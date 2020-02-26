How Companies Identify Talent with Omer Tadjer & Kage Spatz

It’s about surrounding yourself with the best possible teammates, peers, bosses so that you all stay motivated and happy each day.

Omer Tadjer, the CEO and co-founder of Comeet, a software company that’s transforming the way companies hire new employees. Tadjer has been involved in high-tech companies for more than 15 years, more than a decade of which was devoted to software development and managing development teams. A technologist (and philosopher) by training, he is a business entrepreneur at heart. Tadjer is passionate about applying his practical IT and management experience in creating valuable products and transforming the way the HR industry operates. Prior to co-founding Comeet, Omer founded and ran Etgar, a company providing professional and IT services to global clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

Throughout my experience as a founder and leader at companies prior to Comeet, I’d repeatedly seen how the workplace lacked the technology to facilitate hiring. Yes, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) existed. But they were slow and cumbersome. They did just that — track applications. No one used their ATS after the resume was submitted.

I wanted to look at recruiting holistically and collaboratively. Teams thrive when they have software that connects the dots and makes their workflows easier — recruiters deserve the same. I co-founded Comeet to help recruiters connect those dots across teams, and across the hiring process.

Wonderful. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

1. It’s critical for the hiring manager to have a clear expectation of the goals for the first year of the position, and make sure the recruiter understands those goals. A best practice is to hold a calibration session, during which the hiring manager can give specific details to the recruiter and show them 3–4 candidate profiles they really like and why.

2. Then give the recruiter a few days to come back with two deliverables: what the pool looks like (via examples of several candidates who align on salary, location and skills) plus 5–10 profiles for calibration and alignment. These profiles won’t all be 100% on target. Calibrating on the “nos” and the profiles that go beyond your criteria helps test your expectations. Give specific feedback on what works and what doesn’t: education, work experience, skills.

3. Don’t get hung up on experience. From my years in the business, I’ve learned to look for people who have seen how things are done — they’ve been part of a team, company, etc. — and that align with the organization and the position. Then give them a home assignment to see how they work, think, and approach problems.

4. Always be open to the candidate. Tell them the reasoning behind each step of the process, whether it’s a full day of interviews, a home assignment, or a personality test. They need to know the “why” of each step.

5. Ask the candidate to describe to you what they would do day-to-day in the position. What’s the first thing they would tackle? What questions would they have? Who would they want to meet first?

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

First of all, make sure that you have a positive candidate experience. When your company has a reputation as a good employer and respectful hirer, candidates notice. Pay attention to every step of the recruiting process to make sure your candidates are being treated professionally and respectfully. Specifically:

1. Pay attention to your employer brand. Considering that more than half of job seekers look for information about a company before they apply, you want to make sure that the positive feedback outweighs anything negative. Pay attention to your Glassdoor reviews, positive and negative press, make sure your careers page reflects your company values, highlight any awards you’ve won. Make a good first impression:

2. Provide an interview process that’s respectful of everyone’s time. Try to move candidates through the process as quickly as possible and communicate the steps upfront.

3. Speak to every candidate as you would to your CEO. Communication is one of the most impactful ways to improve your candidate experience. Go beyond phone calls and emails and experiment with more convenient methods like text messages and chat systems. Share your company’s reasoning behind the process and be upfront with the details — if you’re bringing someone in for an interview, explain what your team is hoping to gain from the experience.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To remember that above all, hiring is human. It’s about surrounding yourself with the best possible teammates, peers, bosses so that you all stay motivated and happy each day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do good, don’t be a jerk.

I let this guide me on everything I do: from designing new product features, to putting the sales process, together to hiring new employees. I believe it helps me set the tone for people at Comeet work together, respect others, think creatively — and then they can go out and make the world a bit better too.

That’s a great quote! We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Josh Bersin, who is considered by many the number one expert in HR Tech today. I think we align on how we view hiring: That it’s about human respect, teamwork, working together in unity. I have so many questions I’d like to ask him about the HR tech market and how he sees the evolution of recruiting technologies in the upcoming years. I’d also have some cool things to show him from Comeet, of course.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!