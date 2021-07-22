How Companies Identify Talent with Jenny Dearborn of Klaviyo & Kage Spatz

Creating a diverse culture is so important. Not because it’s trendy or the right thing to do. Having a diverse team brings diverse ideas and thinking to create better products and services that reach more people.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jenny Dearborn.

Jenny Dearborn is Chief People Officer at Klaviyo. Previously, she was Chief Talent Officer, EVP of Human Resources at SAP. She has more than two decades of experience at various tech companies, including HP and Sun Microsystems. In 2014, Jenny founded Actionable Analytics Group to work with forward-thinking companies to change the future of work.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, a master’s from Stanford and San Jose State, and is completing her Ph.D. in global leadership and change at Pepperdine.

Jenny is also a best-selling author of the HCM books “Data Driven” and “The Data Driven Leader” and the recipient of numerous awards, including 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech by the National Diversity Council and the Gold Stevie Female Executive of the Year in 2017.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

My life and career was heavily influenced by my early school experience having several disabilities — ADHD (attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder), OCD, and severe Dyslexia — which manifested as difficulties in school. It was challenging for me to be a successful student and that is really the only measure of worth up till about age 18, so it was a struggle for me growing up.

After high school, I went to junior college, at which point I was properly diagnosed, and started the turnaround process of becoming successful. Early on, I wanted to be a high school teacher to help ensure what happened to me with misdiagnosis wouldn’t happen to others who had high potential. Unfortunately, it ended up being a poor choice for my career because I was terrible at it! I didn’t enjoy it at all. Basically, I wasn’t changing the world in the way that I wanted.

I pivoted into working in human resources at HP. Because of my public speaking experience, dynamic presence, and background in education, it was an easy transition to become an instructor and trainer in the HR department. Over the next five years, I worked my way up through various HR roles. Then, I switched gears a bit, holding sales positions for a couple of tech companies, selling HR software and services for 10 years.

HR has always been a very comfortable space for me. I was working in sales at SuccessFactors, provider of human experience management (HXM) software, at the time it was acquired by SAP. I was deeply involved in driving talent transformation for my customers. SAP ended up moving me to HR, in charge of driving talent transformation for the company, and I spent five years rising through the ranks there.

Afterward, I ran my own HR consulting firm for a couple of years, specifically helping HR tech companies get ready for IPO. The opportunity to head the HR function at Klaviyo came at the perfect time for me professionally. They were looking for someone to prep, grow, and move the company quickly toward an IPO, and that’s exactly what I had been helping several tech companies to do.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve had many horribly embarrassing things happen to me that have served as a lesson in humility! I have been naive and actually quite oblivious to discrimination. I have not personally felt discriminated against, most likely because I am six feet tall, a substantial human with a strong presence. I haven’t felt my career was hindered because I am a woman. I just haven’t felt it or ever noticed it; I think because of the wall of protection I have been good about building up around myself.

A few years back, I was on a women-in-tech panel at a conference. There was a woman in the audience who took the mic to ask me a question. She said she was a software developer, and she didn’t feel safe to tell her boss or co-workers that she was married and had children. She would take her wedding ring off before going into work. She didn’t talk about her kids or husband at all. She was terrified if anyone knew, it would hurt her career. She asked me if this was something I had experienced and what advice did I have. I was totally flabbergasted. Of course, I’ve heard stories and read about discrimination but that was in books and articles. I hadn’t really experienced it or heard about it directly. With my open, transparent personality, I have been so oblivious to discrimination.

This was an immense lesson to have the humility to really understand what others are going through that is so different from your own world. I have mentored and tried to help this woman since meeting her that day, and I have learned quite a lot from her and that situation.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Yes, the techniques I use to identify talent that would be best suited for an open position:

1. Understand the problem you need to solve with this job position:

Be very deliberate about understanding the problem you need to solve with this position. What exactly is the problem? How do you know you have this problem that needs solving? How do you know something is broken? Before you can define the job role, define the problem.

2. Identity skills, abilities, experience, and competencies needed for the job:

Upfront thinking and planning is crucial. Before you talk with candidates, determine how you will know if someone has the skills, abilities, behaviors, competencies, and experience to achieve what you need to accomplish in this role. Do they have what is necessary to solve the problem, and accomplish the goals and objectives?

3. Design a position description:

What exactly do you need done? Identify clear goals and objectives for this position. Define a position description and job criteria. If you don’t have clear goals and objectives, you are setting the employee up for failure. There really are no bad employees; only bad managers. If someone is failing, it is the manager’s responsibility because they put them in that role. Someone can be a great, talented human, but in the wrong role. How did this person get in the wrong role? Chances are you didn’t clarify upfront what you needed and wanted.

4. Define scorecard of success:

Define exactly what success looks like for this role. How will you measure success? What are the questions you would ask someone to elicit whether they would be good at this job? Past performance predicts future performance. Be sure to ask candidates to tell you about a time when they drove a project that produced certain results. This is key to finding the very best people for whatever the role. You need to do a lot of upfront thinking and planning of what success looks like.

5. Go slow upfront so you can go faster later:

If you go slow and determine upfront what exactly is needed, you’ll be able to quickly accomplish goals and objectives with the right match. If you don’t do the work upfront, you’ll ask leading and close-ended interview questions. Then you’ll introduce bias into the process and end up falling in love with someone who looks like you, thinks like you. You don’t want to hire someone with your exact skills and talents. You want to hire someone who has the skills and talents that match the new role you are filling.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

It comes down to clarity of what you are looking for. Someone can be the best talent but in a certain situation may not be able to excel. In a way, there is no such thing as “top talent.” It’s about “best fit.” Anyone can be successful if they are in the right role and given the right support.

In general, for any role to be successful, you need to understand the purpose and a big picture around what the role is and how the role connects to the bigger mission and strategy. If someone just shows up every day and runs through a checklist of to-do’s, you will never get the best out of that person. If you can relay the big picture purpose and goals and strategies that break down to an individual’s job, you will get much more out of someone. You can bring your full intelligence to accomplish. To attract top talent, you need to be able to explain all of this.

Explain the goals and big picture of the company, and how is the company making the world a better place. If a leader can’t explain this, then candidates should run. Potential employees need to ask as many questions to determine the fit as well. They have power. They have the power to choose and choose carefully. You choose your manager. You choose your company; don’t let your company choose you. Learn about the company, not just your job.

Candidates need to know that the manager understands the job role as it relates to the big company picture and how the company fits into the bigger world. The manager needs to explain this is our function within the company, this is your role within the function, and this is how you will crush it — being super clear. And you crushing it leads to you changing the universe. That’s success. And when there is success, you are able to attract and engage your talent.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It’s about a diversity of perspectives, backgrounds, and thoughts to have a really inclusive work environment. I feel a great affinity for marginalized and historically underrepresented groups. I grew up with disabilities, feeling poor in a small farm town, feeling like I didn’t have any value that I could bring to the world. I get the momma bear fight in me and am very quick to anger around how historically marginalized groups are treated — my own community of women or those with disabilities or different racial or ethnic backgrounds.

The biggest movement to bring the most good is about diversity, but focusing on different perspectives. Diversity is not just about scanning a room and seeing that people look different. That’s only a small part of what DEI initiatives are all about. Diversity of ideas and perspectives creates a better product that reaches more people, getting better business results.

Do you want to sell your product to 90% of the people or 10% of the people who only look like you? People with disabilities have money to spend too. People of all different backgrounds buy products. Why develop products by only one group of people for only one group of consumers? Why leave groups of consumers out?

Diversity is the right thing for business. We could get a lot more people interested in the movement if they realized it’s in their own self-interest. Do you want to make more money? Then hire more diverse people. Let’s move the conversation to be about raising the economics of everyone through diverse companies and teams. Why is it important for girls and women in other countries to go to school? It raises the economics of the entire country.

Diversity is not social charity. It’s good for all of humanity. It’s good for business. It’s good for all. The social conversation and business conversation need to be more connected.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

I am obsessed with military history. I’m really obsessed with the history of economics and the history of military conflict, particularly World War II. So I’d have to say General Dwight D. Eisenhower because of the three years that went into planning D-day.

I would love to have a conversation with him about the incredible precision of everyone knowing what their role was and the high orchestration of moving millions of people and pieces of equipment. I would love to know more about the operations side that went into D-day.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

