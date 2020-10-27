How Companies Identify Talent with Mag Goossens & Kage Spatz

Challenges and obstacles will always pop up in a person’s life, but having resilience is a tool that can help them overcome their circumstances both now and in the future.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Mag Goossens.

Mag Goossens is the Chief People Officer (CPO) at SecurityScorecard. She was previously Chief Talent Officer at Dstillery and Head of Talent in Residence at Samsung NEXT. Mag also led functions at IPG, Viacom, AOL, and more. Mag is fluent in French and received her Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Florida’s School of Journalism and Communications with a minor in Business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

My HR career started on the recruiting side 15 years ago, and like a lot of recruiters, it was a bit by accident. I used to work in marketing for an international beauty brand. I was looking for my next opportunity through a recruiting firm, and they offered me a job instead as a recruiter for their firm. It was a career change and a leap of faith, but I never looked back. I am constantly learning which I love. My newest role in a completely new industry is the Head of People at SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings. I’m lucky to work with the best in the business every day here, and part of my job is to ensure that all of our employees are encouraged, supported, and uplifted — both professionally and personally.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

We have a formal process for writing the job description, which focuses on both technical and soft skills.

We identify the measure of success for the candidate on a short term and long term basis.

We make sure all the stakeholders are aligned on the specifications.

We chose interviewers based on their ability to assess the candidate’s identified strengths.

We conduct behavioral interviews.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Adapting the message by type and level of candidates

Pushing for more employee referrals

A closer partnership with our communication department on Employment branding

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Helping people be more resilient is a passion project of mine. Challenges and obstacles will always pop up in a person’s life, but having resilience is a tool that can help them overcome their circumstances both now and in the future, it’s a true investment in them as people vs. just a productivity tool.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

Earlier in my career, a very senior HR professional I was interviewing with said to me that “stress is a choice” when I asked him what business problems were keeping him up at night. I am inherently solutions focused, so it definitely resonated with me then, and I think of that comment often and try to incorporate it into the way I do business and in my personal life as well.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

I have been inspired by Simon Sinek in the last few years and I find myself quoting him often both in my personal and professional life. His direct communication style, the way he thinks about true leadership — all of this resonates with me.

Thank you for sharing your fantastic insights with us!