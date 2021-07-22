How Companies Identify Talent with Janine Nicole Dennis & Kage Spatz

Our need to always be producing has made peace, mindfulness, and stillness, perks rather than constants. Busyness is a societal sickness we have created to distract us from our own being.

Janine Nicole Dennis is the Owner/Chief Innovations Officer for Talent Think Innovations, LLC, a business strategy and management consulting firm founded in 2013. Her career spans over 15 years in HR, Talent Acquisition, and Talent Management in pharmaceuticals, K-12 education, technology, private equity, healthcare, performing arts, and staffing, just to name a few sectors she has worked in.

Janine is a contributor for HRD Connect, Ultimate Software, and has been quoted by HBR, Thrive Global, Bustle, The Cut, Atlanta Black Star, Newsday, SHRM, and USA Today. She has also been featured by Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Black Enterprise, and Ebony Magazines. In 2013, Ms. Dennis was also named one of the Top 100 Most Social Human Resources Experts on Twitter by Huffington Post and one of 50+ Unstoppable Women in HR Tech by Clear Company. Additionally, she was a part of the first-ever IBM + Purematter VIP Futurist Project.

Janine is currently in the process of transitioning her knowledge and works in HR to focus on both Future of Life and Total Wellness as well as sprouting a technology company that will address the challenges the differently-abled community has in becoming gainfully employed.

Thank you for doing this! Please share with our readers what brought you to your specific career path?

I was supposed to become a biochemist working in a lab initially. Somewhere between calculus kicking my behind and chemistry labs sucking my soul, I switched over to psychology. In switching over to clinical psychology, I thought I would be happy and fulfilled diagnosing people in a clinical environment daily.

I was great at diagnosing, but diving deeper into that lane let me know it wasn’t for me. In speaking to a dean at a university I was applying to for a Master’s, I had some questions about other facets of psychology. She pointed me in the direction of industrial psychology which is the study of how people think and behave at work.

I was hooked after my first course and went full speed ahead pursuing a career in Human Resources in 2005. From 2005 to 2014, my career in human resources took me through healthcare, staffing, pharmaceuticals, home care, and R&D filling various roles. In 2013, I started Talent Think Innovations to free myself from the corporate rat-race while giving myself the opportunity to build a practice that allowed me to express the full spectrum of my interests and talents.

Now, I help companies create business strategies that encourage healthy work environments for people and sustainable practices for the business.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started your career and what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career, I worked in Homecare. I ran from the crazy of the staffing firm I started out in and went back to healthcare. It all sounded great at first, I was decreasing my commute and the job was going to be more HR-focused. Within three months of me being there, our turnover for nurses and PCA’s was high. The agency was losing at least 1–2 employees per week. I also discovered that we had employees severely behind on inservice credits, patients cutting private deals with nurses (which eventually resulted in a Medicare Fraud case), and patients handpicking nurses based on race due to their prejudices.

I was a year out of undergrad wondering how I ended up in a place where the director of the office was a nurse and virtually ineffective and the one person I trusted was under siege by management and was soon to jump ship. I had no prior on-the-job experience of running a homecare office as the HR point person. In less than six months, I diversified our referral sources for our hires. I created a formal orientation for new employees that integrated both operations and nurse leadership in an effort to get our employees ( who were mostly part-time and per diem) excited about our mission, vision, and purpose.

Additionally, I worked with the nursing supervisor to revamp our inservice program so all of our employees started earning the necessary credits from orientation. This was in 2006. I was 23 years old with many organizational challenges on my plate, a scant budget, and lots of expectations because I was such a visionary and doer. I believe that job set the tone for the HR professional and business woman I would become eventually.

I learned that very often the preparation we seek is non-existent. Sometimes, you have to use the knowledge, skills, and abilities you have available to make things happen.

Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for a job you want to fill?

Hiring is as difficult as we choose to make it. My five techniques I use for identifying talent for my company are:

1. Being crystal clear on the balance of my needs and wants. Needs are categorized as qualities, knowledge, skills, and abilities that are critical to the operations and success of the organization. I try to identify how closely a potential candidate can meet those needs ahead of my wants. My wants are attributes that would sweeten the acquisition of a person. I don’t let what I would prefer to prevent me from hiring someone who is ideal for performing the job.

2. I seek diversity. I don’t believe anyone should be discarded and not afforded gainful employment because of a physical attribute or even stark difference from who I am. I have built relationships with organizations that serve everything from at-risk youth to the differently-abled. I assess people for the depth and richness of their journeys in life and at work. It is often those who have endured the most that will give a job their all.

3. Quality referral sources are necessary. I have built a robust enough network that I can reach out to any number of people if I have a need to hire someone in a specific capacity. More importantly, the people who work for me have become a wonderful and reliable source for me finding the best professionals for my company.

4. Synergy within our value systems. Speaking with people to understand what they value the most is imperative if you are to hire someone that is aligned with you and your company. You can’t train someone to care about something they don’t. I train for skill, but I hire on the values they already embody.

5. Having a transparent and simple hiring process. Unless you are a government entity or contractor, it is unnecessary to put prospective employees through multiple screenings, interviews, and evaluations. Every person I have hired into my company is made aware of my process, what to expect, how I desire to work, and what the specific focus areas for the work will be. There are no blindspots which allows me to assess their readiness to be of value immediately.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Approach with curiosity. I have had good luck with connecting with people purely out of curiosity for what they do and what their individual goals are. It’s not always about a quick sell. It’s about connecting humans to humans. Become an opportunity broker. Be someone candidates can build rapport with over time. It is mutually beneficial for you to position yourself as someone they can tap into should they be seeking their next opportunity. Moreover, you take yourself out of selling something short-term or specific for offering a long-term relationship that you hope will allow you to acquire their talents when the timing is right for them. Additionally, in recruitment, it isn’t always the person of interest seeking the opportunity. Instead, your person of interest may be a bridge to someone in their network who is. You have to be open to nurturing the connection for what it is meant to be and any referrals that may result from it. Keep it real and be authentic. The attention spans of people have been much diminished. To engage people you need to make them think or feel something. Whether it is connecting the dots through something you may have in common or acknowledging a recent accolade they have shared publicly. Be personable, state your intentions clearly, and be respectful of the prospective candidate’s time and attention to what you are proposing.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to see us collectively move to a three-day work week with four days left to every human for self-exploration and transcendence. We have become a society consumed with the need to always be achieving, proving our worth, and doing something. Our need to always be producing has made peace, mindfulness, and stillness, perks rather than constants. Busyness is a societal sickness we have created to distract us from our own being.

If I could inspire a movement we would use those other days to meditate, connect with loved ones, explore other interests and simply rest.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why? They just might see this!

I would be quite honored to have a private lunch with the author of “ The Alchemist” Paulo Coehlo. I had the opportunity to spend time in Sevilla, Spain in March 2019 on a quest similar to Santiago in his book. I went to be still and more importantly to rediscover myself. Paulo is an interesting figure who understands the higher perspective of human existence. From one alchemist to another I’d like to thank him for his work and chat with him in general.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

