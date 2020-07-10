How Companies Identify Talent with Cynthia Burkhardt of Philips & Kage Spatz

The most dangerous worldview is the view of those who have never looked at the world.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Cynthia Burkhardt.

Cynthia is the Global Head of Talent Acquisition for Philips, a global leader in health technology. Throughout her career in Talent Acquisition, she has established herself as a thought leader and an innovator in the TA space. As an industry leader, she has been interviewed for numerous articles and has been sought after for appearances including a segment on MSNBC to discuss labor market trends and predictions, and for a presentation to the U.S. Department of Labor/Select USA, attended by President Barack Obama. In her role, she has led the industry by being a forerunner in such ways as insourcing executive recruitment, building a talent intelligence capability, and anticipating future labor market shifts. Additionally, Cynthia is a Six Sigma black belt and efficiency expert who specializes in recruitment organization design, emerging and mature markets, innovation, vendor management, and diversity talent acquisition and management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I used to work in outside recruitment, sourcing roles for different companies, but eventually came to the realization that it would be more fulfilling to watch the people I place in a company grow within their role. I worked for other organizations and then made the decision to move to Philips; and I was excited to bring what I call business acumen into the recruitment space. If you think about it, recruitment is a supply chain. Because of my past experience, I was able to run corporate recruitment like a business.

People have asked me: “You’ve been recruiting for a long time, how does it stay fresh?” The recruitment space is particularly exciting because it evolves faster than any other capacity within HR. It is constantly changing and growing more dynamic, and it’s heavily influenced by the macroeconomics of the labor market. It’s fascinating to think that in 2004, LinkedIn just had 1 million users — it now has at least 500 million and we have robots doing interviews.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

My career started with a focus on North America, but has now moved into a global role, I’ve been able to learn and experience the cultural differences that exist in the world. I’ve learned how to shift my approach to my work depending on what motivates people both individually and culturally. It’s important to be aware of how you communicate and structure the work across different countries.

That said, there are some universal themes. Generally speaking, people across the globe have a great underlying sense of care. As I’ve traveled around the world to various Philips offices, there’s this global consistency in people’s excitement and passion to improve the world. For example, during a trip to one of the Philips innovation centers in India, I was amazed at the passion and drive of our local engineers because they were making solutions that would really improve their cities. We were using technology from a global corporation (Philips) to help these local communities.

Are you working on any exciting new projects at your company? How is this helping people?

Recently, and due in part to the ebb and flow of work during COVID-19, we built the necessary infrastructure within our HR system to successfully launch a redeployment program that keeps our employees engaged and driven. Traditionally, if there is a vacancy or business need, HR will post the job description and work to fill the role with an employee or an external hire. Now, because parts of our business are busier than others, we have shifted our focus to look internally first to find people who have the time and capacity to be loaned to another part of the business. This isn’t typical and while it sounds simple, you have to consider the fact that people don’t always have the exact experience that you are looking for in a particular role, but quite often they have the skills and drive needed.

With this practice in place, employees are getting exposure and development where they otherwise wouldn’t have the chance. For example, recently the real estate division needed someone to fill an analytical role. There was no one within the department for the role, and normally I would have been looking for someone with 10–15 years of experience. In this instance though, we were able to loan the real estate division someone from our team who had analytics experience. While the employee wasn’t experienced in real estate, this person had the necessary analytical skills to effectively fill that need within the department. The real estate division was able to complete the work and our employee gained a new experience — a win for everyone.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Narrow your search processes — As a company focused on transformation, we’ve tried to zero in on high-value company prospects to more effectively search from companies or industries that we think will make a difference for Philips. During this process, we speak with business leaders about what they’re trying to accomplish, and which companies are leaders in their space. Once we have established this, we build strategic company profiles to equip the recruiters to conduct their searches and approach their candidate conversations with an understanding of their employee experience. It provides a strategic view of the labor market and allows us to search more focused and narrowly. It’s been really effective for us. Customize your outreach — The days of a “one size fits all” employee value proposition (EVP) is over. To ensure that we maximize our impact, we choose to identify those talent segments that are most critical to Philips and specifically cater to them in our outreach. We asked ourselves: how do I attract this piece of the talent market? As an example, the STEM area is particularly difficult. Our outreach to someone in STEM differs drastically compared to outreach to someone in finance. For instance, there are not enough software developers in the world. To get their attention, we have to differentiate Philips from our competitors, especially because these developers are already inundated with outreach. We worked to find a way to get their attention and cut through the “sea of sameness” that exists in the marketplace. EVPs are useful to help figure out how you want to talk to candidates at a high level, but when you want to be effective, you have to go deep to make a real impact. Organize talent acquisition in a segmented way — In HR, we often live in a world of conflicting priorities. As an example, the labor market is shrinking and it is harder and takes longer to attract top talent. At the same time, there is cost pressure on functions at most companies. To harmonize this, we segmented our TA organization so that we could allocate more resources to the hiring that is transformational and critical to Philips. Our approach was to think of our positions as difficult vs. not difficult to fill, and then to apply a second cut of what was most critical. We then carved out expert teams to focus on the critical/difficult roles, such as software development. This was funded cost neutrally by offshoring the recruitment of less critical/easily filled roles. Additionally, we often put these recruiters where the talent is, and not necessarily just where Philips sits. Go virtual when able — The recruitment industry itself has been largely remote for some time. This evolved organically once the technology was mature enough to be effective. It also was necessary to build a remote model in order to access the global labor market. That said, the process has traditionally flipped to face-to-face interviews when the candidate moved to the hiring manager interview. This all changed with the emergence of the pandemic, and hiring managers had to quickly shift to virtual interviews. We’ve had to create coaching tools on how to effectively recruit when virtual. Recruiters were mostly prepared for this, but it’s been helpful to work with a workforce that is now entirely virtual. The silver lining of this is that it has given us more flexibility in recruiting top talent regardless of where they sit in the world. I am hopeful that we will see some of this remain as the ‘new normal,’ even beyond COVID-19 Establish an internal talent intelligence team — External organizations that provide talent intelligence offer a menu of services that can include everything from lists of names to very specific information about a certain company, i.e. who runs supply chain at X company, how they are organized, etc. The problem with this is that it is expensive and the information is quickly outdated. At Philips, the shrinkage of the labor market increased our need for talent intelligence. It quickly became clear that it would be cheaper and more effective to insource this work. A few years ago, I hired someone to build our own talent intelligence function. Since doing so, we’re better equipped to consistently be proactive. Within this intelligence team, we have employees who are immersed in the labor market and constantly analyzing the macroeconomics of the world. Now, these insights are used for larger company decisions beyond TA; for example, finding viable locations for new Philips offices that are also rich talent environments.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Have an employment brand team — I find that many companies underrate the value of a strong employment brand team and, rather than hiring an expert, they promote a recruiter into that role. From experience, it’s much more effective to have an experienced brand manager. When you have a strong employment brand team and put them on the case of candidate experience, you find it’s similar to running a business. This is especially true now that the candidate is king — it’s a buyer’s market and will be for a while. You don’t have to have much money, just the right brains behind it. Our employment brand team structures the front end of talent acquisition like the consumer journey, which has helped us maintain a positive user experience throughout that process. They also build customized messaging for specific audiences, i.e. by building personas within certain segmentations. Lastly, they train recruiters on the populations we focus on most and how to most effectively communicate with them. Tell a good story — Philips has a really good story to tell and I’m lucky to work for a company that is changing the world. When we talk about having the ability to attract someone that isn’t actively looking for a job, I think of a billboard that we had in Israel. It said, “You’re building an app to find the nearest pub, and I’m building an app to find cancer.” Philips is a really purpose-driven company. Our entire vision is centered on improving lives and we don’t just say it, we actively count those lives. It’s an attractive story to share, even more so now that we see the extremes of what can happen in global healthcare. Leverage employee advocacy — A lot of companies worry about what employees will say on social media. We have a platform which allows us to create and share social pieces internally that our employees are then free to share on their social media pages. Our mentality is that if our employees want to speak up on social media, let’s go ahead and give them the tools to do it. We also leverage employee advocacy through our referral program. Top talent is more likely to hear and absorb messaging coming from our own employees than anything coming from the company itself.

What are the 3 most effective strategies you use to retain employees?

Give your employees the first pass at open roles — Talent acquisition can play a big role in employee retention in that we need to make sure our internal network receives preference when there are new openings. In order to prioritize the personal attention we give our employees, we offer an exclusive five-day window for them to apply to open roles first. Promote and Export your talent — One of my personal values as a leader is to promote and export the talent on my team. I think it’s human nature to want to hold on to your talent because you have invested in them and you trust them. I try hard to actively promote my top talent either within or outside of TA. Oftentimes, these people will not look like a perfect fit for roles external to TA, and they, therefore, get passed over in favor of those with more applicable experience. When that happens, I try to get creative. To give you a real example, I have a top talent that is interested in moving into an area in which he does not have experience; however, I am confident that he will excel. For that reason, I offered the leader of the team the chance to have him come do work for him as a ‘gig’ while still sitting in my cost center. He has now been working for that department going on six months and is gaining the visibility and experience he needs to meet his career goals. Of course, I can’t do this at scale, but it’s a way to give back to an employee who has excelled. Stay connected — COVID-19 has increased the need to stay connected to your workforce and we have to do this in new and creative ways. I have personally been trying to stay connected in a more interactive way. Instead of sending emails regarding the pandemic, I have been creating short videos on my phone and posting them on our internal social platform. I have dropped into some of the informal “happy hours” that are happening within my team around the world. I have also encouraged my team leaders to check in their team members 1:1. Everyone is impacted by the pandemic differently and has different needs. As an example, we have recruiters trying to work with small children in the same house; conversely, we have single people who have been alone for months. We need to be aware of these things and find ways to be supportive.

In your experience, is it important for HR to keep up with the latest trends? If so, please share an example of what this might look like.

Yes, it is important for HR to keep up with the latest trends, but for us it’s more important to be the trendsetters. We prefer to be agile and out in front of what is happening rather than just trying to keep up with it. Right now, the world is in a unique situation with regard to the labor market because we have five different generations in the workforce. This is the first time in history that this has ever happened. There are so many different mindsets within these generations, with varying opinions on what work is and what the future of work will look like. It’s important to be cognizant of these variations.

We all talk about the workforce of the future, but to me, the most significant change is that managers will go from managing people to managing work — meaning, in the future, how people get work done is going to change drastically. We’re already seeing this quite a bit in technology due to a shortage of people in the field to do the work. In order for HR to keep up, we have to have the infrastructure to get the work done in ways that maybe aren’t as traditional.

It’s also important to pay attention to what’s happening in the labor market. It’s a buyer’s market, and a demanding one now that candidates have so many options to choose from. The labor market in which we operate is in control of who they work for, how they work, and where they work. Some want gig works for flexibility, others want to only work virtually, etc. The digital natives who are very used to managing relationships via technology may be able to be productive and want to work in a fully remote construct. Meanwhile, those who do not have the same comfort level with remote relationships prefer to have employees in their brick and mortar locations. This creates conflicting priorities in the hiring process where TA is in lodged in between a labor market that is in charge and internal stakeholders who have a clear preference and expectation.

The digital natives and other generations that are new to the workforce may not want or expect lifelong loyalty to one company. These generations have had variety, challenges, and fresh experiences at their fingertips — literally. They have grown up being able to shift to something new as soon as something else feels boring or no longer adds value. Companies will have to figure out how to keep employee experiences interesting and think about a more agile way to move talent around if they want to retain them.

What are some creative ways to increase the value provided to employees without breaking the bank?

Through employee advocacy and from the bottom up we’re actively trying to understand what our employees need and what’s important to them. Traditionally, HR would brainstorm and roll out their ideas. However, because of COVID-19, we’re starting by going straight to the source. Oftentimes, the things that employees want don’t require a high-cost solution, like flexible work location policies or allowing them to get work done during non-traditional hours. This also means that you have to examine what you have in place with fresh eyes. It is important to have the courage to look at what you already have and admit when it is not what the employees want or need anymore. By stopping some of the low ROI programs, you can reinvest in what employees are telling you that they want.

To create better and more open communication with our employees, we are in the process of rolling out a new feedback philosophy and structure instead of the heavy, twice a year review cycle. Our employees have expressed that they don’t want potentially negative surprises every six months and would rather receive more regular feedback so that they know how they’re doing on an ongoing basis. We’ve already begun the process of training our managers on how to provide feedback in real-time more often. This helps instill a greater sense of emotional and mental wellbeing in our employees, as well as helps keep them motivated in their roles.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I would inspire would be to show people that at the end of the day, most of us care about the same things. We’re parents, grandparents, children, siblings, etc. We need to figure out how we show each other that we do care and that we’re all just trying to get through this together. We need to be willing to walk in each other’s shoes and open ourselves up to other ways of life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

I share a quote once a year from Alexander von Humboldt that I find particularly relevant in our current environment: “The most dangerous worldview is the view of those who have never looked at the world.”

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

I’d love to have a private lunch with Melinda Gates — I really admire the Gates Foundation and the work that they do. I think that Melinda and Bill Gates are excellent role models as people who have done very well financially that have also taken the time to give back. It would be very interesting to speak with her and learn more about her personal experiences and what led her to where she is today.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!