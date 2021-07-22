How Companies Identify Talent with Nadian Zak of Vertava Health & Kage Spatz

Your “gifts” were given to you for a reason; to make a positive and lasting impact. Don’t try to be someone you are not.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Nadian Zak.

Nadian Zak currently serves as the SVP of People & Culture at Vertava Health. From creating Zoom policies and employee support groups to spearheading DEI initiatives and forecasting company hiring and staffing, Nadian’s grit, determination, and strategic prowess makes her both a trusted advisor and sought-after mentor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a junior in college and an accounting major when I realized that it wasn’t for me. After discussing with my counselor, I chose different electives with hopes that it would lead me to a new focus area. One of those was an HR elective. At the time, I understood HR was related to helping others which was up my alley.

Shortly after, I did an internship in the recruiting department for a New York state agency where I learned about the different facets of an HR department (labor relations, employee relations, benefits, recruiting, etc.), and I’ve been in HR ever since.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

In my first job out of college, I was hired as an HR Manager in Training program. Six months later, I met my now-husband, Greg. I have never been more nervous to talk to my leader and explain my relationship with a coworker; especially being in HR! I still remember when I told my leader this, he smiled and said, “Nadian, you can’t help who you fall in love with. So long as you keep clear work/personal boundaries.”

The lesson learned here is that you still have feelings — you just have to be careful that favoritism doesn’t occur and professionalism is maintained. You spend more time at work than at home so you start to genuinely care for co-workers.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

1 — Sell them your company’s vision and where you are going.

2 — Pay attention to your company ratings on social media.

3 — Show how your company is engaged in the community and through your affiliations.

4 — Constantly evaluate your team member value proposition. What makes your company different, special, unique? Be able to answer, “What’s in it for them?”

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d love to inspire people to prioritize their mental health through self-care. Offering support programs that help individuals identify the signs/ways to cope and then provide continued care could make such a huge impact.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Tim Tebow. Throughout his college/pro career, he has been unapologetic for his love of God. He put himself “out there.” I love his praise of God, despite continued criticism. He lives for the Lord and spreading His word.

Meghan Markle. I really respect how she openly discussed her mental health battle. She spoke her truth in the face of global criticism. As a diverse woman, she has openly shared the challenges she faced throughout her life as well as a part of the Royal Family.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

