connect you with. Now you have a warm introduction to a qualified prospect, and you’ve gently let the person you called know you’re looking…just in case they decide they’d like to throw their hat in the ring (it’s not poaching if they opt to apply!) Know your weaknesses well. Sometimes the “best” talent isn’t defined by a hard skill or qualification or specific industry experience, but rather by the degree to which they’re able to complement what you — the hiring leader — bring to the table. If the hiring leader is known for charisma and vision, then the “best” talent for the role might be someone with a strong capability for project management and execution. Or vice versa.

The more self-awareness a leader has about their own strengths and shortcomings, the more targeted that leader can be in rounding out the capability of the team as a whole.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Tell compelling stories. Top talent today is looking for more than the job — salary, benefits — those are table stakes. You have to get those right. But what people want most today is to feel a part of something. They want a sense of purpose. And by telling compelling stories — about your company, your brand — the way your teams have brought about change, impacted customer lives, infused joy or ingenuity into an old way of working — those stories make talent want to dive in. Recruiting presentations shouldn’t be heavy on dry strategic principles or lists of employee benefits. They should focus on customer stories. Whatever your industry — be it finance, pharma, consumer products — sharing stories that highlight how your product or service changed a life or will shift society engages talent on an emotional level. Once you have them hooked, then the strategy and benefits become relevant. Pose big questions. Talent wants direction from leadership — but more importantly, it wants to know it has a voice. What problems are you striving to solve? Where are you looking for innovation — grand or incremental? What are you looking to learn? By posing questions — live, on social media, etc. — you are signaling your interest in the contributions of many. Top talent doesn’t just want to come in and execute. They want to know your senior leadership is curious and open-minded and willing to listen. Make diversity an actual priority. Managing diversity by scorecard is a dead-in-the-water strategy. Top talent today is seeking truly diverse organizations — those not focused on reporting metrics around promotions of women or people of color — but those who are baking diversity into the DNA of how they run business. Top talent wants to see faces and hear voices that represent the breadth of the talent and customer population. Companies truly embracing diversity as a core way of being are more innovative and more successful. So don’t talk about your commitment to diversity. Just show up that way and let it speak for itself.

What are the most effective strategies you use to retain employees?

A significant portion of my work with clients is answering this very question. Here are a few of my favorite strategies.

Commit to Employee Experience (EX). Too many companies still equate the EX with free food and foosball tables — the fun and sexy things we get to enjoy when the real work is done. But in reality, the fastest way to get the best work out of your employees is to truly understand and optimize their day-to-day experience. Clients always want to know the right actions to take. But my counsel is always the same: you need to ask your teams. My work is in structuring and facilitating those conversations and making meaning of what we hear. But it’s the leader’s job to ask, listen, and be accountable for making change. An EX that allows for great work to happen is the most powerful retention secret out there. Ultimately the best EX is the one defined by your teams — and focuses on some of the following key elements: Clarity of purpose (i.e., what is the company purpose and how am I contributing to it?) Transparency of communication in all directions Empowered decision-making Commitment to learning and development (formal and informal) Psychological safety (the freedom to speak up, ask questions, debate, etc.) Recognition of behavior over outcomes-at-any-cost (i.e., rewarding the risk-taker who learned something over the person who played it safe and got the expected outcome) Expansively define innovation. People are excited about innovation. Everyone wants to be a part of it. And the most innovative companies are those who believe innovation is everyone’s job — it doesn’t just live with the product. When we think expansively about innovation, we create an opportunity for everyone to innovate within their realm. Big shiny product innovations make headlines. But incremental process innovations that drive efficiencies, enhance or simplify the customer experience, or even just add a small feature to an existing product — are all forms of innovation. Companies and leaders that seek out, recognize and celebrate these little things as innovation bring excitement and commitment to the workplace. Talent wants to be a part of a company always looking to innovate in everyday ways. Reinvent recognition. Recognition is key to retaining top talent. People want to be recognized for doing great work — and they want that recognition to feel unique and meaningful to them. Too many companies pull back on recognition — especially in times of economic recession (as we’re experiencing now). Promotions, spot bonuses — these are hard to execute in tight times. But I’ve seen some companies do interesting, creative, and impactful things. One client recently had 10 pounds of high-quality hot dogs (freezable!) shipped to her employee who recently took on a new challenge. The employee had mentioned months ago that hot dogs are his family’s favorite food, and his leader cleverly filed that fact away. The cost of the hotdogs was well-within even a stringent recognition budget, and the employee was blown away by how thoughtful and personal that gesture was. He sent her a pic of his whole family enjoying his “bonus” — and posted it on social media, which spoke to this company’s talent brand. It was a big win on a small budget.

In your experience, is it important for HR to keep up with the latest trends? If so, please share an example of what this might look like.

It’s incredibly important for HR to keep up with trends. Evolved business leaders look to HR not as an administrator of processes, but rather as a strategic partner in attracting top talent, and truly unlocking and unleashing its potential in service of delivering business priorities and outcomes.

In order to find, attract, and unlock this talent, HR needs to understand needs and trends to help them plan ahead.

The entry of the Millennial generation provides a great example of this. Early on there were reported perceptions of their “neediness” and “entitlement” — 2 words often associated with Millennial workers. Older leaders would complain, attempt to coach Millennials into being “more professional,” essentially trying to teach them the “right” ways to be a working professional.

But trend-watching HR teams spotted early on that Millennials were a values-driven generation. They care about company purpose — Corporate Social Responsibility is important to them. They want to work for companies that make decisions in support of the environment and their local communities. Furthermore, Millennials value work-life integration. They don’t want to be told when or where to work. Technology allows them to be “on” wherever and whenever.

By paying attention to trends, HR was able to challenge business leaders to consider environmental impact in their decision-making and to manage talent by inputs and outcomes rather than by hours in a seat. Those companies were able to snap up high-potential Millennial talent. And now that talent is stepping into major leadership roles — and those companies are seeing the payoff today.

What are some creative ways to increase the value provided to employees without breaking the bank?

My top recommendation is to get comfortable with getting crafty about learning and development. Learning and development always ranks high on lists of employee value drivers. And while often employees report not feeling sufficiently invested in, the truth is there are countless opportunities daily to deliver learning and development at no cost, weaving moments into business-as-usual. The key is to spot the opportunity and — most importantly — label it as such. If a leader gives an employee a quick bit of feedback, label that as a “coaching” or “learning” moment. If you delegate a task to an employee, label it as a “development opportunity” and share with them what you hope they learn from the experience. Other ideas include:

Empower employees to plan and run meetings — start with low-stakes meetings (maybe a team meeting?) — inviting an employee to lead one is a clear development experience

Peer coaching circles — grouping employees with complementary skillsets together can be a powerful way to unleash peer learning. Just a bit of structure and support will help these go a long way.

Book club discussion — reading a business book is good. But it can be static and lonely. Using the read to spark discussion can help drive engagement and team commitment to action and accountability

Lunch and learns — an employee with a passion or expertise in a desirable area can lead discussions with peers wanting to learn the same

Cross-team meetings — simply inviting the head of marketing to join your product development meeting can expand your team’s knowledge and understanding of your business, your customers, etc. It pushes their own learning and thinking while enhancing their ability to collaborate across teams.

“Mandatory” networking time — meeting new people — in and outside of your company — is a great way to grow networks, decision-making capability, and curiosity. Make it “mandatory” (as in — clear space on everyone’s calendar) to ensure the time is protected.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be a movement in which employees define a meaningful EX, and leaders then design the structures, norms, and processes to bring it to life (the opposite of how we work and design today).

The thing about EX is that when it’s well designed, it unlocks the potential our teams are waiting and wanting to deliver. So getting EX right is the fastest and surest path to delivering results, retaining talent, and ensuring that everyone — shareholder, customer, and employee — AND the environment — emerges a winner.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

We can only eat the elephant one bite at a time.

While elephant-eating has never been high on my list of hobbies, I’m a staunch believer in dreaming big and acting small.

Every day I see companies, teams, and people stay right where they are because the aspired-to destination seems too far off. Changing culture, rewiring strategy, reinventing the EX — these are all big old elephants. But I always ask — myself and my clients — what is one step you can take today? There is always something. Time will pass whether you move or not. So get moving.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

For me it would be Monica Lewinsky. I always think about what I need to learn, and who is best suited to teach me. I’m a die-hard believer in learning from failure. Our fall-down moments offer tremendous insight. But it can be painful to grasp. And it’s an area I struggle with.

Monica, for me, is the embodiment of not only surviving a global, public humiliation but for taking accountability for the part she played and letting that moment redefine her path forward.

I look to her as a tremendous inspiration. She didn’t just survive her path — she let it teach and fuel her. She doesn’t succeed in spite of it, but in many ways because of it. Today she is a speaker and an activist helping others overcome shame, defy bullies, and own the entirety of who they are. I think we could all learn something from the grace she has shown.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!