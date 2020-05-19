How Companies Identify Talent with Patrick Cahill & Kage Spatz

The movement that could help get the most people doing the most good is to find how to take your everyday professional knowledge and see how they can be leveraged to assist and organization focused on helping others.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Patrick Cahill.

Patrick Cahill is an entrepreneur and the founder of #twiceasnice Recruiting. Previously, Patrick launched two marketing-based service firms he subsequently sold.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

As an entrepreneur, it’s always been an interest since I can remember. I’ve enjoyed the challenge of growing an organization, from my first lemonade stand that I expanded to two locations to my current firm, #twiceasnice Recruiting.

I got involved in supporting HR and talent acquisition because I could not understand why the significant inefficiencies of the recruiting industry were accepted as ‘the way it has to be.’ I grew increasingly excited about the idea of introducing a better way until I finally did.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

One of the best parts of supporting hiring across North America, industries, and roles is how much I get to learn about what makes our economy tick. From the fact there are still active salt mines in the US, how farmed Salmon are fed from Alaska to Chile to maintain their organic status, to the changing trends in backend eCommerce technology. It’s fascinating and keeps each day feeling like business school with the best case studies.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Define what you actually need – in skillset and personality

Really drill down the critical skills. Forgetting one is as much of an error as adding an unnecessary requirement. If the person has the required skills, interview. Don’t let other biases get in the way of finding a great hire.



Develop an advertised title that connects with the potential candidate

Many job boards are effectively search engines. If you title your job wrong, many of your potential candidates will never find you. What title would you ideal candidate think about looking for? As opposed to what do you call them internally?



Reach out to passive candidates

Zoominfo and Linkedin are great resources to find people that currently have a job you know makes them a likely fit for yours AND they can give you access to way to contact that person. Cold outreach can be a lot of work but it can uncover candidates you’d never get to speak with otherwise.

Aggressively advertise

Post ads across the major boards. Refresh. Try different titles. Refresh. Post in surrounding, commutable communities. Refresh. The days of ‘we posted an ad 2 months ago…’ are over.

Dedicate the time necessary to act decisively

As the results pour in from the above four techniques, make sure you’ve set aside the time to quickly review resumes, reach out to candidates, and push winners through a fast, thorough hiring process. Great talent can be hard to find and you want to make sure you’re ready to act (before others) when you see ‘the one.’ Sometimes this requires setting expectations with others involved in the hiring process – if they want/require involvement in the decision making – they need to make themselves available.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Such a big question!

My background is marketing and lead generation. I was lucky enough to learn that a Boston-area non-profit focused on helping provide clean water access to rural villages needed marketing expertise. So, I began volunteering with the non-profit, providing them with much of the same exact insight I did my paying clients (except a I enjoyed it a lot more!). Fast forward a few years and I’ve become a board member of the organization and have seen the organization increase it’s impact significantly, we now sustainably serve over 100,00 people.

I share this because the movement that could help get the most people doing the most good is to find how to take your everyday professional knowledge and see how they can be leveraged to assist and organization focused on helping others. There are so many worthy causes and organizations and so much expertise available to be tapped! Bonus: it can be very personally rewarding.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, draw closer, to find each other, and to feel. That is the purpose of life.” – Fictional motto of Life Magazine from the 2013 movie The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Yes, it’s from a fictional movie but the moment I saw it on the screen, I took a photo of it. I don’t think a written quote had ever more immediately resonated. In business and in life, I always want to push boundaries and explore the possibility. What if? Is that possible? But what makes it most rewarding are the relationships built through the process of exploration both out of necessity and the fun! It’s this attitude that has allowed me to be so lucky as to work with some people across decades and 2 or 3 companies.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Congratulations on your impressive readership! I’m not a big ‘celebrity guy’ so I’d enjoy having lunch with anyone in business who are trying to grow their organization. People who understand the stresses and rewards of taking an idea and forging into a force that changes lives, organizations, and industries. That’d be the basis of a fun lunch conversation (for me).

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!