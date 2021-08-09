How Companies Identify Talent with Julia Zuckerman of Segal & Kage Spatz

So much conflict stems from vilification of those with differing views. When you disagree with someone, approach them with kindness, a genuine desire to understand their perspective and an assumption of good faith.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Julia Zuckerman.

Julia Zuckerman is Vice President and Senior Consultant at Segal, the HR and benefits consulting firm. Prior to joining the consulting field, she was at the Groom Law Group, a boutique employee benefits law firm. With more than 15 years of experience in employee benefits, she knows how important it is to recruit and retain top talent.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

As a child, I always dreamed of being a benefits lawyer. OK, that’s only partially true. I did dream of being a lawyer, mainly based on the suggestions of family members who saw it as a good path for a kid with a tendency to try and challenge the status quo (read: of the argumentative sort). Labor and employment law sparked my interest in law school as a tangible way to help improve people’s everyday working lives.

After a stint as counsel at the National Labor Relations Board in the Office of Representation Appeals working on union election issues, I sought out some law firm experience and looked into associate positions in the labor and employment practices at various firms in D.C. A position at Groom Law Group, an employee benefits law boutique, popped up in my search and intrigued me. At that time, I didn’t even know there was an employee benefits law field! In doing my research, I discovered that benefits law touches so many interesting areas in addition to labor and employment law — tax, trust, health and bankruptcy, to name a few. Groom seemed like, and turned out to be, an excellent place to dive into this area.

As an associate in the litigation group, I worked on a wide range of matters involving health and retirement plans, such as employer stock drop, plan fee and benefit claims cases. While at Groom, I had some interaction with benefits consulting firms, including Segal, and the prospect of working with plans on compliance issues to help prevent them from becoming involved in litigation in the first place became increasingly appealing.

This lead me to benefit compliance consulting, where I get to work with health and retirement benefit plan sponsors all over the country to keep them up-to-date with the ever-changing maze of legislative, regulatory, and judicial changes affecting their plans.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

I have three school-age kids, ages 6, 8, and 10 — so the pandemic certainly created some interesting scenarios when we all scrambled to adjust to the fully remote environment.

Back in April 2020, I was in the middle of presenting an update to a new client on COVID-19-related benefits regulations when one of my kids burst in to (loudly) alert me of a technical problem with the class Zoom link. I abruptly put my presentation on hold for a couple of minutes to get the class link back up and running, and then returned pick up where I’d left off — feeling embarrassed in front of the new client.

When I finished the presentation, however, the client complimented me on seamlessly transitioning back and forth from compliance consultant to mom. I not only appreciated the client’s generous and thoughtful words in that moment, but her comment made me start to see the silver-lining opportunity the pandemic offered to learn more about the lives of clients and colleagues as people — beyond their roles as employee benefit professionals.

While that was certainly not the last time one of my kids interrupted a presentation, it was the last time I felt embarrassed by it. I’ve now had the chance to meet many clients’ and colleagues’ family members, and for them to meet mine. Our relationships are stronger because of these experiences.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Tap into your professional network. Like many other niche fields, the universe of employee benefits attorneys and compliance consultants is small. A lot of us have been working in this area for many years and know one another from conferences, professional lunch groups, or from having worked together in the past. We help each other spread the word when there are open positions to try and match great candidates with great opportunities. Maximize your employee referral bonus. Colleague referrals are more important than ever. Jumping from $500 to $1,500 or $2,000 temporarily during this tight labor market, or offering a higher referral bonus for specific openings, can make a big difference in motivating busy employees to send around a job opening to their contacts. Consider adding the word “remote” in the job title. Some people won’t click on opportunities when the title doesn’t grab them right away, and many people may not be excited about jobs that won’t allow them the flexibility to work remotely at least part of the time. Share some of your standout benefits and perks in your job description. Think about your key audience and what would attract them to your company. Do you offer an extra week off in the summer? A stipend for home-office snacks? Monthly housekeeping services? Stipends for daycare or summer camp? Sabbatical opportunities? Any one of these perks can inspire someone to apply to your organization. Try to be more flexible about requirements. In this job market, employers may need to consider hiring candidates who do not already possess 100 percent of the stated qualifications. The bright side is that when you train employees on the job, you can shape their training to make sure they learn the skills you need them to have.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Capitalize on personal referrals: Where the potential candidate and I have a friend or professional acquaintance in common, I might ask that individual if they are comfortable making the connection. In my experience, a potential candidate is much more likely to be receptive when someone they know and trust is involved at the outset. Stay in touch: Keeping connected to colleagues I’ve enjoyed working with in the past makes it easy to connect when there’s a new opportunity I think might interest them or someone they know. Keep your doors open: Even if an opportunity isn’t right for someone at a given time, lives and careers can take many twists. I like to let folks know about opportunities even when I don’t think they are looking for a move. Who knows — hearing about an opportunity they are not interested in at the moment may spark interest in another opportunity down the road.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

So much conflict stems from the vilification of those with differing views. When you disagree with someone, approach them with kindness, a genuine desire to understand their perspective, and an assumption of good faith.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Dolly Parton. Seriously, what is there not to love? I am in awe of her talent, creativity, and business savviness, of course — but even more of her commitment to her roots, fearlessness in challenging expectations of women, generosity in contributing to worthy causes, and unwavering, unapologetic sense of self.

Most of all, I admire her kindness and openness toward people from all walks of life, which accounts for the adoration she receives from so many different demographics. Dolly, if you’re reading this, let me know what’s good for your schedule. Lunch is on me.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

