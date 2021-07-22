How Companies Identify Talent with Kathleen Proper & Kage Spatz

Talk up your company wherever you go. Mention something interesting you’re doing. Tell people about your awesome coworkers. Hand out your business cards. Your ideal candidate might not even be looking for another job, so find them where they are, not where you think they should be.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kathleen Proper.

Kathleen Proper is Human Resources Director at Canna Provisions, bringing over 15 years of human resources experience. She has worked with companies ranging from less than 20 employees in one location to over 1,000 employees around the world. Kathleen holds an MBA with a concentration in Human Resources Management from Trident University, as well as the Senior Professional in Human Resources and Certified Employee Benefits Specialist designations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

Like many people in Human Resources, I ended up here by accident! I didn’t know what I wanted to do after college and took a receptionist job to pay the bills. A few months into my tenure at that company, they needed some help filing in the HR department, and that transitioned into a full-time role when someone left the company. I really liked the variety and the people and over my years at that company my career grew from an entry-level role to senior management.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

Hmmm, I have so many I’m not sure where to start! I’ve said it several times in my life that when I retire from Human Resources I could write a book. No one would believe a lot of the stories, but they would all be true.

One that comes to mind is several years ago when an employee took his shirt off in my office. I’ve always tried to be the kind of HR professional that makes employees feel comfortable coming to me with whatever is on their mind. In this case, the guy wanted to show me a tattoo he had just gotten. I didn’t provoke it and am still not sure why he did it. My coworker was in there at the time and she was mortified. I was just relieved he stopped with his shirt and didn’t completely strip down!

A month or so later our Quality Assurance department was interviewing me for an internal audit and one of the questions they asked was if we cultivate an environment where employees feel comfortable talking to us. I gave this story as an example and we passed that audit.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Make sure the job description is accurate for the role. As you said, it’s such a time-consuming process, we would hate to start over after filling it, because the candidate we identified isn’t doing the job they thought they would be. Sitting down with the hiring manager or observing / interviewing incumbents in the role is a great place to start. Resist the urge to look for someone who doesn’t exist. I’ve seen a lot of hiring managers who have these super high expectations for their ideal candidate, or they want someone who is highly qualified in disciplines that don’t overlap. I once worked with someone who wanted to hire a candidate to do recruiting, and OSHA compliance, and payroll, and they wanted years of experience in each area. That person may exist, but we didn’t find them. It’s great to have a wish list, but especially when time is of the essence, sometimes hiring good enough is better than dragging out a process in the hopes someone perfect will come along. Make sure the candidate knows what they are getting into. Every company has its strengths and weaknesses, and not everyone is going to fit in, or want to fit in. As much as recruiting is a sales pitch, on the candidate’s and the employer’s part, you don’t want to overpromise and underdeliver. If you regularly ask your staff to work significant overtime, don’t attempt to woo a candidate by saying there is minimal overtime. They’ll end up disappointed and you’ll end up having to start the recruiting process all over. Talk about your corporate culture in the interview process. At Canna Provisions, we feel very strongly about our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We want to provide an environment where everyone feels welcome and celebrated regardless of their differences. If you are a racist, I don’t want you working here, so I’m going to make sure to talk about our values and ask you how they line up with yours. Ask the candidates something unexpected. So many recruiters seem to be working off the same sheet of interview questions that someone developed in the 1970’s. If you want to get to know a candidate, surprise them with something they probably didn’t prepare for. You’ll see them under pressure, which isn’t a bad thing, and you’ll get a peek into who they really are. One time I asked a candidate to tell me about a time they broke the rules. They admitted to violating the law on multiple occasions at their last company. As you can probably imagine, they did not get the job.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Just be a human. Write your job posts like you’re not a robot. I can’t even tell you how many people over the years have told me they applied for my open role because the ad engaged them to keep reading it, and it stood out from all the others. Of course, keep it professional, but for example, I once wrote an ad that said we were looking for someone who could multi-task like a boss and who brings positivity and bagels to the office. It got people’s attention and we attracted some really good candidates with that one. Don’t be afraid to use your company’s social channels but use them wisely. Posting all of the time about openings can make you look desperate. We believe veterans bring a unique skill set but it’s hard for us to hire them because we are illegal federally, so no veterans’ groups that receive federal funding can tell their constituents about us. So last year for Veterans’ Day I made a video for our social media talking about why we want to hire veterans and said if they sent me their resume and mentioned the video, we’d guarantee them a phone interview. We got more veterans on that campaign than we probably got in six months’ time otherwise. Don’t underestimate the value of networking. Talk up your company wherever you go. Mention something interesting you’re doing. Tell people about your awesome coworkers. Hand out your business cards. Your ideal candidate might not even be looking for another job, so find them where they are, not where you think they should be.

One more before we go: We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

RuPaul. I think he is funny, talented, and unafraid to show his true self. It’s so inspiring to see how he turned dressing up like a woman into a multimedia empire, complete with a reality competition show where you can tell he genuinely wants all of the contestants to succeed. RuPaul embodies the traits of every good manager (whether or not he knows it), and I’d love to meet him.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

