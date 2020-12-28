How Chent Thambiah Continues to Grow Amid Adversity

Challenges are nothing foreign when it comes to life. Every person has their own obstacles that they need to overcome in order to get on with life. The same goes for Chent Thambiah, a New Zealand-based entrepreneur and founder of XLR8 Online.

But rather merely seeing obstacles as bumps in the road to success, he takes them as opportunities to make himself a better person as he comes out of it.

An Opportunity for Growth

In facing challenges, Chent shifts his perspective and keeps an open mind as to how he can make this a learning experience.

“When everything is flowing smoothly, I understand that my external world is growing but my internal is at a standstill. Whereas, when I encounter an obstacle my external comes to a standstill and the focus now is to grow internally through overcoming this obstacle a.k.a opportunity to grow in disguise,” he said. “This simple perspective shift allows me to relax even when facing the most extreme obstacles.”

By simply relaxing, Chent eventually comes to the solution that has generally been in front of him all along but unseen should he succumb to a state of pressure, fear, and resistance.

And to avoid being overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of being an entrepreneur, Chent has learned how to prioritize his energy to help him relax and maintain maximum efficiency.

“To avoid stress and burnout, I prioritize not only my mornings but [also] key moments throughout my day to my energy. Living by techniques like meditation, visualization, mindfulness, breathwork, subconscious programming, even physical exercise allows me to stay present, grounded, and calm in the chaos that generally comes with the high performing lifestyle of a business owner or entrepreneur,” Chent said.

‘Prioritize Working on Yourself’

As cliche as it may sound, Chent advises aspiring entrepreneurs, or anyone else for that matter, to always prioritize working on themselves and being around people who will ask the right questions that challenge both them and their ego.

“This will begin the process of opening your mind and stripping layers of your ego down in order to find your real truth, your purpose, and why you are walking on this earth,” the entrepreneur said.

Chent Thambiah is a New Zealand based entrepreneur, innovator, and mentor who has helped hundreds of people take their energy, mindset, business, and finances to a whole new level. He has spent the last 11 years in business and self development, giving him a unique skill set needed to help others achieve their own definition of freedom.

Using his success formula, Chent created the world’s first social development network, XLR8 Online, where he simplifies and gamifies self-development through a mobile app connected to cutting edge technologies.

Learn more about Chent Thambiah by dropping by his Instagram and Facebook accounts. Also, check out www.xlr8myfreedom.com for more information on XLR8 Online.

But rather merely seeing obstacles as bumps in the road to success, he takes them as opportunities to make himself a better person as he comes out of it.

An Opportunity for Growth

In facing challenges, Chent shifts his perspective and keeps an open mind as to how he can make this a learning experience.

“When everything is flowing smoothly, I understand that my external world is growing but my internal is at a standstill. Whereas, when I encounter an obstacle my external comes to a standstill and the focus now is to grow internally through overcoming this obstacle a.k.a opportunity to grow in disguise,” he said. “This simple perspective shift allows me to relax even when facing the most extreme obstacles.”

By simply relaxing, Chent eventually comes to the solution that has generally been in front of him all along but unseen should he succumb to a state of pressure, fear, and resistance.

And to avoid being overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of being an entrepreneur, Chent has learned how to prioritize his energy to help him relax and maintain maximum efficiency.

“To avoid stress and burnout, I prioritize not only my mornings but [also] key moments throughout my day to my energy. Living by techniques like meditation, visualization, mindfulness, breathwork, subconscious programming, even physical exercise allows me to stay present, grounded, and calm in the chaos that generally comes with the high performing lifestyle of a business owner or entrepreneur,” Chent said.

‘Prioritize Working on Yourself’

As cliche as it may sound, Chent advises aspiring entrepreneurs, or anyone else for that matter, to always prioritize working on themselves and being around people who will ask the right questions that challenge both them and their ego.

“This will begin the process of opening your mind and stripping layers of your ego down in order to find your real truth, your purpose, and why you are walking on this earth,” the entrepreneur said.

Chent Thambiah is a New Zealand based entrepreneur, innovator, and mentor who has helped hundreds of people take their energy, mindset, business, and finances to a whole new level. He has spent the last 11 years in business and self development, giving him a unique skill set needed to help others achieve their own definition of freedom.

Using his success formula, Chent created the world’s first social development network, XLR8 Online, where he simplifies and gamifies self-development through a mobile app connected to cutting edge technologies.

Learn more about Chent Thambiah by dropping by his Instagram and Facebook accounts. Also check out www.xlr8myfreedom.com for more information on XLR8 Online.