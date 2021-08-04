How Companies Identify Talent with Amanda Gonzalez of KnowledgeCity & Kage Spatz

Make a mistake once and it becomes a lesson. Make the same mistake twice and it becomes a choice.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Amanda Gonzalez.

Amanda is the HR Administration Manager for KnowledgeCity, a leader in online learning solutions. She is a certified human resources professional who enjoys the variety of working in HR, and the challenges and rewards of helping make a difference within her company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me. I first became interested in human resources after observing the role of a human resources manager from a previous job and the various ways it contributed to the company’s overall success. This influenced me to pursue a career in HR to assist in the development of the company’s employees and play a part in shaping strategic business initiatives.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

Well, with the advent of Zoom for virtual interviews, there was one time when I’d logged in early for an applicant interview and the applicant had also logged on and was flossing their teeth before the call started, forgetting that the camera was on and not thinking that anybody else was on the call yet. It was pretty funny. I didn’t say anything, but I guess the lesson is to make sure you take care of your oral hygiene before any job interview! It’s also a reminder that you should maintain the same kind of professionalism doing things remotely as you would in person.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

First, I look for related job experience and how well it matches up with an open position’s prerequisites. To avoid being flooded with resumes that don’t match the job description, be clear that people without the required skills should not apply.

Second, I look at how long they have been at their previous three positions. If an applicant has only stayed briefly at their previous employers, that may be a warning signal.

Third, I look at if they are currently employed or when their last position ended. For example, if an applicant has a long gap in their resume, you need to know why.

Fourth, during the interview process, I look for positive energy, enthusiasm, and a can-do attitude, along with an understanding of our business. Applicants need to do their homework and learn as much as they can about the business they’re applying to and its unique characteristics.

And lastly, I look for long-term potential. KnowledgeCity looks for employees who want to develop a career with the company and grow as it grows. This means making it clear that there is a defined career path for each new employee and knowing what their aspirations are.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

One, KnowledgeCity uses social media strategically to engage and attract new talent.

Two, we offer a great employee benefits program to full-time employees, which we feature on all job postings. We’ve also been successful at cultivating part-time employees and converting them to full-time when the right opportunities arise.

And three, we involve current employees in recruiting and management during the interview process. Often, the best salesperson in talent acquisition is a satisfied and successful employee.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would engage in activism for students, helping them identify causes they care about, and how they can share their knowledge with others, participate in increasing awareness, raise money, and be more involved in community service.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

That’s a tough question, but if I had to choose one, I’d pick Oprah Winfrey. I love her outlook on life, and her dedication to using her wealth and position to promote positive change around the world, particularly in education. It would be an honor to share a private lunch with her and find out what she thinks about different issues and what life in the spotlight is like. I know I would have a smile on my face the whole time we were together.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!

