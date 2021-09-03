How Companies Identify Talent with Ilona Charles of Shilo & Kage Spatz

Most people want to enjoy going to work. After all, most of us spend significant hours of our life at work. It is important to create an environment where people want to go to work not have to go to work.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Ilona Charles.

Ilona Charles, author of HR for Impact: Practical steps for HR leaders to build influence and thrive, is an experienced executive and human resources leader. She is also the co-founder of shilo. Ilona is passionate about supporting businesses and HR professionals to be successful and impactful.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

My path to HR wasn’t particularly traditional! I started my career as an occupational therapist. This led me to doing a rehabilitation coordinator role with ANZ and this team was part of the broader employee relations function. My transition from there was into ER and HR roles at NAB where I spent a significant portion of my career. In hindsight, it all sounds logical but when I tell people I started as an OT, it usually comes as a bit of a shock!

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

Wow…I’m not sure about funny. But I was pretty ambitious in my late 20’s and it was suggested that perhaps I should try a remuneration consultant role. It was a promotion and I thought ‘why not?’ I did this role for 9 months, made some amazing friends, and learned a lot. I’m not sure taking this role only on the basis of promotion without really understanding what was required was the right thing in hindsight, however I learned a lot and I now encourage HR professionals to at least have some time working in the rem. space. It is highly specialized and some knowledge of why and how things are done in remuneration is extremely helpful as you move into more senior HR roles.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill? Please share an example for each idea.

Right job ad and messaging. We get a lot of great feedback from candidates who are well suited to our roles that our job ad and success profile are fresh, engaging, and different from others they have seen. We make it very clear regarding the type of consultants we are looking for, specifically their attributes. The right job ad can make all the difference in attracting the right candidates. Attitude and capabilities. Through each stage of our process, we look for and assess their attitude, what we call our human capabilities. Adaptive, resourceful, innovative, connector, lead with insight, and establish trust (this is critical). We focus on the quality of their answers to our behavioral questions and the insights around their style and approach we get from their answers, not so much whether the structure of their answer is correct. Learning mindset. Are they genuinely curious and focused on their own continuously learning? Seeking and receiving feedback. How do they seek feedback, how do they react to, and reflect on, feedback and what they do with this feedback once received? Continuing to grow and develop and a person is vital. Ask them how others describe them. This provides insight into how self-aware they are.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Ensuring a strong brand awareness and demonstrating what you stand for as an organization. People are much more focused on purpose and the value and contribution they can bring to an organization. What is your point of difference — why you? And what can you do for them? Proactive and strategic sourcing. Don’t just rely on putting out an ad. Proactive sourcing might include attending industry events, showcasing what your organization does (for example, case studies on client and consultant experiences) or organizing ‘meet ups’ where people can mingle and discuss topics of interest and relevance with current employees. Ensure that every employee &/or client that engages with your business or leaves your business is an advocate. Referrals and word of mouth should never be underestimated.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement of care. Caring about each other and ourselves. There is a lot of anger in the world right now. Anger, distress, and self-interest. There is also a lot of good, but this tends to go somewhat unnoticed.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

I think I’m going to have to go with Daniel Ricciardo. I love the F1 and it’s been really sad we’ve had two years of cancellations in Australia. I think he would be great fun and it would be worth it just for that huge smile and laugh of his!

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

