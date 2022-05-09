How Claudia Norman Navigates Difficult Times

Recognizing that God has my life in His hands helps calm and reassure me when I am facing stressful challenges. I believe that He is the author and finisher of my faith, and that He has graced me to work the “middle.” My faith has been my source of strength for a long time. Three years ago, I was going through heart issues that lead to open heart surgery to repair a congenital heart condition. After surviving this health scare, I began practicing small steps every day to recharge. These include my continued reliance on the value of prayer, a talk with Jesus, daily prayer at the dawn of the day, reading Bible Scriptures, and taking a walk to get in some form of purposeful movement. I also enjoy listening to Gospel and Christian-based music.

Since becoming more mindful of steps that have been part of my life since my youth, I find that I live intentional with an attitude of gratitude. Living through the pandemic enabled me to realize what’s important and caused me to be grateful. I am one of three children and my parents (88 and 93 years old) are still thriving, even after having COVID and temporarily losing access to their home after a fire. After these struggles, I realized that God’s grace is sufficient! He still works miracles! I feel His love and concern — the way I do the love and concern from my family and village.

This inner peace helps me strengthen connections at work as well. Sometimes all it takes is a simple SMILE. After 32 years, I’ve learned to become comfortable in my own skin and bring my transparent self to work. I find joy in work and in finding solutions. I love collaborating, meeting new people, and discovering ways to connect with and learn from others.

There’s a proverb that life and death are in the power of the tongue. I THRIVE daily by speaking life. I attempt to be careful with my words so that I ensure that I speak life. Living the Zoë life at peace in Christ centers me. It’s what causes my well-being.