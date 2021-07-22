How Companies Identify Talent with Daniel Chait of Greenhouse Software & Kage Spatz

When things are going great it helps you remember to cherish it and not take it for granted. And during tough times it helps you stay positive and think ahead to better days.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Daniel Chait.

Daniel Chait is CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse, and co-author of Talent Makers: How the Best Organizations Win Through Structured and Inclusive Hiring.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been an entrepreneur for most of my career — I always loved building things and solving problems. Starting my own business was a way to do what I loved while making sure that I could always work with people that I wanted to work with.

From there, I quickly realized that of everything I needed to do in order to build a great business, the most important was to hire the best people. So, I always experienced HR differently — — not as an administrative burden or as a paperwork hassle, but instead as the #1 most critical business priority. Becoming great at hiring is simply mandatory to building a winning company.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

We started our hiring software company nine years ago. Since we created the structured hiring approach that we write about in our book “Talent Makers”, we knew a thing or two about hiring. But we needed to hire for a specific executive role, and decided to bring on board an agency to help. I told the hiring agency that it was a priority of ours to diversify our executive team. I said my expectation was that when they sent us candidates, that it would be a diverse candidate pool.

After several weeks of looking for candidates and sending me a few, they wanted to talk: “Daniel, the truth is we’re having a hard time finding diverse candidates — the talent pool is what it is.” The agency person continued: “Let me ask you a question: is this just kind of a ‘check the box’ thing where you want to say that you’ve seen a few women for this job, or what?”

They were trying to lead me to conclude that I was sabotaging my own efforts to diversify my team. I pushed back and said: “On one level, I believe you, that if you just do the most obvious things that everyone does, you’ll develop a less-diverse pool than what I’m looking for. That’s not what I’m paying for. I know that it takes effort, and I know that it takes smarts to do what I’m asking you to do. My expectation is that you’re going to do it.”

I know that a structured hiring approach will always yield the right talent for the right role. It might just take time. In the end, the agency came through and we hired a great candidate with a diverse background. The world is full of highly talented people. Diversity is critical to the health and success of a company, and leaders should never settle for anything less.

Are you working on any exciting new projects at your company? How is this helping people?

Yes! We have just taken investment from the RISE Fund — one of the largest social impact investment funds — and are partnering with them to scale out our ability to combat bias in the hiring process.

We are demonstrating that when companies implement our structured hiring processes, they increase parity in hiring, reduce pay disparities, and help uncover and hire great talent that they otherwise would miss out on.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Certainly. When it comes to hiring, I believe it is less about individual techniques and more about the job and sourcing approach. Let me elaborate on what I mean.

The secret to always finding and identifying the right talent for the role is to make sure you have a plan for how to fill the role. Common sense, right? But why then are we seeing company after company with no plan? Somebody needs a job filled, so the job description gets posted on a website. After a while, people apply and then you start to do interviews.

After the interviews, people discuss the candidates one-by-one: “I just met Rajesh. He seemed really good. What should we do next?” Someone says: “Let’s interview him again.” Meanwhile, your colleague interviewed Rachel and asked very different questions of her than were asked of Rajesh. If you ask someone who’s involved in this hire: “Where are we with filling this role? Which of these candidates is the best for the role? What’s the next step?” the answer most likely will be: “I don’t know.”

This halting, unstructured approach would have been laughable back in 1908 when the Model T was being assembled. No one would say: “So what do we do next? Maybe we should pick up some bolts and see where they fit?”

Therefore, when hiring managers talk about how their company’s recruiters are not able to find the right talent, my first question is to ask whether they actually sat down to discuss and agree on the attributes and qualities needed for the job, and to write out the plan to find and hire the right talent.

My second recommendation relates to job posts, job ads, and job descriptions. Many organizations do not make a clear distinction between three documents:

The job description is the internal document which outlines the responsibilities, requirements, expectations, pay, and so forth;

The job post lists the open role on an organization’s website, with enough information and enticement to appeal to talented people so they decide to submit their information;

And a job ad is placed on an external site like Indeed or ZipRecruiter, meant to get people to click through.

Many companies often do not take the time to customize these documents to fit the audience. It’s no surprise the best candidates are not interested in vague materials!

And lastly, it’s important to understand that great hiring has become more like great marketing. In the past, we were able to market by putting up a billboard or newspaper ad, and maybe some customers would respond. Now what you have to do in hiring is move from something that feels very general and ad hoc to something targeted, organized, systematic, and measurable.

Don’t send one-size-fits-all emails to targeted talent. Instead, stand out from the crowd with a differentiated approach. Forget the once-and-done sourcing of the past. It must now be a continuous process, given the mobility of the best talent. To attract great talent at will you must be able to:

Take a portfolio approach versus one favorite sourcing method. That means investing appropriately across the continuum of sourcing strategies.

Optimize and improve each sourcing channel.

Be intentional in how you stand out from your competition.

Match the sourcing technique to the role being filled.

So much value in there — thank you for that. With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Use great subject lines

Write short, highly personalized messages

Have clear calls to action with a low commitment to first “yes” — i.e “Would you be open to a 10-minute intro call?” is a better initial ask than “Would you like to change careers and move to our city to take a job with us?”

What are the 3 most effective strategies you use to retain employees?

Pay them fairly

Connect them to a broader sense of mission and purpose

Create growth opportunities for them

In your experience, is it important for HR to keep up with the latest trends? If so, please share an example of what this might look like.

Yes staying current with some trends can be useful. For example, the idea that great talent has a lot of control over their job search was fairly new when I was early in my career. Before that, companies would largely act like they could bully applicants around and make them jump through hoops. But at some point the market flipped, the talent gained the advantage, and if companies didn’t keep up they lost out on the best people.

Of course, sometimes a trend can just be a fad. I recall when “social mobile recruiting” was billed as the “next big thing” but turned out to be just some buzzword bingo put out there by vendors to sell products.

What are some creative ways to increase the value provided to employees without breaking the bank?

Provide growth and development opportunities and support internal mobility.

Encourage people to participate actively in recruiting and interviewing.

Expand your efforts in DE&I including supporting ERG’s

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

When I was a young engineer I had big ideas about doing the kind of work that would help me realize my potential. But at every turn in the early part of my career, I had managers tell me to “do what I was told, and wait your turn”. Instead of realizing my potential, I felt diminished and unable to do my best work. So when Jon and I decided to start Greenhouse, we were aligned in the deep belief that people have unlimited potential to achieve great things. We committed to build a company where people can grow, do their best work, and realize their full potential.

So when you ask me about creating a movement, I believe I’ve already started it, and it’s called Talent Makers. By writing the definitive book to help leaders become great at hiring, I hope to grow this movement. Because when an individual is hired into a role where they can realize their potential, they become happier and healthier, they develop more skills, they want to contribute more, and they feel a sense of belonging. It creates a flywheel of benefits for all, and it can change the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

“This, too, shall pass”

It’s relevant in all situations! When things are going great it helps you remember to cherish it and not take it for granted. And during tough times it helps you stay positive and think ahead to better days.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Bill and Melinda Gates — what they have been doing with global health and vaccines is super inspiring! The big, world-changing perspective they have on trying to seriously tackle the greatest challenges facing humankind is fantastic and inspiring. Also, I’m sure lunch would be excellent!

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

Daniel Chait is CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse, and co-author of Talent Makers: How the Best Organizations Win Through Structured and Inclusive Hiring. Before Greenhouse, he co-founded Lab49, a global firm providing technology consulting solutions for investment banks.

