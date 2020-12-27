How Companies Identify Talent with Kristen Edwards and Kage Spatz

There are many things happening around us at work, at home, and around the world that keep changing moment by moment. We are still given an opportunity to connects passions, discipline, and influence to make an impact for good. That choice is growth and much better than just letting life pass us by and limit our dreams.

Asa part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kristen Edwards.

Kristen Edwards is a Strategy Coach, HR Consultant, and personal development expert. Kristen is the host of the Amplify Ambition Podcast and a Thrive Global contributor. She lives in Connecticut with her two children, also teaching them her motto “sweeten life and stay strong like coffee”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

My career intentions were to work my way up the ladder in higher education by training students and staff. I started working in social justice and leadership programs but quickly ended up in sales and operations after having my first child. I began training new hires and was pulled into recruiting to attract more women and people of color. I then moved into full recruiting focused roles for finance and technology but still focused on DEI initiatives. My coaching business started on the side and after 5 years, the 2 roles have become one business for me as a coach and consultant.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

In the beginning stages of my career, I found it ironic that my opinions were unwelcomed in meetings. I have very “outside the box” ideas, and would sit and watch them get implemented 6 months later when the trend is happening with other companies, despite me suggesting it prior. I eventually learned to team up with a male employee and get them to share my idea for it to be accepted and get our company to the starting line. It’s also one of the reasons I transitioned into consulting because I don’t think age or gender should be a factor for trusting new ideas.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Short and compelling job descriptions- Inclusive language is a must, but also sharing the “must-haves” and not an endless wishlist of ideas for possible candidates. We are hiring humans, not unicorns Easy Steps to Apply- Asking people to repeat what’s on their resume is only time-consuming and actually eliminates strong candidates that may be passively looking. Ask for referrals- The person on the phone may not be a fit for your exact role, but they have friends and colleagues that may be perfect for the open position. Include Links- Mid-size enterprises can share news articles about their success or a social media account that gives an insight to their company Networking- You employees should be encouraged to join local (or global) organizations and build connections. There are so many ways to learn and grow professionally and attract top candidates to join your company too.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

My favorite platform for recruiting is LinkedIn. The keywords search and various groups allow a company to gain recognition in multiple ways while still being in one place. The next best option is joining summits of national organizations and even better if serving as a panelist to share company information and stories to a wider audience.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish everyone knew the value of personal development. This one decision affects every area of life — relationships, finances, health, etc. The compound results would also make life better for the ppl that interact with us from coffee shops to conference rooms.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.” — John Maxwell

There are many things happening around us at work, at home, and around the world that keep changing moment by moment. We are still given an opportunity to connects passions, discipline, and influence to make an impact for good. That choice is growth and much better than just letting life pass us by and limit our dreams.

