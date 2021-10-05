How Companies Identify Talent with Ed Offterdinger of AO People Partners & Kage Spatz

We firmly believe that employee development is the highest form of social contribution.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Ed Offterdinger.

Ed Offterdinger is a former CEO and Managing Partner who served in senior leadership roles for 25 years and is now a leadership coach, strategic advisor, and author. Ed is the co-author of a book with Catherine Allen titled, ‘‘Conscious, Capable, and Ready to Contribute: A Fable-How Employee Development can become the Highest Form of Social Contribution,” set to publish in on September 20, 2021 through Conscious Capitalism Press.

Ed and Allen are also the Co-Founders of AO People Partners LLC, a leadership development and people strategies firm. In addition, Ed is the Co-Founder and Chair of the Washington, D.C. chapter of Conscious Capitalism®, which he has helped grow into the movement’s largest U.S. chapter. He is also a Special Advisor to K&A, an executive search firm. Ed is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I was the CEO of a 300 person DC-based accounting and consulting firm for a decade and the Executive Managing Partner of Baker Tilly US, a national advisory firm, for 8 years. I got into leadership roles in the late 90’s.

The one constant for me as my career evolved was my outside coach, Dave Maguire. He made a huge impact on my professional and personal life and I knew that at some point I wanted to do what Dave did. So in 2017, I left the accounting/advisory world and started coaching executives.

I went back to school ( Georgetown University) and became a certified leadership coach. I have a business partner, Catherine Allen, who is also a coach. She is the CEO of our company, AO People Partners LLC. We work with companies on leadership development and their people strategies.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

The following is a story about a great boss I had. Big turning point for me.

I was in my late twenties when I was asked to make a brief presentation to the board of a major hotel company client. My total speaking time was brief — maybe five minutes but I was nervous…..very nervous. There were some heavy hitters there, including Bob, one of the managing partners of the office. Did I mention I was nervous?

I got through it and was heading back to my office when Bob cornered me. It felt like when Mark Harmon’s NCIS character Gibbs hits the emergency stop button in the elevator, so he can button-hole one of his team.

“So how do you think your presentation went?” he asked.

“Pretty good,” I lied.

“Well, you know Eddie, they tell me you’re pretty smart, but we’d have no way of knowing based on that presentation.”

I can still feel the way my heart pounded, and my stomach lurched. It was like when golf commentator Johnny Miller said of a nervous golfer. “His hands are sweating buckets, and his mouth is so dry he couldn’t spit if his life depended on it.”

“Uh…” I croaked. And then it happened. Bob “carefronted’ me. And in the process, he became the best boss I ever had.

“Look, we can do something about it. We can help you…. if you’re up for it. Are you?” he asked.

“Absolutely.”

Feedback is key in the workplace. It’s the critical ingredient to grow, learn, develop and adapt and that makes it not only important for talent — but for organizations as a whole.

But feedback has gotten a bad rap…especially when we call it ‘negative feedback.’ It’s time to retire that phrase because while positive feedback feels good and is important to acknowledge what’s working well — so-called negative feedback is what’s really useful because it’s highlighting areas and opportunities for growth. What makes it negative isn’t so much the feedback but the way it’s delivered. It’s all in the approach.

That brings me to the idea of ‘carefrontation,’ something I’ve heard a lot of people mentioning lately. I first heard this term from Dr. Joe Currier back in the 1990s. Carefrontation acknowledges that it’s important to confront the people in our lives — those that work for us, even our children, spouses, friends — but for our words and suggestions to be useful, we must do it in a way that shows that we care.

We owe people our honesty and should deliver the information with integrity, dignity, and love. At AO People Partners, we help leaders do this by building what we call Conscious Development Cultures.

We see performance management conversations fall apart in predictable ways. Often, the supervisor doesn’t provide negative feedback at all because he is reluctant to hurt the person’s feelings. And if she does share, she’s not sure how to help. And of course, there are those managers who only share all the negative feedback but offer no solutions. Carefrontation offers a framework and approach to fix this problem. Mention the issue, problem or challenge and then offer suggestions to address it.

When carefrontation is done right — it can be a turning point in a career. It was for me.

Two weeks after Bob talked to me, my company sent me off to a four-day, intensive, public speaking presentation training, and I started to learn the tools and get the practice needed to get better. In time, with a few resources and the willingness to practice, I became pretty good. I’ve thought about that miserable board presentation and Bob’s action a lot over the years and I wonder how and if my skills would have developed without that moment of honest and helpful feedback.

What does a great boss do? She or he cares enough about their employees to honestly tell them what’s lacking in their performance, and help the person get better. We do no one or our organizations any good if we don’t take the time to be candid with our people. But negative feedback alone isn’t particularly useful either. As leaders, we must care enough to focus not just on the problem, but also the solutions.

Oh, yeah. One more thing. It’s a real sign of the time period but Bob’s feedback didn’t stop with my public speaking. That day when he cornered me, as he started to walk away, he turned around and came back, looked me up and down, and said, “Would it kill you to get a little starch in your shirts?” Yes. The dry-cleaning bills skyrocketed from there, but I was grateful for that bit of honesty too.

Want to be a boss that people still talk about after 30 years? Be like Bob and care enough to have a carefrontation.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

The first thing to do is to truly identify the capabilities of employees who excel in the company’s environment. Invest the time to study performance evaluations, promotion trends, exit interviews, etc. Interview successful leaders at your company to determine the qualities of successful employees. Then, arm your recruiters with detailed information about ideal candidates, in addition to the basics found in most job descriptions. Southwest Airlines is a great example of a company that uses this approach. They know exactly which type of employee succeeds at their company. Introverts need not apply for flight attendant roles. Understand what the candidate expects from you. As employers, we have the tendency to think about what the candidate can do for us. We need to view this as a two-way agreement. If you find talented people who match your needs AND you deliver what they want, then you have created an ideal arrangement. Your existing employees can be the best source for talent. Incentivize everyone to always be recruiting. Progressive companies make recruiting new people as important as other key goals (e.g. sales, customer satisfaction, etc.) Many companies have financial incentives for referring talent. These programs work. When the CEO says that a major goal is to bring in talented people to “fuel our growth and we will reward those who help us accomplish this goal,” people act. Many years ago, a boss told me that he always checks at least one reference for new employees. He wasn’t diminishing the importance of the recruiters doing their screening work, he was simply acknowledging that no one had a clearer sense of “fit” than he did. I have used this approach ever since. In a related point, always ask a reference if they know anyone else who can give a point of view on the candidate. It’s amazing what you learn when you dig a little deeper. Certain positions are best filled by retained search firms. They have the access to passive candidates, those who are not actively searching for jobs. I found that paying what seems to be a high fee was a great investment for one-of-a-kind positions. I used K&A to find C-Suite lateral hires. The great success we had going with this approach is why I joined them as a strategic advisor once I was no longer at Baker Tilly.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

The first thing is to adopt a marketing mindset. What is your employer brand? What do you want the market ( of potential employees) to say about you? At AO People Partners, one of our mantras is “ Build it so they will want to come, flourish and stay, knowing that someday they may leave. Thus, it is imperative to define what you want them to say about their growth experience with your organization and what you want the outside world to say about how you invest in and contribute capable people to society.” Leading companies are investing in the tools their recruiters need to find passive candidates. The best candidates are rarely looking for a new job. Recruiters need to find the person who is generally happy at their current employer but, might be open to listening to opportunities. And right now, after 18 months of disrupted life, many people are willing to consider alternatives. When checking references on potential employees, always ask whether they know others who might be interested in working at your company.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Catherine Allen and I started AO People Partners and wrote Conscious, Capable, and Ready to Contribute because we envision a world in which the conscious practice of people development becomes a recognized and incentivized social contribution of twenty-first-century organizations.

We firmly believe that employee development is the highest form of social contribution.

Companies who invest in this type of development:

Grow fast and create good jobs

Foster a spirit of stewardship that employees carry with them for the rest of their lives

Enable employees to learn skills that help them be better at work and home

Empower employees to contribute time, talent and treasure to their communities

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

This was the hardest question of all! There are so many authors, musicians, and business leaders who have influenced me.

I am going to go with Alan Alda. He is 86, living with Parkinson’s, and continuing to create. He’s been an actor, a director, an author, and a podcaster. I am inspired by his joy for life and his drive.

My personal mission is to continue creating all my life and help many people. Alan Alda is the personification of that mission.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

