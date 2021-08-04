How Companies Identify Talent with Paula Mathias-Fryer of SLO Partners & Kage Spatz

Be open-minded about the people you are hiring. Consider hiring a person for what they have the potential to become in six months or a year, not the hard skills they can immediately bring to the table.

Asa part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Paula Mathias-Fryer.

Paula Mathias-Fryer is Program Director at SLO Partners, with nearly a decade of HR, apprenticeship, and recruitment experience. She also serves as a part-time faculty member at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where she teaches career readiness for the College of Business focusing on career development and preparation.

Thank you for doing this! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

Before SLO Partners I was a Talent Acquisition Specialist in the software industry. I experienced the lack of diversity in the tech industry first hand and started thinking about what actions I could take to change this.

Careers in technology offer so much — high-paying jobs, flexibility in where and how you work, a strong career trajectory, and a large influence in the way the world functions and lives. It doesn’t make sense that the industry has such a gender imbalance.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

As a recruiter, I was a guest speaker at a computer science class for a local university. As I stood in front of the class, teaching them about writing a technical resume, I was astounded that 95% of the class was male. The classroom was hot and stuffy and smelled like gym socks! It was absolutely unbelievable to me that there were only two women in the entire class.

However, that experience demonstrated how interlaced the issue is when it comes to getting more women working in the tech industry. It’s not just about women getting into those jobs, but the challenges women face in gaining training in those areas.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Our motto is ‘hire for attitude, train for aptitude’. It’s a strategy that’s helped us produce well-rounded candidates that leave our programs with multiple job offers, so it’s the first technique I’m going to recommend. Soft skills like communication and teamwork are often ‘must haves’ on the list of criteria for candidates, yet many companies are strict about the type of training or education that’s needed. If you start by finding people with the right attitude, who are passionate about your mission and have those coveted soft skills, then invest in training, you will end up with a strong team member who is likely to stick around for the long term. Keep an open mind about the type of training and education a candidate has. We often find that people who have experience in multiple industries can bring valuable skills and perspectives to teams made up of people with similar backgrounds. Make sure you’re attracting a diverse talent pool so you don’t miss out on good candidates. Analyze every stage of the recruiting process, starting with the job application to make sure the process is inclusive. As an example, studies have shown that men will apply for a job if they meet only 60% of the qualifications, but for women, it’s 100%. Be mindful of how you’re wording criteria and what you’re including, otherwise you may be limiting your talent pool right from the get-go. Think outside the box when looking for candidates. Bootcamps for instance can produce diverse and interesting talent who will have a different background and perspective to those with traditional career and education paths. Play the long game and build relationships with candidates you’d like to hire, even if they’re not looking, so they’ll think of you further down the line.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Clearly communicate your values and mission. It’s becoming increasingly important to candidates, particularly younger generations, to work for a company that aligns with their values, a cause they’re passionate about or a mission they’re excited to help achieve. Show up in places your ideal candidates are, like events and training programs. Be open-minded about the people you are hiring. Consider hiring a person for what they have the potential to become in six months or a year, not the hard skills they can immediately bring to the table.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Inspiring confidence in people to value their skills and experience. I constantly hear people say they were ‘just’ in this role or that role when talking about prior experience, almost dismissing it, when actually the skills they developed are hugely valuable.

Imposter syndrome is another barrier that prevents people from applying to roles, so I’d love to get the message out there that the experience and skills you have are valuable and can be an asset to a company. You don’t have to know it all — none of us do, and you don’t have to tick every box on the job description list.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Sitting down for a quiet lunch with Melinda Gates would be a dream come true. I sincerely admire what she has done for empowering women in business and politics. Her “Equality Can’t Wait” challenge has awarded $40 million to help expand women’s power and influence in the United States. It’s so important for women to be in a position to make decisions, control resources, and shape policies and perspectives. Her initiative tackles some of the greatest challenges to achieve equality: political empowerment, women in technical roles, women in c-suite roles, and issues surrounding caregiving responsibilities.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

