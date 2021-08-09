How Companies Identify Talent with Leon Milns of We Are Adam & Kage Spatz

It’s not what you know, it’s not who you know, it’s what you know about who that counts!

Léon is the Co-Founder of We Are Adam, specialist headhunters within the marketing, digital, and HR field.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

As with most people who have carved a successful career in recruitment, I fortuitously fell into the industry after I graduated from the University of Leeds. I’ve always been described as a ‘people person’ and perpetually curious about getting to know people and learn from others. Recruitment naturally plays to my strengths and passion of helping others in life.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

Tricky one, but potentially a few sales calls that might not have panned out in my favor, let’s say! Back in the day, it was assumed that the best way to learn was the hard way, so I made every mistake in the book in the early days. But those awkward calls formed the basis of my learning the trade, teaching me how to overcome numerous objections.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

1 — *Really* identify what you are looking for. Dig deep into the essential technical and soft skills and highlight those that are desirable rather than non-negotiable to expand your talent pool. Consider how the role fits into the wider business. What impact does this position need to have on business strategy? What skills are needed to fulfill those requirements? When scoping a role, this aspect is often overlooked, meaning hiring managers miss fundamental elements of the role and are left wondering why their new hire can’t deliver the desired outcome.

2 — Assessing skills isn’t enough. Sure, someone may be technically perfect on paper, but if their values don’t align with that of the business, they will ultimately fail. When writing the job description, be sure to write a list of behaviors the successful candidate will need to demonstrate daily. Once you know what these are, you can weave them into your interview questions, creating a thorough and fair process for all involved.

Great questions for this include:

Tell me about a time when you failed.

How do you approach problems? What is your process?

Give me an example of when you disagreed with a colleague. How did you handle the situation?

3 — Design a structured, competency-based interview process with a scoring matrix. To reduce bias in your interviews, and help with assessing competencies, creating a scoring system based on the job description can be very powerful. We’re naturally subject to our biases no matter how hard we try to be otherwise. This can lead to a hiring manager overlooking when someone doesn’t possess a particular essential skill simply because they ‘will fit the culture’.

Can you record it to watch back and score later to avoid comparing one candidate against another? As with most tasks, some space and time to reflect is important for subjectivity. If you have the capacity, why not ask someone neutral to watch back the interview and score the candidates for you?

4 — Develop extra stages. We’ve become conditioned to believe that competency-based interviews are all that’s required to get under the skin of candidates. That’s a myth. Whilst they are an incredibly valuable part of your process, 45 minutes of back and forth really isn’t a reliable assessment of that person’s ability. As many as 81% of people have admitted to lying in an interview, so how can you overcome it?

Technical skills assessments, presentations, work trials and personality testing are all ways you can enhance your process. We use Thomas International personality testing between a first and second stage interview. It allows us to dig deeper into whether a candidate ‘wears a work mask’, how they prefer to communicate, and even how they adapt under pressure.

5 — Involve the team. Getting others involved offers a different perspective. The way your new hire will operate within their team is just as important as their ability to do the job.

One client, recruiting for a managerial role, had the team who the successful candidate would be managing run the first stage interview. Not only is this great for assessing cultural fit, but it also gives insights into their technical ability and managerial style. The feedback from candidates was glowing; it positioned the brand as progressive and balanced, demonstrating their inclusive culture and faith in their employees without having to shout about it.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Shout about yourselves. It’s all about your employer value proposition — what you do, why you do it, what can you offer new recruits? Right now, the buzzword is flexible working, whether that is fully remote, a hybrid approach or totally agile working hours. Being vocal about how your business is different to everyone else is a surefire way to grab the attention of the best candidates around.

Particularly where millennials and Gen z are concerned, it’s important for them to have a sense of purpose in their careers. People want to work for a business where they feel they can make a meaningful contribution and have a compelling impact. Showing from the off how the role impacts on the wider business strategy can convert more passive talent than you might realize.

Storytelling is such a powerful tool when it comes to talent attraction. What’s the heartbeat behind your business? No doubt you’ve already defined it in your company mission, vision, and values but chances are you keep this internal. Not anymore.

Talented people want to work for a business that has a clear vision and direction of travel so over-communicate your brand story. Just be sure it’s not a work of fiction. No one wants to be sold a fairytale only to end up in a horror story.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

#BeKind.

The world would be a much better place if we were all a touch kinder to one another — a little smile here and there, a nod of appreciation, asking someone ‘how can I help’ — will all add up to a much better kinder universe for us all. Less hate, selfishness, and negative energy, both in-person and online, will improve all of our well-beings and give us all a better existence.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Sir Alex Ferguson. How he got the best out of his team is inspiring but then the ability to maintain that elite level of performance over a period of 20 years is simply astonishing.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

