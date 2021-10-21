How Companies Identify Talent with Neha Naik of RecruitGyan & Kage Spatz

Hiring diverse talent for culture add to companies.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Neha Naik.

Neha Naik resides in Houston, TX with her husband and 2 children and is the owner of her own recruitment agency RecruitGyan. Her experience ranges from delivering life cycle recruitment solutions: People, Process & Technology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career in the field of medicine and realized it wasn’t meant for me. I then joined a random company that was looking for an HR assistant and realized how much I love HR and the field of recruitment. That is how I got my feet wet, so to speak.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

The most interesting story is that when I took on a difficult search with the hiring manager being super stringent on characteristics. I realized he was so stringent because he never got along with any recruiters — I started doing weekly syncs with him and building rapport and was able to close a super tough role in less than 6 weeks — the role had been open for 8 months. You have to be able to build relationships with your clients because if you don’t the results may be delayed and this applies to all services businesses

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Setting your internal hiring culture up for success:

Knowing what the hiring process looks like, defining hiring goals.

Do not send non-personalized outreaches.

Look at candidates’ work history and avoid job hoppers.

Screen candidates and be transparent about culture, hours, and compensation.

Always touch base with candidates through the hiring process for an easy close!

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Sending personalized outreaches.

Show candidates how the mission of the company and impacts their career growth.

Be honest, be transparent!

What are the 3 most effective strategies you use to retain employees?

Positive culture.

Employee empowerment.

Diversity and inclusion.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Hiring Diverse talent for culture add to companies.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

I’d love to have a private lunch with Barack Obama — I really admire his tenacity and dedication to this country. I think that Barack and Michelle Obama are excellent role models as people who have a passion for helping the greater good, and are always seeking to uplift everyone that crosses their path. It would be incredible to speak with him and learn more about his life story, what life experiences made him who he is, and hear what his goals are now — I’m sure he won’t be sitting still!

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

