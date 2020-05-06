How Companies Identify Talent with Angelique Hamilton of HR Chique Group & Kage Spatz

Leaders are responsible for creating a culture that embraces all.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Angelique Hamilton.

Angelique Hamilton is an HR Practitioner, Diversity Consultant, and certified Life Coach and Gallup Strengthfinders Coach with 20 years of Human Resources and Operations experience. Angelique has held leadership roles for Fortune 500, non-profit and service organizations and also the Founder of the HR Chique Group. She is a graduate of the H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Nova Southeastern University with a Masters of Business Administration and received a Bachelor of Business degree from Jacksonville University Davis College of Business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

No, thank you. Although I love my career, I discovered my career path as a happenstance. My original major was Communications/Journalism. My dream was to become a broadcast journalist. I was unable to attain the required internship in that industry and was selected for an Internship in Human Resources. I liked the role, the industry and work so much that I chose to remain in Human Resources. I have never regretted my choice. It is so unique and no day is ever the same. My passion is bringing change and creating great work environments. My commitment continues to changing tomorrow’s workplace. I couldn’t see myself in another role. I simply love what I do!

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

In HR we always advise candidates to come prepared for the interview by researching the company and asking the employer questions. The most interesting story that happened to me was one of my first interviews I conducted as an HR Manager. The candidate did not research the company. I recall the candidate asking me why I liked my job and told me not to lie about it. She said she had been interviewing and recruiters had sold her bag of bad goods. I told her I liked my job’s challenge, the hours, supporting my organization, the people that I worked with and most importantly the short commute. She said, “funny you mentioned commuting, I really didn’t know much about this company. I chose the company only because it was less than a mile from my house and can bike to work”. She was eventually hired and rode her bike to work each day.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Hiring is one of the main jobs for HR. Attracting and retaining talent is important to building a high performing workforce. The candidate market is highly competitive today than ever before. As a company and brand, you must stand out. There are 5 things to identify and recruit fantastic talent for your organization.

1. To attract top talent, an organization must establish an inclusive and engaging culture. As an employer, you must not only market your brand, you must market your culture. The candidate is seeking a culture where they feel a part of and one that will make use of their talents. Candidates are attracted to cultures that are diverse in thinking and composition. Leaders are responsible for creating a culture that embraces all. Your recruiting should define your culture and identify your company values. This would give candidates a snapshot of who you are, your vision and what your brand represents.

2. Keep feedback at the forefront of your organization. Feedback is integral to measuring recruitment effectiveness and employee retention. Gather feedback from your candidates and employees through surveys to help identify any issues and improve your processes. The feedback can be used to help shape the employee experience.

3. Create an engaging new hire onboarding process from day one! Studies show that new hire turnover occurs within the first 1 to 6 months. Don’t trap an employee with computer training, a battery of quizzes and in-depth reading assignments. Onboarding is not solely the responsibility of Human Resources. The company leadership has to design an onboarding the embeds accountability and provides a hands-on realistic approach throughout onboarding. Provide an overview of the training to the employee prior to the first day to help prevent new hire “onboarding overload”.Have the employee participate in a comprehensive onboarding that is a collective of experiential activities and hands-on learning.

4. Offer sustained professional development and career growth to your employees. One factor that contributes to turnover in organizations is the lack of career growth and professional development. To keep fantastic talent, develop internal professional development programs that will enhance your employees’ skills and abilities. If you are unable to offer in house support, create an educational assistance program to benefit your employees through continuing education.

5. Create a performance management system that combines feedback and performance into one system. Employees appreciate feedback and performance updates from leaders. Your feedback should not occur once a year on a performance review. Regularly provide consistent feedback to your employees through check-in meetings and performance updates. From your performance updates, identify potential high performing talent.

Employees will leave an organization if they feel work is complex or if they are not provided adequate resources to complete their job. Give your employees the tools and resources to effectively do their jobs without having to constantly ask for support.

You’ll see an improvement in your retention and onboarding by implementing one or two tips.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

It’s a crowded space out there with the noise. The talent market is so competitive. You can use unconventional methods to attract and engage the best talent when they haven’t already reached out to you.

1. First, Use your social media accounts is a vehicle to gain attention to your brand. LinkedIn is an excellent platform to engage with potential candidates and display a visual for candidates to gain a deeper perspective of your brand. Update your account with company activities such as community and philanthropic initiatives. The more candidates hear and see about your brand, the more they will want to know about your company.

2. Establish a connection with an industry-related organization to network and identify prospective candidates. Example: Supply Chain Industry, join the Council of Supply Chain Management Council as a Professional Member to network with industry professionals.

3. Build a relationship with your local Chamber of Commerce to connect your organization to the community and top talent within your area. This effort will increase your company’s visibility within your city and business community.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I would bring to the world is a movement of hope and good health to all. We are living in a world filled with depression, sadness, despair, and negativity. What happens in the world does affect employees. My movement would deliver the promise of tomorrow to better our world and workforce. Harmony is a difficult attribute to achieve. If there is anything I could do to influence change in our world, I am all for it!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have so many quotes to have taught me life lessons. There is a recent quote that I refer to that focuses on change. The change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. – Barack Obama

I believe we have the power to make the change. It only takes one person to start the change we hope to see in the world. In my life, I have always tried to serve as the voice to the voiceless and the hope of the hopeless. I can’t look or wait for someone to wear the cape and save the world. We as individuals must save ourselves. The only thing I can do is try to be the solution and not the problem. This has been my outlook on life.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

I have always admired VC Arlan Hamilton and would love to have lunch with her. I have been so inspired about how she built her venture capital from the ground up. She encountered homelessness while creating VC firm Backstage Capital that invests in companies founded by women, people of color or LGBTQ. With only a backpack, laptop and desire, she started a powerful movement that has created opportunities for those that didn’t have it before. I would love to pick her brain on how she managed to establish such a successful VC firm with minimal support to become a mighty force in the VC world.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!