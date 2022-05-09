Contributor Log In
How Claudia Norman Navigates Difficult Times

When the Lead Director, Project Program Mgmt at CVS Health faces challenges, her faith helps her reset.

Recognizing that God has my life in His hands helps calm and reassure me when I am facing stressful challenges. I believe that He is the author and finisher of my faith, and that He has graced me to work the “middle.” My faith has been my source of strength for a long time. Three years ago, I was going through heart issues that lead to open heart surgery to repair a congenital heart condition. After surviving this health scare, I began practicing small steps every day to recharge. These include my continued reliance on the value of prayer, a talk with Jesus, daily prayer at the dawn of the day, reading Bible Scriptures, and taking a walk to get in some form of purposeful movement. I also enjoy listening to Gospel and Christian-based music.

Since becoming more mindful of steps that have been part of my life since my youth, I find that I live intentional with an attitude of gratitude. Living through the pandemic enabled me to realize what’s important and caused me to be grateful. I am one of three children and my parents (88 and 93 years old) are still thriving, even after having COVID and temporarily losing access to their home after a fire. After these struggles, I realized that God’s grace is sufficient! He still works miracles! I feel His love and concern — the way I do the love and concern from my family and village.

This inner peace helps me strengthen connections at work as well. Sometimes all it takes is a simple SMILE. After 32 years, I’ve learned to become comfortable in my own skin and bring my transparent self to work. I find joy in work and in finding solutions. I love collaborating, meeting new people, and discovering ways to connect with and learn from others.  

There’s a proverb that life and death are in the power of the tongue. I THRIVE daily by speaking life. I attempt to be careful with my words so that I ensure that I speak life. Living the Zoë life at peace in Christ centers me. It’s what causes my well-being.

    Claudia Norman, Lead Director, Project Program Mgmt. at CVS Health

    I am a member of the Service Excellence Team within the Cross Enterprise Strategic Innovation Unit. I'm responsible for Voice of the Consumer initiatives to address consumer pain points, including Diversity & Inclusion initiatives specific to our consumers and communities. I also support a holistic strategy for improving Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) scores.

