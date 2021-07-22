How Companies Identify Talent with Brenda Leadley of AGCS & Kage Spatz

Work is such an integral part of our lives and spending 40+ hours per week doing something you love makes a huge difference.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Brenda Leadley.

Brenda Leadley has 17+ years of HR experience and is currently the regional head of HR for the US, Canada, and Bermuda for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

Thank you for doing this! What brought you to this specific career path?

The Chaos Theory played a big role in my life! I started in marketing and communications then went into IT, Claims, and finally HR, an area I’ve really enjoyed. I’ve also had my own small business and am now working in a complex, large corporation, for which I’ve worked in three countries and for a number of subsidiaries, including its headquarters.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

One of my first jobs out of college was working for a quirky inventor who was looking for a “writer who wanted to travel.” I expected I would be putting my new journalism degree to good use, but he asked me to “network the new computers and printers.” I read the manuals, “learned” DoS and found out about the intricacies of printer drivers while crawling around on the floor. By the end of the day, we were networked and my next assignment was to audit his licensees! This experience taught me that saying “yes” to challenges was a wonderful way to move forward in the world.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

My colleague and regional head of Talent Acquisition, Sonya Daies developed this list of techniques that has made us very successful in identifying talent:

Internal Talent Management — Ex: We conduct quarterly Talent Development sessions with our Leaders to assess and promote growth within our internal talent pool Re-engage qualified past employees and/or candidates — Ex: Reach out to this group of confirmed experts soliciting your opportunity and/or ask this group for referrals Capture the attention of qualified candidates — Ex: Announce company hiring successes on LinkedIn and Instagram and review the comment sections to identify peers who acknowledge the content and engage with them Active Sourcing — Ex: The “advanced people search” on LinkedIn, allows us to enter our criteria and strategically search for the ideal candidate Turn a reference into a candidate — Ex. Take the opportunity to review references listed on applications. This group normally includes industry peers that can confirm skills/experience etc. Engage with this group and assess their appetite for new opportunities and/ or ask for referrals “like” the person they are completing the reference for.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

Utilize Niche Candidate Networks — Utilizing resources including Women in Data Science (WiDS), Women in Insurance Global Network, Casualty Actuary Society and National African American Insurance Association is a great way to engage and attract new talent. Spend time where your ideal candidates “live” online — To capture the interest of potential candidates, companies can strategically utilize social media sites such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram to share eye-catching content that targets the specific audience they want to attract. Robust Employee Referral program –Establish and regularly promote an Internal Employee Referral program. Develop and nourish key University (Industry and niche-specific) partnerships with Department Heads for job sharing opportunities and referral request opportunities.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

An ideal situation would entail everyone finding the work that is most meaningful and well-suited for them. Work is such an integral part of our lives and spending 40+ hours per week doing something you love makes a huge difference.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Michelle Obama! She is so full of grace, smarts, and seems to have it all (although I know that’s a myth.) I would love to know how she managed to keep her identity, her marriage, and her sanity while raising two daughters under the microscope of the Presidency and the media. Amazing!

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

