How Chris TDL became a leader in the industry before he turned 21.

Chris TDL Pictures – Flickr

Chris TDL whose real name is Christopher Alexandre Taylor is a true genius of the industry, this 20-year-old entrepreneur is already the founder of 6 companies in several fields such as music, talent management, marketing and industry and the media industry.

Chris’s main goal is to revolutionize today’s industries and project them into the future, why and how to have founded so many companies and how to manage that?

Many of us are wondering how to find the time at just 20 years old to manage 6 companies and a hundred employees?

The answer is to be well organized, as Chris TDL often points out, it is important to separate things between your personal life and your life as an entrepreneur. Organization is essential in this profession and especially good time management.

In a 24 hour day, Chris sets aside at least 10 hours of work and a minimum of 8 hours of sleep, sleep is one of the things that should not be overlooked despite some people who think that very little sleep is necessary for success. .this is a completely obsolete idea.

Why did you create so many companies so young?

“Necessity and obligations”

The creation of CH TDL Company is a marketing enterprise and parent company of all my other companies, everything is linked between each area of ​​my industries. We created what was not accessible to us, are you looking for a music label but nobody wants you? so create your label !, are you looking for a talent management company to help you start your career? be your own manager! and learn all there is to know about what a manager usually does but do it yourself!

At CH TDL Company we have access to everything, if a talent joins The Chris TDL Group our talent management company, we can easily publicize it with Net Worth Space our media company, and if we want to promote any of our companies and million hope our brand of linen, we have access to the influencers that we will manage! it’s easy and ingenious.

The main thing is to have a great team of efficient and above all passionate people! you don’t have to have a lot of studies to be an entrepreneur, anyone can become one.

Your personal life?

” I currently live in Gatineau, Canada, I have always lived between Belgium and France but I never liked, the mentality of the people is awful there. I have learned to manage my time and my personal life is much like other people. I enjoy life as much as you do. “

The most important thing is not to get too lost in the work and in the growing notoriety.