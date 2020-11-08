How CEO of La Creme Patricia Pinto Manages Stress

Being a mother, actress, talent agent, fashion model coach and wife can become stressful. It’s important to manage stress to increase longevity, live a happy life, and ultimately be healthy. I have Patricia Pinto La Creme CEO here with me and she is going to walk us through just how she goes about avoiding stress in a busy career.

Here are Patricia Pinto’s 3 Tips:

1. Master the work-life balance.

Patricia says that the basis of it all comes down to your work-life balance. Work-life balance is incredibly important in her eyes because if she doesn’t focus on it then she will not have time to spend with her family and her husband. Pinto says she enjoys traveling or cooking on her hours off from La Creme Modeling & Acting.

2. Exercise at least 4 days a week.

Patricia also recommends exercising. Patricia says that exercising is great because things like cardio release endorphins and reduce stress drastically. She also added that cold showers are great to release stress but she is unable to take them as much as she’d like to because it’s not very enjoyable.

3. Eat more greens and add color to your plate.

Greens like kale and spinach are important. Patricia eats them with every meal. She says if you don’t like the taste of vegetables try different kinds until you find a batch that you enjoy eating. Foods like carrots or arugula don’t have a strong taste and are nutrient-dense. She also recommends Carribean fruits like papaya and pineapples.

Takeaways

There’s much more to managing stress than these 3 tips but including these in your daily routine will help you drastically. Exercising is imperative, especially as you get older. Try adding more hours of sleep to your routine as well. Thanks Patricia Pinto.